Firebase Web App with the ESP32 and ESP8266 eBook
Build a Firebase Web App to Control Outputs and Monitor Sensors from Anywhere (Includes Login/Logout Authentication)
Build a Firebase Web Application to monitor and control your ESP32 and ESP8266 boards from anywhere in the world. All the data is saved on the Firebase Realtime Database. The web application is protected with login using email and password, and your database is protected using database rules.
What is Firebase?
Firebase is Google’s mobile application development platform that helps you build, improve, and grow your app. It has many services used to manage data from any android, IOS, or web application. We’ll focus on the building process and use the authentication, realtime database, and hosting services.
Web App Features
The following picture shows a sneak peek of the web app you’ll build throughout this ebook.
Here’s a summary of the app’s main features:
- The ESP32/ESP8266 can be controlled and monitored from anywhere using the Firebase Web App we’ll build.
- The Firebase Web App is protected with login using email and password. Only an authorized user can access the data. Additionally, your database is protected by database rules.
- The web app displays two buttons to control two GPIOs ON and OFF, two sliders to control PWM ouputs, an input field to insert a message, and a table to display sensor readings.
- All the data is saved on the Firebase Realtime Database.
- The web app gets the new readings from the database nodes that the ESP is publishing in.
- The ESP boards detect database changes and update the peripherals states almost instantaneously.
- You can access your Firebase Web App from anywhere in the world to interact with your ESP32/ESP8266 using a custom domain or the Firebase-generated domain name.
- The web app is mobile responsive.
What’s inside the eBook?
The eBook contains the step-by-step instructions to build a Firebase Web App to control and monitor the ESP32 and ESP8266 boards. We’ll use the following Firebase services: Authentication, Realtime Database, and Hosting; and you’ll program the ESP32/ESP8266 boards to interact with the web app. The boards are programmed using the Arduino core.
The eBook is divided into 5 parts:
- Part 1: Creating a Firebase Project—you’ll learn how to create a Firebase project and set up all the necessary services (Authentication and Firebase Realtime Database).
- Part 2: Organizing your Database and Database Rules—we’ll show how to organize your database and set up database rules to protect your data.
- Part 3: ESP32/ESP8266: Interacting with the Realtime Database—interact with the Firebase Realtime Database using your ESP32 and ESP8266 boards: learn how to read and send data to the database.
- Part 4: Creating the Firebase Web App—set up HTML and JavaScript files to create the web app to control and monitor your boards.
- Part 5: Hosting your Web App (Custom Domain Name)—host your web app and set up a custom domain name to access your web app anywhere. Alternatively, you can also access your app using the Firebase-generated domain (for free).
Here’s what you’ll have access to when you get the eBook:
- eBook in PDF format (5 Parts, ~180 pages)
- Source Code + Project Files (Arduino sketches, VS Code project folders, HTML and JavaScript files to build the web app)
- Unlimited Free Updates (includes future eBook updates)
- Access to a private Forum to ask questions
- Exclusive access to our Facebook group community
What you’ll learn:
By following our project, you’ll learn about the following subjects:
- Firebase Projects:
- Create a Firebase project;
- Add authentication to your Firebase project (email and password);
- Add a Realtime Database (RTDB) to your project to save data in JSON format;
- Organize your RTDB;
- Protect the RTDB using database rules;
- Add a web app to your Firebase project to control and monitor your ESP32 and ESP8266 boards;
- Host your web app in Firebase servers;
- Add a custom domain to your web app— this requires that you buy a domain name (this step is optional).
- ESP32/ESP8266:
- Authenticate the ESP32 or ESP8266 board as an authorized user with email and password;
- Write data to the Firebase Realtime Database;
- Stream database—detect any database changes;
- Run tasks depending on the detected changes.
- Firebase Web App:
- Create a web app and connect it to your Firebase project;
- Build the webpage for your app using basic HTML and bootstrap (CSS framework): login/logout modals, buttons, sliders, table for sensor readings, and input fields;
- Listen to database changes to update the web app data using JavaScript;
- Write to the database to control the ESP32 or ESP8266 outputs using JavaScript.
PART 0: Getting Started
Part 0 introduces the project. It covers what you’ll learn, how to follow this project and some recommended prerequisites. We’ll also look at the project’s main features and give you a quick introduction to Firebase.
PART 1: Creating a Firebase Project
In this part, you’ll learn how to create a Firebase project and set up the authentication methods and the realtime database.
