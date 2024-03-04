The complete getting started guide to get the most out of the the Raspberry Pi Pico/Pico W (RP2040) microcontroller board using MicroPython programming language.

Learn Raspberry Pi Pico/Pico W with MicroPython eBook is our complete guide to mastering the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board using MicroPython programming language.

With straight-to-the-point explanations, step-by-step instructions, multiple examples for different case scenarios, and more, you'll start making projects with the Raspberry Pi Pico independently in no time—check the detailed table of contents.

What is a Raspberry Pi Pico/Pico W?s

The Raspberry Pi Pico/Pico W is a relatively recent low-cost microcontroller board developed around the RP2040 chip. This chip was developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, the same that developed other popular Raspberry Pi boards.

Unlike previous versions of the Raspberry Pi, the Raspberry Pi Pico is not meant to run an operating system. It is a microcontroller board whose main purpose is to control electronic components through its GPIOs, create automations, and IoT applications—it is completely different from a “regular” Raspberry Pi.

The Raspberry Pi Pico boards are easy to use, and incredibly affordable, available from approximately $6, which makes them widely available to the general public and an excellent tool for teaching electronics and programming concepts.

Other boards with the RP2040 chip should also be compatible with the subjects covered throughout the eBook.

Recommended Board

We recommend getting a Raspberry Pi Pico W. The Raspberry Pi Pico W is a wireless-enabled version of the Raspberry Pi Pico. It comes with an Infineon CYW43439 wireless chip that adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. If you already have a Raspberry Pi Pico (without wireless support), you can still follow along, but you won’t be able to follow the units that require Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

What is MicroPython?

Currently, MicroPython is the most popular way to program the Raspberry Pi Pico and that’s what we’ll focus on in this eBook. MicroPython is a re-implementation of Python 3 programming language targeted to microcontrollers and embedded systems like the Raspberry Pi Pico, ESP32, ESP8266, and other boards.

MicroPython is very similar to regular Python but is specially crafted for small devices like microcontrollers. It’s like a lightweight version of Python that’s just right for smaller gadgets.

What’s inside the eBook?

The Learn Raspberry Pi Pico with Micropython eBook is a colorful 600-page long PDF with 13 Modules covering almost everything you need to know to start mastering the Raspberry Pi Pico board with MicroPython programming language. It includes multiple examples with all the source code, schematics, and screenshots that are easy to follow.

Each module breaks down a specific subject and allows for quick referencing in the future. It covers each subject with a practical approach (click here for the detailed table of contents):

Module 1: Introducing the Raspberry Pi Pico

Introducing the Raspberry Pi Pico Module 2: Setting Up the Development Environment

Setting Up the Development Environment Module 3: Getting Started with Python/MicroPython Programming Language

Getting Started with Python/MicroPython Programming Language Module 4: Basic GPIO Control

Basic GPIO Control Module 5: Interfacing with the Most Popular Environmental Sensors

Interfacing with the Most Popular Environmental Sensors Module 6: Displays: OLED and LCD

Displays: OLED and LCD Module 7: Actuators: Motors and Relay

Actuators: Motors and Relay Module 8: Filesystem, File Handling, and Datalogging

Filesystem, File Handling, and Datalogging Module 9: Wi-Fi Networking

Wi-Fi Networking Module 10: Getting and Handling Time

Getting and Handling Time Module 11: Local Web Servers

Local Web Servers Module 12: MQTT Protocol for IoT

MQTT Protocol for IoT Module 13: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Here’s what you’ll have access to when you get the eBook:

eBook in PDF format (13 Modules, ~600 pages)

Source code (python files)

Unlimited free updates (includes future eBook updates and new projects)

Access to our private Forum to ask questions

Exclusive access to our Facebook group community

Table of Contents

The eBook comes with 13 Modules. Each module is dedicated to a specific subject. Here’s the detailed table of contents:

MODULE 0: Introduction

This Module is a quick introduction to the eBook, providing an overview of the modules covered, the learning objectives, instructions on how to follow the eBook, recommended prerequisites, and the parts required to complete the projects.

MODULE 1: Introducing the Raspberry Pi Pico

This Module is an introduction to the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board. We’ll look at its main specifications, familiarize you with its hardware, and explore its GPIOs and different functions. You’ll learn how to power it and the various ways to program it. In summary, we’ll cover all the basic subjects you need to know to get started.

1.1 – Introducing the Raspberry Pi Pico

– Introducing the Raspberry Pi Pico 1.2 – How to Program the Raspberry Pi Pico?

