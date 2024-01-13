Flash Sale on All Random Nerd Tutorials eBooks and Courses

Enter the coupon code JAN25 at checkout to activate a 25% discount in your order (the discount ends when the timer runs out).
Learn how to build a home automation system and we'll cover the following main subjects: Node-RED, Node-RED Dashboard, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, ESP8266, MQTT, and InfluxDB database.
- PDF eBook with +450 pages (Updated 2023)
- Source code: Arduino sketches, JSON files for Node-RED flows
- Forum and Facebook Group to ask questions
- Lifetime access and free updates
- English language
- Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos
- Module 1: Getting Started with the Raspberry Pi—a quick introduction to the Raspberry Pi board and setting it up to use throughout this eBook.
- Module 2: Getting Started with Node-RED—install Node-RED on the Raspberry Pi, get familiar with it, and start creating simple flows.
- Module 3: Getting Started with MQTT—set up the Raspberry Pi as an MQTT server to communicate with other devices.
- Module 4: Introducing the ESP32 and ESP8266—a quick introduction to the ESP32 and ESP8266 boards and how to program them using Arduino IDE.
- Module 5: Connecting the ESP32/ESP8266 with Node-RED (MQTT)—learn how to establish communication between the ESP boards and Node-RED using MQTT (publish and subscribe) to control outputs and monitor sensors.
- Module 6: InfluxDB Time-Series Database—get started with InfluxDB, a time-series database. Learn how to save your data and create dashboards with beautiful and easily-customizable charts.
- Module 7: Sending Notifications with Node-RED—learn how to send emails, Telegram messages, and WhatsApp messages via Node-RED to receive a warning, sensor readings, or any other useful information.
- Module 8: Adding Rules and Triggering Events—learn how to automate your system by adding rules (like sensor threshold values) and scheduling events based on time and day of the week.
- Module 9: Access Your Local System from Anywhere—set up a cloudflare tunnel to access your local home automation system from anywhere.
- Module 10: Creating a Cloud Server—set up Node-RED, Mosquitto MQTT broker, and InfluxDB on Digital Ocean and set up a secure tunnel. This is also an alternative if you don’t have a Raspberry Pi board.
- Module 11: Setting Up a Surveillance Camera—learn how to add an ESP32-CAM surveillance camera to your Node-RED home automation system.
- Appendix—quick guide with Linux commands and how to execute Linux commands via Node-RED.
This is a practical course where you'll learn how to take the most out of the ESP32 using the Arduino IDE. It includes projects, tips, and tricks!
- Course dashboard with video, code, schematics, and transcripts
- 2nd Edition – Updated September 20, 2023
- All 9 Modules (downloadable eBook in PDF format with 760 pages)
- Watch and Download the Video Course
- Forum and Facebook Group to ask questions
- Lifetime access and free updates
- English language
- Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos
- Module #1: Getting Started with ESP32—this first Module is an introduction to the ESP32 board. We’ll explore its features, and show you how to use your board with this course. You’ll also prepare your Arduino IDE to upload code to the ESP32.
- Module #2: Exploring the ESP32 GPIO Pins—we’ll explore the ESP32 GPIO functions. We’ll show you how to control digital outputs, create PWM signals, and read digital and analog inputs. We’ll also take a look at the ESP32 touch capacitive pins, built-in hall effect sensor, interrupts, timers, and flash memory.
- Module #3: ESP32 Deep Sleep Mode—Using deep sleep in your ESP32 is a great way to save power in battery-powered applications. In this Module we’ll show you how to put your ESP32 into deep sleep mode and the different ways to wake it up.
- Module #4: Building Web Servers with the ESP32—how to build several web servers with the ESP32. After explaining some theoretical concepts, you’ll learn how to build a web server to display sensor readings, to control outputs, and much more. You’ll also learn how you can edit your web servers interface using HTML and CSS.
- Module #5: ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth Classic—the ESP32 comes not only with Wi-Fi, but it also has Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) built-in. Learn how to use the ESP32 Bluetooth functionalities to scan nearby devices and exchange information (BLE client and server).
- Module #6: LoRa Technology with the ESP32—LoRa is a long range wireless technology. In this Module you’ll explore what’s LoRa and how you can use it with the ESP32 to extend the communication range between IoT devices.
- Module #7: ESP32 with MQTT—MQTT stands for Message Queuing Telemetry Transport. It is a lightweight publish and subscribe system perfect for Internet of Things applications. In this module you’ll learn how to use MQTT to establish a communication between two ESP32 boards, and how you can control the ESP32 using Node-RED.