PART 2: Organizing Your Database and Database Rules
Learn how to organize the data in the realtime database to make it easier to set up database rules. Create database nodes to save the data and apply database rules to restrict access.
PART 3: ESP32/ESP8266: Interacting with the Realtime Database
This section will teach you how to interact with the realtime database using the ESP32 or ESP8266 boards. You’ll learn to authenticate with the ESP board, read and write to the database and automatically detect any database changes.
PART 4: Creating a Firebase Web App
In this Part, you’ll create a Firebase web app to control and monitor your ESP32/ESP8266 board from anywhere. The web app contains buttons and sliders to control the GPIOs, an input field to write a text message to the OLED, and a table to display sensor readings.
PART 5: Hosting Your Web App (Custom Domain Name)
Take a step further and add a custom domain name to access your web app (this part is actually pretty simple and it only takes about 10 minutes).
Prerequisites (recommended but not mandatory)
To get a better experience following along with this project, we recommend having some previous knowledge about the following subjects:
- Basic programming of the ESP32 and/or ESP8266 with the Arduino core, like controlling outputs and reading sensors. To get familiar with these boards, you can follow our free tutorials or our premium courses:
- Being familiar with VS Code editor and VS Code with the PlatformIO extension. You can follow the next tutorials to get started with this IDE quickly:
- Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. We assume that you have basic knowledge about HTML (basic HTML tags), CSS, and JavaScript (variables, functions, and events). A good place to get started quickly with the basics is the W3schools website. We also cover these topics in our Build Web Servers with the ESP32 and ESP8266 eBook.
If you don’t have previous knowledge about these topics, you can still follow along as we provide step-by-step instructions. However, it might be more challenging to understand some steps and modify the project for your specific needs. Nonetheless, we’re sure you’ll also be able to get the app working.
What do you need to follow the eBook?
To follow the project in the eBook you can either use an ESP32 or ESP8266 board. We usually use the ESP32 DEVKIT DOIT board, but you can use any other ESP32 board.
As for the ESP8266, we use the ESP8266-12E NodeMCU Kit, but once again you are free to use any other ESP8266 board.
You only need a few electronics components to follow along. Here’s the complete list:
- ESP32 or ESP8266 board;
- BME280 or any other sensor you’re familiar with;
- 4x LEDs;
- 4x 220 Ohm resistors;
- SSD1306 0.96inch OLED display;
- Breadboard;
- Jumper wires.
Invitation to Join our Private Forum!
This eBook comes with an opportunity to join our private Forum of like-minded people where you can ask questions about the eBook or other related subjects. You’ll get direct help from Rui and Sara or from other active members of the community.
Frequently Asked Questions
To program the ESP32 and ESP8266 boards you can use Arduino IDE or VS Code with the PlatformIO extension. We provide the sketch files for Arduino IDE and complete project folders for VS Code.
To build the Firebase web app, we’ll use VS Code (Visual Studio Code).
The Firebase services we’ll use to build and host the web app are free. Optional: during Part 5 you can buy a custom domain name. That part is totally optional as the web app works perfectly well using the free Firebase-generated domain name.
Yes. It is not mandatory to have all the recommended prerequisites to follow along as the eBook is step-by-step style. You can still get your app working, and you’ll also learn a lot. However, it might be more challenging to modify the app for your specific needs. If this is your first time using the ESP32 or ESP8266 board, we recommend following some basic tutorials or following our ESP32 or ESP8266 eBooks first.
Yes. We provide all the JavaScript code required to get your web app working. We don’t explain how JavaScript works, but we take a look at each code section so that you understand what each section does.
Yes. Firebase hosts your web app over a global CDN using Firebase Hosting and provides an SSL certificate. You can access your web app from anywhere using the Firebase-generated domain name.
This eBook is for those who want to learn how to build their own web app to control and monitor the ESP32 or ESP8266 boards from anywhere using Firebase backend services (authentication, realtime database, and hosting).
If you get stuck at some point, you can use our forum to post your issue. We answer all the questions. You can also send us an email with your issue, and we’ll try to help as much as possible so that you get your app working.
Yes, we often update all our eBooks, so everyone who purchases gets free lifetime updates. You’ll also have access to future content that we might add to the eBook.
Well, if you don’t like it, I don’t want your money. Seriously, that’s why I offer a 60 days money back guarantee. Email me here and I will promptly refund all your money. No questions, no hassles – it’s that simple!
If you still have questions after reading this page please email me here. I’ll do my best to answer your questions.
