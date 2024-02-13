HOME ESP32 ESP8266 ESP32-CAM RASPBERRY PI MICROPYTHON ARDUINO REVIEWS PROJECTS

Transfer Files to and from Raspberry Pi using FileZilla FTP (Windows PC)

In this guide, you’ll learn how to transfer files remotely from your computer to a Raspberry Pi and vice-versa. We’ll be using FileZilla FTP (File Transfer Protocol) Client to establish a remote connection over the internet to transfer files between your Windows PC and a Raspberry Pi.

Transfer Files to and from Raspberry Pi using FileZilla FTP Windows PC

Prerequisites

Before proceeding, make sure you check the following prerequisites.

Downloading FileZilla

The FileZilla Client is an open-source cross-platform software that supports FTP, FTPS, and SFTP. It can be installed on a Windows PC or on Mac OS/Linux computers. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install FileZilla on Windows.

Let’s download the software and install it. Go to the official website and download it by clicking the “Download FileZilla Client” button.

Download FileZilla File Transfer Protocol FTP Client

Choose the Free version in the left option highlighted below, it has all the features needed.

Install FileZilla File Transfer Protocol FTP Client

Once the FileZilla Client installation file has been downloaded, open the .exe file and complete the installation steps.

Installing FileZilla File Transfer Protocol FTP Client Windows PC

Finally, after installing FileZilla software, open it.

FileZilla logo

Get Raspberry Pi Address

Having an SSH connection established with your Raspberry Pi, run the following command to get the Raspberry Pi IP address:

hostname -I
Raspberry Pi IP Address

Save your Raspberry IP Address, because you’ll need it in the next step to establish the FTP connection.

Establish an FTP / SFTP Connection with Your Raspberry Pi

Now it’s time to establish an FTP connection with your Raspberry Pi. In the FileZilla top bar, enter your Raspberry Pi details:

  • Host: <RPi IP Address or Hostname> (in our case, the IP address is 192.168.1.79)
  • Username: <RPi username>
  • Password: <RPi password>
  • Port: 22 (default port is 22)

Once you’ve entered the required configuration settings, press the “Quickconnect” button.

FileZilla Establish FTP connection with Raspberry Pi

Then, click the OK button and the connection should be established instantly.

FileZilla Establish FTP connection with PC Raspberry Pi accept ok

Once the FTP connection is established, in the “Remote site” window (highlighted in the picture below) allows you to browse your Raspberry Pi directories and access all its files.

FileZilla connection established

Download Files from Raspberry Pi to Windows PC

You can quickly download any files or folders from your Raspberry Pi.

  1. Browse the Raspberry Pi folders using the “Remote site” section.
  2. Do a right-click on your mouse to open the options menu.
  3. Click the “Download” button to download the desired file.

You can also edit the file, create a new directory, create new files, delete files, rename files, and much more.

downloading files from Raspberry Pi to PC using FileZilla

Once the file has been downloaded, open the “Successful transfers” tab (at the bottom left corner) to find the location where the file was saved on your Windows PC.

File Downloaded successfully from Raspberry Pi to PC

Transfer Files from Windows PC to Raspberry Pi

You can also transfer/upload any files or folders from your Windows PC to the Raspberry Pi.

Find the file or folder that you want to transfer to your Raspberry Pi and drag it to the “Remote site” window on FileZilla to the desired folder location.

Moving File From PC to Raspberry Pi

Once the file has been uploaded to your RPi, in the bottom left corner you can open the “Successful transfers” to see if the process has been completed.

File moved successfully from PC to Raspberry Pi

Wrapping Up

When using a Raspberry Pi, sometimes you want to transfer files to the Raspberry Pi or download existing files remotely. Having FileZilla installed makes it very easy to accomplish this task.

We have other practical Raspberry Pi tutorials that you may find useful:

You can find all our Raspberry Pi Projects on the following link:



SMART HOME with Raspberry Pi ESP32 and ESP8266 Node-RED InfluxDB eBook

SMART HOME with Raspberry Pi, ESP32, ESP8266 [eBook]

Learn how to build a home automation system and we’ll cover the following main subjects: Node-RED, Node-RED Dashboard, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, ESP8266, MQTT, and InfluxDB database DOWNLOAD »
Learn how to build a home automation system and we’ll cover the following main subjects: Node-RED, Node-RED Dashboard, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, ESP8266, MQTT, and InfluxDB database DOWNLOAD »

Recommended Resources

Build a Home Automation System from Scratch » With Raspberry Pi, ESP8266, Arduino, and Node-RED.

Home Automation using ESP8266 eBook and video course » Build IoT and home automation projects.

Arduino Step-by-Step Projects » Build 25 Arduino projects with our course, even with no prior experience!

What to Read Next…


Enjoyed this project? Stay updated by subscribing our newsletter!

Leave a Comment

Download Our Free eBooks and Resources

Get instant access to our FREE eBooks, Resources, and Exclusive Electronics Projects by entering your email address below.