Learn how to program the ESP32 and ESP8266 with MicroPython, a re-implementation of Python 3 programming language targeted for microcontrollers. This is one of the easiest ways to program your ESP32/ESP8266 boards!

What’s inside the eBook?

The “MicroPython Programming with ESP32 and ESP8266” is an eBook with 6 Modules and 360 pages long. Continue reading this page for a detailed Table of Contents…

The eBook covers MicroPython with a practical approach:

Teaches you the fundamental concepts of MicroPython without going too deep into a lot of theoretical concepts

without going too deep into a lot of theoretical concepts Explains the meaning of each line of code , so that you’re able to write your own scripts later on

, so that you’re able to write your own scripts later on Shows a faster and easier way to program the ESP32 and ESP8266 boards for IoT applications

to program the ESP32 and ESP8266 boards for IoT applications Is suitable for those new to electronics and programming that want to build projects with real-world applications

We also provide all the resources to build the projects: downloadable code, schematics, and parts list.

Additionally, you get access to our private Forum and Facebook group to ask questions and interact with other members.

What You’ll Learn

Program the ESP32/ESP8266 in MicroPython

Flash ESP32/ESP8266 with MicroPython firmware

Getting Started with Thonny IDE

Control the ESP32/ESP8266 GPIOs and use its functionalities

Learn how to use interrupts, timers, and deep sleep

Understand sensors and basic electronics

Build web servers to publish sensor data and control GPIOs

Send HTTP requests to third-party services

Use MQTT to communicate between boards

Communicate with other platforms using MQTT

Control DC motors, addressable RGB LED strips, and OLED displays

Set the ESP32 as a BLE Central Device that holds data that you can read

Module #1: Getting Started with MicroPython on ESP32 and ESP8266

Introducing MicroPython

Introducing the ESP8266 Board

Introducing the ESP32 Board

Installing Thonny IDE

Installing MicroPython Firmware

Running Your First Program

Module #2: MicroPython Programming Basics

Basic MicroPython Syntax

Functions in MicroPython

Classes, Objects, and Modules

String Formatting

Module #3: Interacting with GPIOs

Blinking an LED

Digital Inputs and Digital Outputs

Analog Inputs

PWM – Pulse Width Modulation

ESP32 Touch Pins

Interrupts

Timers

Timer Interrupts

Deep Sleep and Wake Up Sources

Module #4: Web Servers and HTTP Clients

Web Server Introduction

“Hello, World!” Web Server

Web Server – Control Outputs

Web Server with Slider Switch

Web Server – Display Temperature and Humidity Readings

Send Sensor Readings via Email

Getting Data using an API (OpenWeatherMap)

Module #5: MQTT Communication Protocol

Introducing MQTT

Installing Mosquitto MQTT Broker on a Raspberry Pi

MQTT – Establishing a Two-way Communication

Installing Node-RED and Node-RED Dashboard on a Raspberry Pi

MQTT – Connect ESP32/ESP8266 to Node-RED

Module #6: Other Components: OLED, DC Motor, WS2812B RGB LED Strip

Display data on OLED Display

Control a DC Motor

Control an Addressable RGB LED Strip

Module #7: Bluetooth Low Energy

Introducing Bluetooth with the ESP32

The ESP32 as a BLE Central Device

Who is this eBook for?

For those who want to quickly learn to program microcontrollers (ESP32 and ESP8266) without the burden of having to learn more “complex/advanced” programming languages like C/C++ used in Arduino IDE. MicroPython is suitable for complete beginners when it comes to programming microcontrollers.

If you’re used to program with Arduino programming language, you’ll learn an easier way to program your boards. Additionally, you’ll learn Python fundamental concepts that can be useful in other application fields. By using a high-level programming language, you can make complex programs with just a few lines of code.

With MicroPython, making IoT applications for ESP32 and ESP8266 has never been easier.

2nd Edition Released – June 17, 2024

7 Modules (360 pages PDF eBook)

Source Code

Schematic Diagrams

Parts List

Unlimited Updates

Exclusive access to a Private Forum

Access to our Facebook group

English language

Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos

We've just released the 2nd Edition of our eBook.