- Module #8: ESP32 with ESP-NOW—ESP-NOW is a connectionless communication protocol developed by Espressif that features short packet transmission. This protocol enables multiple devices to talk to each other in an easy way.
- Module #9: ESP32 Projects—in this module you’ll create more advanced projects with the ESP32 and applying the concepts learned throughout the course in real world applications.
- Project #1: ESP32 Wi-Fi Multisensor – Temperature, Humidity, Motion, Luminosity, and Relay
- Project #2: Remote Controlled Wi-Fi Car Robot
- Project #3: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Android Application with MIT App Inventor – Control Outputs and Display Sensor Readings
- Project #4: LoRa Long Range Sensor Monitoring – Reporting Sensor Readings from Outside: Soil Moisture and Temperature
- Extra Units—the course also comes with a special module with some extra Units:
- ESP32 Static/Fixed IP Address
- ESP32 Dual Core – Create Tasks
- ESP32 SPIFFS (SPI Flash File System)
- Build an ESP32 Web Server using Files from Filesystem (SPIFFS)
- ESP32 Client-Server Wi-Fi Communication Between Two Boards
- ESP32 HTTP GET (OpenWeatherMap and Thingspeak)
- ESP32 HTTP POST (ThingSpeak and IFTTT.com)
- ESP32 Pinout Reference: Which GPIO pins should you use?
This our step-by-step guide designed to help you get started with this amazing WiFi module called ESP8266. It includes more than 20 step-by-step projects and it's divided in two distinct parts (Arduino IDE and Lua NodeMCU Firmware).
- More than 20 Step-by-step Projects
- Downloadable eBook in PDF format with 530 pages
- Watch the Mini Video Course
- Source Code + Full Schematics
- Forum and Facebook Group to ask questions
- Lifetime access and free updates
- English language
- Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos
eBook – Home Automation Using ESP8266 (4th Edition)
PART 0: Getting Started with ESP8266
PART 1: ESP8266 with Arduino IDE
- Module 1: Getting Started with Arduino IDE
- Unit 1: ESP8266 with Arduino IDE
- Unit 2: Blinking LED with Arduino IDE
- Module 2: Interacting with GPIOs
- Unit 1: Digital Inputs and Digital Outputs
- Unit 2: Analog Inputs
- Unit 3: PWM – Pulse Width Modulation
- Unit 4: Interrupts and Timers
- Unit 5: Deep Sleep
- Unit 6: Reference Guide
- Module 3: Interfacing with sensors, modules and displays
- Unit 1: DHT11 and DHT22 Digital Temperature and Humidity Sensors
- Unit 2: BME280 Pressure, Temperature and Humidity Sensor
- Unit 3: DS18B20 Digital Temperature Sensor
- Unit 4: 0.96 inch OLED Display
- Unit 5: Display Sensor Readings on OLED Display
- Unit 6: I2C Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
- Module 4: Web Servers
- Unit 1: Web Server Introduction
- Unit 2: Password Protected Web Server
- Unit 3: Control Sockets Remotely via Web Server
- Unit 4: Control ESP8266 with Android Widget App
- Unit 5: Making Your Web Server Accessible from Anywhere in the World
- Unit 6: DS18B20 Temperature Sensor Web Server
- Unit 7: DHT11/DHT22 Asynchronous Web Server
- Unit 8: RGB LED Strip with Color Picker Web Server
- Unit 9: Web Server using SPIFFS
- Unit 10: Set the ESP8266 as an Access Point
- Module 5: ESP8266 IoT and Home Automation Projects
- Unit 1: Infrared RGB LED Lamp Controller with ESP8266
- Unit 2: Weather Station with OLED Display
- Unit 3: Voltage Regulator (Prepared for LiPo/Li-ion Batteries)
- Unit 4: Wi-Fi Button (DIY Dash button)
- Unit 5: ESP8266 Daily Task
- Unit 6: SONOFF $5 WiFi Wireless Smart Switch
- Module 6: MQTT
- Unit 1: Introducing MQTT
- Unit 2: Installing Mosquitto MQTT Broker on a Raspberry Pi
- Unit 3: MQTT Project – MQTT Client ESP8266 #1
- Unit 4: MQTT Project – MQTT Client ESP8266 #2
PART 2: ESP8266 with NodeMCU Firmware
- Unit 1: ESP8266 with NodeMCU Firmware
- Unit 2: Blinking LED with NodeMCU
- Unit 3: Lua Programming Language –The Basics
- Unit 4: Interacting with the ESP8266 GPIOs using NodeMCU Firmware
- Unit 5: Web Server with ESP8266
- Unit 6: Displaying Temperature and Humidity on a Web Page
- Unit 7: Email Notifier with ESP8266 and PIR Motion Sensor
- Unit 8: ESP8266 RGB Color Picker
- Unit 9: DIY WiFi RGB LED Mood Light
Mini Video Course – Build ESP8266 a Powerful Web Server
The Build a Powerful Web Server with the ESP8266 video course was designed to take the most of your ESP board. You'll set up an ESP8266 as a standalone device that is capable of hosting a web server to perform multiple tasks.
