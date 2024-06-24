Learn LVGL: Build GUIs

for ESP32 Projects

Learn how to build Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) for ESP32 Projects using LVGL (Light Versatile Graphics Library) with the Arduino IDE.

This eBook was released this week, so we're running a 22% launch discount.

Get started using the LVGL library with the ESP32 to build graphical user interfaces for your IoT and home automation projects. Learn how to draw buttons, sliders, tables, charts, input fields, keyboards, and much more…

This eBook is compatible with the ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display and the TFT 2.8 inch ILI9341 Touchscreen Display.

If you want to learn:

to create graphical user interfaces for your ESP32 displays;

for your ESP32 displays; get started using the LVGL library to create different types of widgets ;

; add widgets to the interfaces like buttons , and sliders to control outputs ;

, and to control outputs ; display data in different formats like text , vertical bars , tables , and charts ;

, , , and ; create an interface for user input by drawing a keypad , keyboard , and other widgets;

by drawing a , , and other widgets; draw a user interface that integrates with your MQTT system;

system; getting data from the internet and displaying it on your screen;

and much more…

Then, our new eBook Learn LVGL: Build GUIs for ESP32 Projects is exactly what you need to get you started building awesome GUIs for your IoT and Home Automation projects.

What is LVGL?

LVGL (Light and Versatile Graphics Library) is a free and open-source graphics library that provides a wide range of easy-to-use graphical elements for your microcontroller projects that require a graphical user interface (GUI).

It provides methods to easily create different objects: text labels, buttons, sliders, input fields, keyboard, custom styling, images, arcs, lines, animations, menus, tabs, layouts, tables, and much more…

What is a Cheap Yellow Display (CYD) Board?

The Cheap Yellow Display board is a TFT Touchscreen display LCD with an ESP32 development board included. Its main chip is an ESP32-WROOM-32 module and the display is a 2.8-inch TFT resistive touchscreen LCD with the ILI9341 driver.

It also comes with a microSD card interface, an RGB LED, an LDR, some exposed GPIOs, and all the circuitry to program and apply power to the board.

Recommended Board and Display

To follow this eBook, we recommend using an ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display 2.8 inch (ESP32‑2432S028R) with a resistive touchscreen (the eBook is currently not compatible with a capacitive touchscreen).

Alternatively… You can get a TFT LCD Resistive Touchscreen Display – 2.8 inch ILI9341 240×320 and wire it to a “regular ESP32 board”.

Most displays that use the ILI9341 driver and resistive touchscreen should be compatible with our projects. However, you must know how to set up the configuration file for your exact model. Different models will require different configuration files.

What’s inside the eBook?

This is a colorful ~380 page PDF with step-by-step instructions to create GUIs using different widgets for your ESP32 displays. It includes all the source code, schematic diagrams, and screenshots that are easy to follow. It comes with 6 Modules.

Each module breaks down a specific subject and allows for quick referencing in the future. It covers each subject with practical examples and projects:

Module 1: Getting Started—a quick introduction to the CYD board and compatible TFT touchscreen displays; instructions to set up and configure the required libraries.

Module 2: Text, Buttons, Switches, and Sliders—learn how to display basic widgets like text, buttons, switches, and sliders, and how to make something happen when you interact with them.

Module 3: Display Data from Sensors—display data in different formats: text, tables, vertical bars, and charts.

Module 4: User Input—covers different ways to get user input: keypad, keyboard, spinbox, and input fields.

Module 5: Integrating with MQTT—create an interface to publish to MQTT topics and display received messages by subscribing to topics.

Module 6: Integrating with Wi-Fi—get and display data from the internet and create a web server that synchronizes almost instantly with the widgets on the screen.

Here’s what you’ll have access to when you get the eBook:

eBook in PDF format (6 Modules, 380 pages)

Source Code + Project Files (Arduino sketches, Configuration Files, and Node-RED flows)

Unlimited Free Updates (includes future eBook updates)

Access to a private Forum to ask questions

Exclusive access to our Facebook group community

Table of Contents

The eBook comes with 6 Modules. Each module is dedicated to a specific subject. Here’s a description of the complete table of contents.

Module 0: Introduction

This Module is a quick introduction to the eBook, providing a general overview of the Modules we’ll cover, the learning objectives, instructions on how to follow the eBook, recommended prerequisites, and the parts required to complete the projects.

Module 1: Getting Started

This module introduces you to the ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display and the 2.8-inch TFT touchscreen LCD with the ILI9341 driver chip with a resistive touchscreen. You’ll prepare all the libraries and software required to start building GUIs using the LVGL library. Finally, you’ll learn to display text on the screen and detect touch.

1.1 – Introducing the ESP32 CYD Board

1.2 – ESP32 CYD Board Pinout

1.3 – Introducing the 2.8 TFT ILI9341 Touchscreen Display

1.4 – Quick Introduction to LVGL

1.5 – Installing Arduino IDE 2

1.6 – Testing the Installation

1.7 – Installing Libraries

1.8 – Testing the Display

1.9 – Testing the Touchscreen

Module 2: Text, Buttons, Switches, and Sliders

You’ll learn how to display basic widgets on the screen: text, buttons, switches, and sliders, and how to make something happen when you interact with them like changing something on the interface and controlling outputs.