– How to Program the Raspberry Pi Pico? 1.3 – Understanding the Raspberry Pi Pico Hardware

– Understanding the Raspberry Pi Pico Hardware 1.4 – Raspberry Pi Pico Pinout

– Raspberry Pi Pico Pinout 1.5 – Powering the Raspberry Pi Pico

MODULE 2: Setting Up the Development Environment

In this Module, you’ll install the software required to program the Raspberry Pi Pico with MicroPython (Thonny IDE), you’ll learn how to establish a connection with the board, upload code, and run your first program.

2.1 – Setting up the Development Environment

– Setting up the Development Environment 2.2 – Installing MicroPython Firmware

– Installing MicroPython Firmware 2.3 – Writing and Running your First Program

– Writing and Running your First Program 2.4 – Programming the Raspberry Pi Pico using VS Code (for advanced users)

MODULE 3: Getting Started with Python/MicroPython Programming Language

Learn the basics of MicroPython programming language, a re-implementation of Python programming language targeted to microcontrollers. We’ll cover basic, but fundamental concepts, like syntax, variables, functions, classes, modules, and more.

3.1 – Introducing MicroPython

– Introducing MicroPython 3.2 – Basic MicroPython Syntax

– Basic MicroPython Syntax 3.3 – Functions in MicroPython

– Functions in MicroPython 3.4 – Classes, Objects, and Modules

– Classes, Objects, and Modules 3.5 – String Formatting

MODULE 4: Basic GPIO Control

You’ll learn how to use the GPIO functionalities and how to interface basic electronics components. We include controlling digital outputs, outputting PWM signals, read digital inputs and analog inputs. You’ll also learn about interrupts and timer events.

4.1 – Digital Inputs and Digital Outputs

– Digital Inputs and Digital Outputs 4.2 – Analog Inputs

– Analog Inputs 4.3 – PWM – Pulse Width Modulation

– PWM – Pulse Width Modulation 4.4 – The Internal Temperature Sensor

– The Internal Temperature Sensor 4.5 – Interrupts

– Interrupts 4.6 – Timers and Event Handling

MODULE 5: Interfacing with the Most Popular Environmental Sensors

In this Module, you’ll learn how to connect and get environmental data from some of the most popular sensors in DIY hobbyists’ projects. We’ll cover temperature, humidity, pressure, and light sensors.

5.1 – DHT11/DHT22: Getting Temperature and Humidity

– DHT11/DHT22: Getting Temperature and Humidity 5.2 – DS18B20 Addressable Temperature Sensor

– DS18B20 Addressable Temperature Sensor 5.3 – BME280/BME680 Environmental Sensors

– BME280/BME680 Environmental Sensors 5.4 – LDR and BH1750 Light Sensor

MODULE 6: Basic Displays: OLED and LCD

Interface and display data on the most basic, cheap, and easy-to-use display modules. We’ll cover the OLED and the LCD display.

6.1 – OLED Display

– OLED Display 6.2 – LCD Display

MODULE 7: Actuators: Motors and Relay Module

Learn how to use the Raspberry Pi Pico output pins to control actuators like motors and a relay module. We cover three different types of motors: DC motor, stepper motor, and servo motor.

7.1 – Servo Motor

– Servo Motor 7.2 – DC Motor

– DC Motor 7.3 – Stepper Motor

– Stepper Motor 7.4 – Relay Module

MODULE 8: Filesystem, File Handling and Datalogging

Interact with the Raspberry Pi Pico filesystem and learn how to handle files and folders. We also cover how to use the Pico’s filesystem to log data permanently into a file (datalogging projects). Finally, you’ll also learn how to read and write data to a microSD card to save data using the Raspberry Pi Pico.

8.1 – Handling Files and Directories

– Handling Files and Directories 8.2 – Datalogging Temperature to a File (Filesystem)

– Datalogging Temperature to a File (Filesystem) 8.3 – Using a microSD Card for Datalogging

– Using a microSD Card for Datalogging 8.4 – Saving Variables Values Permanently (JSON Objects and Files)

MODULE 9: Wi-Fi Networking

Get started with Wi-Fi on the Raspberry Pi Pico. Learn how to activate the Wi-Fi and connect to a network. You’ll also learn how to make HTTP requests to get useful data from the internet using APIs.