Build Web Server projects with the ESP32 and ESP8266 boards to control outputs and monitor sensors remotely. Learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript and client-server communication protocols.
- PDF eBook with +600 pages (Updated 2023)
- Source code and all files: HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Step-by-step instructions and code explanation
- Forum and Facebook Group to ask questions
- Lifetime access and free updates
- English language
- Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos
- Module #0: Introduction—eBook introduction: get started with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and web servers with the ESP32 and ESP8266 boards. Read this section to learn how to follow the eBook, download all code and other useful resources.
Module #1: Installing Tools—install all the tools required throughout the eBook: Visual Studio Code, PlatformIO IDE Extension and Arduino IDE (not mandatory).
- Module #2: Getting Started with HTML, CSS and JavaScript—learn HTML, CSS and JavaScript basics. HTML to define the content of web pages; CSS to specify the layout and style of web pages; JavaScript to program the behavior of web pages.
- Getting Started with HTML
- Styling HTML Content with CSS
- Getting Started with JavaScript
- Module #3: ESP32 and ESP8266 Web Servers—Learn how to build web server projects with the ESP32 and ESP8266 boards to control outputs and monitor sensors remotely.
- Introducing Web Servers
- 1.1 – Hello World Web Server
- 1.2 – Hello World Web Server (Serve Files from Filesystem)
- 1.3 – Hello World Web Server (Arduino IDE Software)
- 2.1 – Web Server – Control Outputs (ON/OFF Buttons)
- 2.2 – Web Server – Control Multiple Outputs (Toggle Switches)
- 2.3 – WebSocket Web Server: Control Outputs (ON/OFF Buttons)
- 2.4 – Web Server with Slider: Control LED Brightness (PWM)
- 2.5 – WebSocket Web Server: Control Multiple Outputs
- 3.1 – Web Server: Display Sensor Readings (SSE)
- 3.2 – Web Server: Display Sensor Readings (Table)
- 3.3 – Web Server: Display Sensor Readings (Charts)
- 3.4 – Web Server: Display Sensor Readings from File (Charts)
- 4.1 – Web Server with Input Fields (HTML Form)
- 4.2 – HTTP Authentication: Password Protected Web Server
- 4.3 – Wi-Fi Manager for Web Server
- 4.4 – Multiple Web Pages (with Navigation Bar)
- 4.5 – Over-the-air (OTA) Updates for Web Server
- Extra Units – Useful Resources
- Setting the ESP32 and ESP8266 as an Access Point
- ESP32/ESP8266 Static IP Address
Build a Firebase Web Application to monitor and control your ESP32 and ESP8266 boards from anywhere in the world. All the data is saved on the Firebase Realtime Database.
- PDF eBook with +230 pages (Updated 2023)
- Source code and all files: Arduino sketches, HTML, and JavaScript
- Step-by-step instructions and code explanation
- Forum and Facebook Group to ask questions
- Lifetime access and free updates
- English language
- Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos
- Part 0: Getting Started—it covers what you’ll learn, how to follow this project and some recommended prerequisites. We’ll also look at the project’s main features and give you a quick introduction to Firebase.
- Part 1: Creating a Firebase Project—you’ll learn how to create a Firebase project and set up the authentication methods and the realtime database.
- Part 2: Organizing Your Database and Database Rules—organize the data in the realtime database to make it easier to set up database rules. Create database nodes to save the data and apply database rules to restrict access.
- Part 3: ESP32/ESP8266: Interacting with the Realtime Database—this section will teach you how to interact with the realtime database using the ESP32 or ESP8266 boards. You’ll learn to authenticate with the ESP board, read and write to the database and automatically detect any database changes.
- Part 4: Creating a Firebase Web App—create a Firebase web app to control and monitor your ESP32/ESP8266 board from anywhere. The web app contains buttons and sliders to control the GPIOs, an input field to write a text message to the OLED, and a table to display sensor readings.