2.1 – Creating a Basic Button

2.2 – Creating a Button with Events

2.3 – Two-State Button and Toggle Switches

2.4 – Styling the Buttons

2.5 – Creating a Basic Slider

2.6 – Putting it All Together

Module 3: Display Data from Sensors

In this Module, you’ll learn how to connect a sensor to the CYD board and how to get and display readings from the sensor. You’ll learn to display the readings in different formats: text, table, vertical bars, and chart.

3.1 – Basic Temperature Display

3.2 – Display Data from Sensors on Vertical Bars

3.3 – Display Sensor Data on a Table

3.4 – Display Sensor Data on a Chart

Module 4: User Input

In this module, you’ll learn how to get user input. We’ll cover drawing a keypad to build a basic locker, a spinbox to set the threshold value to create a thermostat, and input fields with a keyboard to create a Wi-Fi Manager.

4.1 – Input Keypad – Basic Locker

4.2 – Temperature Sensor Threshold with Input Field (Thermostat)

4.3 – Wi-Fi Manager (Inserting Your Network Credentials)

Module 5: Integrating with MQTT

Learn how to integrate MQTT into your project. Publish messages to MQTT topics by clicking on buttons on the screen and display received messages by subscribing to MQTT topics.

5.1 – Introducing MQTT

5.2 – Set Up Mosquitto MQTT Broker

5.3 – Installing MQTT Libraries

5.4 – Introducing and Installing Node-RED

5.5 – Setting Up the Node-RED Flow

5.6 – Publish MQTT Messages (Button, Toggle Button, and Slider)

5.7 – Subscribe to MQTT Messages and Display on the Screen

5.8 – MQTT Publish and Subscribe (Synchronize with Node-RED)

Module 6: Integrating with Wi-Fi

This Module covers how to get data from the internet and display it on the screen. You’ll learn how to add a button to request data and add data to a table. Finally, you’ll learn how to create a web server that synchronizes in real time with the display interface.

6.1 – Display Data from the Web

6.2 – Synchronizing a Web Server with the CYD Screen

What You’ll Learn?

Here’s a quick summary of what you’ll learn by following the examples in this eBook:

Use the LVGL library to create GUIs for ESP32 projects;

Create text labels, buttons, sliders, tables, charts, vertical bars, text areas for user input, and more.

Build interfaces to control outputs using buttons and sliders.

Display sensor readings on the screen in different formats: text labels, vertical bars, charts, and tables.

Add user input using text fields.

Create a keypad and keyboard for user input.

Request data from the internet and display it on the screen.

Synchronize the screen interface with a web server page.

Integrate MQTT in your projects: click on buttons to publish messages and display received messages by subscribing to topics.

Prerequisites (recommended but not mandatory)

To follow this eBook, we recommend that you be familiar with programming the ESP32 using the Arduino IDE. You should know basic concepts such as controlling outputs like LEDs, reading inputs, and using PWM. You should also be familiar with basic circuits, such as wiring an LED to the ESP32.

Which Displays/Boards Were Tested with this eBook?

All examples and projects in this eBook were tested with the following hardware:

Recommended: ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display 2.8 inch with Resistive Touchscreen (ESP32 2432S028R)

ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display 2.8 inch with Resistive Touchscreen (ESP32 2432S028R) Optional: TFT LCD Resistive Touchscreen Display – 2.8 inch ILI9341 240×320 + ESP32 DOIT board (or similar ESP32 model)

Invitation to Join our Private Forum!

This eBook comes with an opportunity to join our private Forum of like-minded people where you can ask questions about the eBook or other related subjects. You’ll get direct help from us (Rui and Sara) or from other active members of the community.

Download the eBook

New eBook – released June 24, 2024

6 Modules

PDF eBook with 380 pages

Source code (Arduino sketches)

Parts list

Step-by-step instructions

Unlimited updates

Exclusive access to our private forum

English language

Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos

Note: after your purchase, you receive an email with a username and password that you use to access the members’ area and download the PDF eBook.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meet the Authors

Rui Santos RandomNerdTutorials.com Hi! I’m Rui Santos, the founder of the Random Nerd Tutorials blog. I have a master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from FEUP and I’ve been running the RNT blog for more than 10 years. I’ve written hundreds of tutorials covering the usage of different microcontrollers (ESP32, ESP8266, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and more) on the Internet of Things and Home Automation fields. We also self-published about a dozen eBooks on these subjects, helping thousands of students, engineers, and hobbyists passionate about electronics all over the world.

Sara Santos RandomNerdTutorials.com Hi! I’m Sara Santos, and I work with Rui at Random Nerd Tutorials since 2015. I have a master’s degree in Bioengineering from FEUP. I create, write and edit the tutorials and articles for the RNT and Maker Advisor blogs, and I’ve written several of the eBooks available on the RNT blog. I also help you by answering your questions on our private forum and on our blog’s comments section. I love books, writing, cats, and a hot cup of tea. I also love travel and writing about our travel adventures on our travel blog (tripiwi.com).

