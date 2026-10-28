Learn ESP-IDF with ESP32: The Beginner’s Guide (eBook)

ESP-IDF is Espressif’s official framework for programming ESP32 boards. Learn the fundamentals with easy-to-follow examples: interact with GPIOs, Communication Protocols, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Deep Sleep, ESP-NOW, and more.

GET THE EBOOK »

We’ve just released a new version for our ESP-IDF eBook. To celebrate, we’re offering a special 25% discount! Enroll now to take advantage of this exclusive offer. The discount ends when the timer below hits zero.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds

Learn ESP-IDF with ESP32: The Beginner’s Guide is a practical introduction to using the ESP-IDF (Espressif IoT Development Framework) to program ESP32 boards.

This eBook is intended to be a guide for those new to ESP-IDF with simple, straightforward examples for a wide range of subjects related to the ESP32: GPIO control, communicating with sensors via the I2C protocol, connecting to a Wi-Fi network, serving a basic HTML page, creating a simple BLE client, ESP-NOW communication, and more.

What is ESP-IDF?

ESP-IDF, Espressif IoT Development Framework, is the original framework developed by Espressif (the developer of ESP32 chips) to program ESP32 boards.

It is an SDK (software development kit) to develop applications for ESP32 chips using mainly the C programming language that gives you low-level access to the hardware, the real-time operating system (FreeRTOS), and advanced features of the ESP32.

What about Arduino IDE/Core?

Compared with Arduino IDE/Core, ESP-IDF gives you more options for customization, performance, and control over ESP32 peripherals, configurations, and tasks.

ESP-IDF uses FreeRTOS for task-based real-time programming, while the Arduino IDE relies on the setup() and loop() structure. As a result, ESP-IDF is more complex than the Arduino IDE.

You need to understand a bit more about how the system and hardware work, and you’ll need to build and understand configurations for GPIO control, FreeRTOS tasks, peripheral initialization, and more.

So, is it really that difficult to understand and learn?

Not necessarily.

Of course, this extra control comes with more complexity, and you’ll need some background to get started.

ESP-IDF is not for everyone, and we don’t recommend it if you’re completely new to microcontrollers.

But if you’re already familiar with the ESP32 and have some basic C programming knowledge (as you probably do if you’ve programmed with Arduino), you may find that ESP-IDF isn’t as complicated as it first seems once you understand the fundamentals.

It can feel challenging at first, but once you get familiar with the basics, you’ll start to see why many people prefer ESP-IDF.

What’s inside the eBook?

The Learn ESP-IDF with ESP32 eBook is a colorful 520-page PDF with 8 Modules covering the most important subjects related to ESP32 programming with ESP-IDF. It includes multiple examples with the source code, schematics, and screenshots that are easy to follow.

GET THE EBOOK »

Each module breaks down a specific subject and allows for quick referencing in the future. It covers each subject with practical, simple examples (click here for the detailed table of contents):

Module 1: Introducing ESP-IDF and Its Basic Programming Concepts

Introducing ESP-IDF and Its Basic Programming Concepts Module 2: GPIO Control

GPIO Control Module 3: FreeRTOS Basics

FreeRTOS Basics Module 4: Deep Sleep

Deep Sleep Module 5: I2C Communication

I2C Communication Module 6: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Module 7: Bluetooth Low Energy

Bluetooth Low Energy Module 8: ESP-NOW

Here’s what you’ll have access to when you get the eBook:

eBook in PDF format (8 Modules, 520 pages)

Source code (.c files)

Unlimited free updates (includes new modules and units added)

Access to our private Forum to ask questions

Exclusive access to our Facebook group community

Table of Contents

The eBook comes with 8 Modules. Each module is dedicated to a specific subject. Here’s the detailed table of contents:

MODULE 0: Introduction

This Module is a brief introduction to the eBook. We’ll provide an overview of the Modules covered, what you’ll learn, recommended prerequisites, how to follow the eBook, the parts required, and the software we’ll use.

MODULE 1: Getting Started with ESP-IDF

This Module is an introduction to ESP-IDF. You’ll learn how to install the ESP-IDF extension on VS Code, how to create a new project, and how to upload code to the ESP32. We also cover some ESP-IDF fundamental programming concepts.

1.1 – Introducing ESP-IDF

– Introducing ESP-IDF 1.2 – Installing ESP-IDF Extension

– Installing ESP-IDF Extension 1.3 – Testing the Installation

– Testing the Installation 1.4 – ESP-IDF Programming: Key Concepts

– ESP-IDF Programming: Key Concepts 1.5 – Blinking an LED

MODULE 2: GPIO Control

Learn how to control and configure the ESP32 GPIOs using configuration structures. Set them as digital inputs or outputs, analog inputs, produce PWM signals, and set them as interrupts.