- Part 5: Hosting Your Web App (Custom Domain Name)—take a step further and add a custom domain name to access your web app (this part is actually pretty simple and it only takes about 10 minutes).
- Part 6: ESP32/ESP8266 Datalogging to the Realtime Database—take your project further by adding a datalogging feature. You’ll learn how to log data with timestamps to have a record of your data history. You’ll display the data on the web app on charts and a table.
Build 20 projects with the ESP32-CAM using Arduino IDE: photo capture, web servers, email notifications, video streaming, car robot, pan and tilt server, face detection, face recognition and much more.
- PDF eBook with 5 Modules and +400 pages
- Source code, Schematic Diagrams and Parts List
- Forum and Facebook Group to ask questions
- Lifetime access and free updates
- English language
- Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos
- Module #1: Getting Started with ESP32-CAM
- Getting Started with ESP32-CAM
- Preparing Arduino IDE for the ESP32-CAM
- Camera Web Server (Video Streaming and Face Recognition)
- Troubleshooting Most Common Problems
- ESP32-CAM Flashlight and External Pushbutton
- Module #2: Take Photos: Time-lapse, Camera Settings, Web Server, SD Card Manager
- Photo Filename with Date and Time Saved to MicroSD Card
- Change Camera Settings
- Take Photo and Save to MicroSD Card with Pushbutton
- Take Photo and Display in Web Server
- Web Server SD Card Photo Manager: Capture, View and Delete
- Module #3: Take Photos and Send Notifications
- Send Photos via Email using SMTP Server
- Motion Detector with Photo Capture and Email Notifications
- Take and Email Photo with a Web Server
- Take and Send Photo to Telegram App
- Motion Detector with Photo Capture and Telegram Notifications
- Module #4: Video Streaming, Pan and Tilt, Car Robot
- Video Streaming Web Server (Start and Stop Buttons)
- Video Streaming Web Server with Sensor Readings
- Video Streaming IP Camera
- Remote Controlled Car Robot with Camera (Web Server)
- Pan and Tilt Video Streaming (2 Axis)
- ESP32-CAM IP Camera: Raspberry Pi and Node-RED Dashboard
- Module #5: Face Detection and Face Recognition
- Face Detection Video Streaming (Age, Face Expression, etc)
- Face Recognition (Comparing Two Photos)
- Extra Units
- ESP32-CAM Access Point (AP)
- ESP32-CAM Static/Fixed IP Address
- Pinout for ESP32 Camera Boards
Learn how to program the ESP32 and ESP8266 with MicroPython, a re-implementation of Python 3 programming language targeted for microcontrollers. This is one of the easiest ways to program your ESP boards!
- PDF eBook with 6 Modules and +450 pages
- Source code, Schematic Diagrams and Parts List
- Forum and Facebook Group to ask questions
- Lifetime access and free updates
- English language
- Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos
- Module #1: Getting Started with MicroPython on ESP32 and ESP8266
- Introducing MicroPython
- Introducing the ESP32 Board
- Introducing the ESP8266 Board
- Getting Started with Mu Editor
- Installing uPyCraft IDE: Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux Ubuntu
- Flashing MicroPython Firmware to ESP32/ESP8266
- Getting Started with uPyCraft IDE
- Getting Started with Thonny IDE
- Module #2: MicroPython Programming Basics
- Mathematical and Relational Operators
Data Types
- Conditional Statements and Loops
Functions
- Classes, Objects, and Modules
- Mathematical and Relational Operators
- Module #3: Interacting with GPIOs
- Blinking an LED
- Digital Inputs and Digital Outputs
- Analog Inputs
- PWM (Pulse Width Modulation)
- ESP32 Touch Pins
- Interrupts
- Timers
- Deep Sleep with Timer Wake Up
- Module #4: Web Servers and HTTP Clients
- Web Server Introduction
- “Hello, World!” Web Server
- Web Server – Control Outputs
- Web Server with Slider Switch
- Web Server – Display Temperature and Humidity Readings
- Send Sensor Readings via Email (IFTTT)
- Getting Data using an API (OpenWeatherMap)
- Module #5: MQTT Communication Protocol
- Introducing MQTT
- Installing Mosquitto MQTT Broker on a Raspberry Pi
- MQTT – Establishing a Two-way Communication
- Installing Node-RED and Node-RED Dashboard on a Raspberry Pi
- MQTT – Connect ESP32/ESP8266 to Node RED
- Module #6: Other Components: OLED, DC Motor, WS2812B RGB LED Strip
- Display data on OLED Display
- Control a DC Motor
- Control an Addressable RGB LED Strip