9.1 – Introducing Wi-Fi on the Pico

– Introducing Wi-Fi on the Pico 9.2 – Getting Started with HTTP Requests

– Getting Started with HTTP Requests 9.3 – Getting Data from the Web using HTTP GET Requests

– Getting Data from the Web using HTTP GET Requests 9.4 – Control the Pico Remotely using Adafruit IO

– Control the Pico Remotely using Adafruit IO 9.5 – Sending Messages to WhatsApp using CallmeBot API

MODULE 10: Getting and Handling Time

This Module covers different ways to get date and time using the Raspberry Pi Pico and how to synchronize the Pico internal clock. You’ll also learn how to use an external RTC to accurately track time, even when the board resets or loses power. Finally, you’ll learn the basics of asynchronous programming.

10.1 – Getting Date and Time using the time Module

– Getting Date and Time using the time Module 10.2 – Getting Date and Time using ntptime

– Getting Date and Time using ntptime 10.3 – Synchronize Time using the World Time API

– Synchronize Time using the World Time API 10.4 – Keep Track of Time using a Real Time Clock (RTC) Module

– Keep Track of Time using a Real Time Clock (RTC) Module 10.5 – Asynchronous Programming using the asyncio Module

MODULE 11: Local Web Servers

Turn your Raspberry Pi Pico into a web server that serves files to build web pages. Learn how to use those web pages to display data from sensors and interact with the Pico GPIOs to control outputs.

11.1 – Local Basic Web Server

– Local Basic Web Server 11.2 – Saving Network Credentials on a Separate File

– Saving Network Credentials on a Separate File 11.3 – Web Server: Display Sensor Readings and Control Outputs

– Web Server: Display Sensor Readings and Control Outputs 11.4 – Serving External Files (Filesystem)

– Serving External Files (Filesystem) 11.5 – Asynchronous Web Server with asyncIO

MODULE 12: MQTT Protocol for IoT

MQTT is a communication protocol widely used in IoT and home automation projects. It’s easy to use and is great for building a system to communicate with multiple devices. You’ll learn how to program the Pico to send and receive MQTT messages and we’ll also take a brief overview of the Node-RED platform to control your board(s) via MQTT.

12.1 – Introducing MQTT

– Introducing MQTT 12.2 – Set Up An MQTT Broker

– Set Up An MQTT Broker 12.3 – Publish MQTT Messages

– Publish MQTT Messages 12.4 – Subscribe to MQTT Topics

– Subscribe to MQTT Topics 12.5 – Control and Monitor your Devices with Node-RED (MQTT)

MODULE 13: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

The Raspberry Pi Pico supports both Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Support for Bluetooth in MicroPython is relatively new. So, resources and information are scarce at the moment. This Module is just a short introduction to BLE and simple examples to set the Pico as a BLE peripheral and central device. We intend to expand this module in the future if the community continues working on Bluetooth with MicroPython.

13.1 – Introducing Bluetooth with the Raspberry Pi Pico W

– Introducing Bluetooth with the Raspberry Pi Pico W 13.2 – BLE Peripheral and Central

Prerequisites

There’s no previous knowledge required to complete the eBook, but some basic knowledge of simple electronics components like breadboards, LEDs, pushbuttons, etc. is beneficial.

We use a step-by-step teaching approach, so all the modules and corresponding units are straightforward to follow even with no previous experience.

This eBook comes with an opportunity to join our private Forum of like-minded people where you can ask questions about the eBook or other related subjects. You’ll get direct help from us (Rui and Sara) or from other active members of the community.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meet the Authors

Rui Santos RandomNerdTutorials.com Hi! I’m Rui Santos, the founder of the Random Nerd Tutorials blog. I have a master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from FEUP and I’ve been running the RNT blog for more than 10 years. I’ve written hundreds of tutorials covering the usage of different microcontrollers (ESP32, ESP8266, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and more) on the Internet of Things and Home Automation fields. We also self-published about a dozen eBooks on these subjects, helping thousands of students, engineers, and hobbyists passionate about electronics all over the world.

Sara Santos RandomNerdTutorials.com Hi! I’m Sara Santos, and I work with Rui at Random Nerd Tutorials since 2015. I have a master’s degree in Bioengineering from FEUP. I create, write and edit the tutorials and articles for the RNT and Maker Advisor blogs, and I’ve written several of the eBooks available on the RNT blog. I also help you by answering your questions on our private forum and on our blog’s comments section. I love books, writing, cats, and a hot cup of tea. I also love travel and writing about our travel adventures on our travel blog (tripiwi.com).