2.1 – Controlling Digital Outputs

– Controlling Digital Outputs 2.2 – PWM: Controlling LED Brightness with LEDC Controller

– PWM: Controlling LED Brightness with LEDC Controller 2.3 – Reading Digital Inputs

– Reading Digital Inputs 2.4 – Reading Analog Inputs (ADC – Analog to Digital Converter)

– Reading Analog Inputs (ADC – Analog to Digital Converter) 2.5 – GPIO Interrupts (Button with Debouncing)

– GPIO Interrupts (Button with Debouncing) [NEW] 2.6 – Touch Pins

[NEW] MODULE 3: FreeRTOS Basics

In this Module, we’ll introduce you to FreeRTOS (Real Time Operating System). We’ll cover tasks, queues, and timers.

[NEW] 3.1 – FreeRTOS: Getting Started with Tasks

– FreeRTOS: Getting Started with Tasks [NEW] 3.2 – FreeRTOS Queues: Inter-Task Communication

– FreeRTOS Queues: Inter-Task Communication [NEW] 3.3 – FreeRTOS Software Timers

MODULE 4: Deep Sleep

Putting the ESP32 in deep sleep mode is a great way to save power in your IoT projects. Learn how to put the ESP32 in deep sleep and the different ways to wake it up.

4.1 – Introducing Deep Sleep

– Introducing Deep Sleep 4.2 – Deep Sleep with Timer Wake Up

– Deep Sleep with Timer Wake Up 4.3 – Deep Sleep with Touch Wakeup

– Deep Sleep with Touch Wakeup 4.4 – Deep Sleep with External Wakeup

MODULE 5: I2C Communication

Learn the basics of the I2C communication protocol. Create an I2C scanner sketch and learn how to read data from a BME280 sensor by writing and reading from its registers and by using an ESP-IDF component.

5.1 – I2C Communication – Introduction

– I2C Communication – Introduction 5.2 – I2C Scanner

– I2C Scanner 5.3 – ESP32 I2C with BME280 Sensor (Temperature, Humidity, Pressure)

– ESP32 I2C with BME280 Sensor (Temperature, Humidity, Pressure) 5.4 – ESP32 EP-IDF Component: BME280 Sensor

MODULE 6: Wi-Fi

This Module covers Wi-Fi with the ESP32. It includes how to build a simple web server to display a web page, another one to control one GPIO, and how to set the ESP32 as a station or access point. We also cover how to get data from the internet with HTTP requests.

6.1 – ESP32 Wi-Fi Scanner (Scan Nearby Networks RSSI)

– ESP32 Wi-Fi Scanner (Scan Nearby Networks RSSI) 6.2 – ESP32 Simple Web Server (Serve HTML Page)

– ESP32 Simple Web Server (Serve HTML Page) 6.3 – ESP32 Web Server Access Point (AP) Mode

– ESP32 Web Server Access Point (AP) Mode [NEW] 6.4 – ESP32 Set Static IP Address

– ESP32 Set Static IP Address 6.5 – ESP32 Web Server: Basic HTTP Authentication (Login/Logout)

– ESP32 Web Server: Basic HTTP Authentication (Login/Logout) 6.6 – ESP32 Web Server: Output Control

– ESP32 Web Server: Output Control [NEW] 6.7 – ESP32 Web Server: Display Sensor Readings (BME280)

– ESP32 Web Server: Display Sensor Readings (BME280) 6.8 – HTTP GET Request (Time API)

MODULE 7: Bluetooth Low Energy

An introduction to Bluetooth Low Energy and how to set the ESP32 as a BLE peripheral with the Environmental Sensing Service with the temperature characteristic. You’ll also learn how to set the ESP32 as a BLE central device that interacts with an ESP32 peripheral.

7.1 – Introducing BLE

– Introducing BLE 7.2 – The ESP32 as a BLE Peripheral

– The ESP32 as a BLE Peripheral [NEW] 7.3 – BLE Peripheral and BLE Central Devices

MODULE 8: ESP-NOW Communication

Getting started with the ESP-NOW communication protocol. Learn the basics of ESP-NOW and how to program a sender and a receiver.

8.1 – Introducing ESP-NOW

– Introducing ESP-NOW 8.2 – ESP32 MAC Address

– ESP32 MAC Address 8.3 – ESP-NOW Sender and Receiver

– ESP-NOW Sender and Receiver [NEW] 8.4 – ESP-NOW Two-Way Communication

Recommended ESP32 Board

Any ESP32 board model should be suitable for the projects in this eBook. We used an ESP32 with the ESP32S3 chip, but other board models are perfectly suitable.

Examples of ESP32 development boards

Software That We’ll Use

We’ll program the ESP32 using the ESP-IDF extension on VS Code. We explain how to install everything throughout the eBook.

Prerequisites

To follow and understand the examples in this eBook, we recommend that:

you have at least some basic understanding of the C programming language , which you should have if you’ve already built projects using Arduino IDE;

, which you should have if you’ve already built projects using Arduino IDE; be familiar with the ESP32 board.

board. understanding of the ESP32 hardware, more specifically about its pinout. From the pinout diagram of your board, you should be able to identify the inputs, outputs, interrupts, etc.

Why We Wrote this eBook?

We’ve been writing about the ESP32 on our blog for years, mostly focusing on programming it with Arduino IDE.

Our readers kept asking for an easy-to-understand eBook on ESP-IDF.

Especially one suitable for beginners. So here it is. We created this content for our readers, and we are in no way affiliated with or related to Espressif Systems.

Invitation to Join our Private Forum!

This eBook comes with the opportunity to join our private Forum of like-minded people where you can ask questions about the eBook or other related subjects. You’ll get direct help from us (Rui and Sara) or from other active members of the community.

Download the eBook

New eBook – Updated October 28, 2026

Updated October 28, 2026 8 Modules

PDF eBook with 520 pages

Source code (.c files)

Parts list and schematic diagrams

Step-by-step instructions

Unlimited free updates (includes new modules and units added)

(includes new modules and units added) Exclusive access to our private forum

English language

Created by Rui Santos and Sara Santos

GET THE EBOOK | $39 $29 USD »

Click here to get the eBook | $39 $29 USD

We’ve just released a new version for our ESP-IDF eBook. To celebrate, we’re offering a special 25% discount! Enroll now to take advantage of this exclusive offer. The discount ends when the timer below hits zero.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds

Note: after your purchase, you receive an email with a username and password that you use to access the members’ area and download the PDF eBook.

Have questions? Email me at https://randomnerdtutorials.com/support anytime for any reason.

You won’t regret it. My 60-day money-back guarantee backs up every word in this message. Proceed with confidence. See you inside,

– Rui Santos and Sara Santos

Backed by a 60 day 100% money-back guarantee If you don’t like the course, I don’t want your money. Seriously, that’s why I offer a 60 days money back guarantee. Email me here and I will promptly refund all your money. No questions, no hassles – it’s that simple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meet the Authors

Rui Santos RandomNerdTutorials.com Hi! I’m Rui Santos, the founder of the Random Nerd Tutorials blog. I have a master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from FEUP and I’ve been running the RNT blog for more than 10 years. I’ve written hundreds of tutorials covering the usage of different microcontrollers (ESP32, ESP8266, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and more) on the Internet of Things and Home Automation fields. We also self-published about a dozen eBooks on these subjects, helping thousands of students, engineers, and hobbyists passionate about electronics all over the world.

Sara Santos RandomNerdTutorials.com Hi! I’m Sara Santos, and I work with Rui at Random Nerd Tutorials since 2015. I have a master’s degree in Bioengineering from FEUP. I create, write and edit the tutorials and articles for the RNT and Maker Advisor blogs, and I’ve written several of the eBooks available on the RNT blog. I also help you by answering your questions on our private forum and on our blog’s comments section. I love books, writing, cats, and a hot cup of tea. I also love travel and writing about our travel adventures on our travel blog (tripiwi.com).

See what others are saying about our work

(…) I have 11 of your courses and love all of them. I recommend your courses and web site in all my correspondence for anyone in learning Arduino, ESP32, MicroPython, RaspPi subjects. Even though this is just a hobby for me, your stuff has given me more enjoyable learning than any other authors on this – for over 30 years. Thanks for all you do. William Taylor

Thank you Rui. Anyone wondering whether you bring value can rely on my word. I’ve purchased hundreds of books over a 45 year career as engineer and entrepreneur. NONE of these books have approached your excellent method of teaching a subject. You have a rare gift as a teacher. Glad to have made the purchases. Paul

I purchased all of your Random Nerd Tutorials Courses. I have completed the ESP32-CAM Projects and SMART HOME courses and have never seen such great e-books for Raspberry, Arduino and ESP microcontrollers before. Your chosen modules show great possibilities and the step by step instructions are very useful. This saved me a lot of frustration and I could quickly achieve great results. Thank you very much. Chris Steffes

I want to congratulate you on the manuals you have created, they are the best of the best that I have seen in many years. (… ) Your explanations are very clear and very detailed, as if you were a teacher… Tino Fernández

I placed the order of these ebooks/courses and have downloaded the eBooks. The ebooks are very informative and very well presented, as is your website(…). Robert Kyle

I appreciate your eBooks, and especially your support that comes with them! Thank you Joe Margevicius

I want to thank you for the high quality of your projects. Too many others just list a series of tasks but not what to do when they do not go as planned. The detail that you have put into the writeups is amazing. I am working with my 10 year old grandson to help this interest in electronics and software. It would be much harder without your guides. Doug Hogg

Thank you. I’ve bought two of your course books and they really accelerate the learning curve with the result I wanted. Paul Kroshko

This is just a thank you! I’ve used bits of your code in almost all my projects. Because of your tutorilas I managed to get a job yesterday. Jan Gremmler

AS SEEN ON…

GET THE EBOOK | $39 $29 USD »