ESP32-CAM: Take and Send Photos via Email using an SMTP Server

This tutorial shows how to send captured photos from the ESP32-CAM to your email account using an SMTP Server. We’ll show you a simple example that takes a photo when the ESP32 boots and sends it as an attachment in an email. The last photo taken is temporarily saved in the ESP32 LittleFS filesystem.

To make this project work, the ESP32-CAM needs to be connected to a router with access to the internet – needs to be connected to your local network.

This project is compatible with any ESP32 camera board with the OV2640 camera. You just need to make sure you use the right pin assignment for the board you’re using: ESP32-CAM Camera Boards: Pin and GPIOs Assignment Guide.

ESP Mail Client Library

To send emails with the ESP32-CAM, we’ll use the ESP-Mail-Client library. This library allows the ESP32 to send and receive emails with or without attachments via SMTP and IMAP servers.

In this project, we’ll use SMTP to send an email with an attachment. The attachment is a photo taken with the ESP32-CAM.

SMTP means Simple Mail Transfer Protocol and it is an internet standard for email transmission. To send emails through code, you need to know your SMTP server details. Each email provider has a different SMTP server.

Installing the ESP-Mail-Client Library

Before proceeding with this tutorial, you need to install the ESP-Mail-Client library.

Go to Sketch > Include Library > Manage Libraries and search for ESP Mail Client. Install the ESP Mail Client library by Mobitz.

Sender Email (New Account)

We recommend creating a new email account to send the emails to your main personal email address. Do not use your main personal email to send emails via ESP32. If something goes wrong in your code or if by mistake you make too many requests, you can be banned or have your account temporarily disabled.

We’ll use a newly created Gmail.com account to send the emails, but you can use any other email provider. The receiver email can be your personal email without any problem.

Create a Sender Email Account

Create a new email account for sending emails with the ESP32. If you want to use a Gmail account, go to this link to create a new one.

Create an App Password

You need to create an app password so that the ESP32 is able to send emails using your Gmail account. An App Password is a 16-digit passcode that gives a less secure app or device permission to access your Google Account. Learn more about sign-in with app passwords here.

An app password can only be used with accounts that have 2-step verification turned on.

Open your Google Account. In the navigation panel, select Security. Under “Signing in to Google,” select 2-Step Verification > Get started. Follow the on-screen steps.

After enabling 2-step verification, you can create an app password.

Open your Google Account. In the navigation panel, select Security. Under “Signing in to Google,” select App Passwords.

In the Select app field, choose mail. For the device, select Other and give it a name, for example ESP32. Then, click on Generate. It will pop-up a window with a password that you’ll use with the ESP32 or ESP8266 to send emails. Save that password (even though it says you won’t need to remmeber it) because you’ll need it later.

Now, you should have an app password that you’ll use on the ESP32 code to send the emails.

If you’re using another email provider, check how to create an app password. You should be able to find the instructions with a quick google search “your_email_provider + create app password”.

Gmail SMTP Server Settings

If you’re using a Gmail account, these are the SMTP Server details:

SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com

SMTP username: Complete Gmail address

SMTP password: Your Gmail password

SMTP port (TLS): 587

SMTP port (SSL): 465

SMTP TLS/SSL required: yes

Outlook SMTP Server Settings

For Outlook accounts, these are the SMTP Server settings:

SMTP Server: smtp.office365.com

SMTP Username: Complete Outlook email address

SMTP Password: Your Outlook password

SMTP Port: 587

SMTP TLS/SSL Required: Yes

Live or Hotmail SMTP Server Settings

For Live or Hotmail accounts, these are the SMTP Server settings:

SMTP Server: smtp.live.com

SMTP Username: Complete Live/Hotmail email address

SMTP Password: Your Windows Live Hotmail password

SMTP Port: 587

SMTP TLS/SSL Required: Yes

If you’re using another email provider, you need to search for its SMTP Server settings. Now, you have everything ready to start sending emails with the ESP32-CAM.

Code – ESP32-CAM Send Email

The following code takes a photo when the ESP32-CAM first boots and sends it to your email account. Before uploading the code, make sure you insert your sender email settings as well as your recipient email.

/********* Rui Santos Complete instructions at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp32-cam-projects-ebook/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. *********/ #include "esp_camera.h" #include "SPI.h" #include "driver/rtc_io.h" #include <ESP_Mail_Client.h> #include <FS.h> #include <WiFi.h> // REPLACE WITH YOUR NETWORK CREDENTIALS const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; // To send Email using Gmail use port 465 (SSL) and SMTP Server smtp.gmail.com // You need to create an email app password #define emailSenderAccount "[email protected]" #define emailSenderPassword "YOUR_EMAIL_APP_PASSWORD" #define smtpServer "smtp.gmail.com" #define smtpServerPort 465 #define emailSubject "ESP32-CAM Photo Captured" #define emailRecipient "[email protected]" #define CAMERA_MODEL_AI_THINKER #if defined(CAMERA_MODEL_AI_THINKER) #define PWDN_GPIO_NUM 32 #define RESET_GPIO_NUM -1 #define XCLK_GPIO_NUM 0 #define SIOD_GPIO_NUM 26 #define SIOC_GPIO_NUM 27 #define Y9_GPIO_NUM 35 #define Y8_GPIO_NUM 34 #define Y7_GPIO_NUM 39 #define Y6_GPIO_NUM 36 #define Y5_GPIO_NUM 21 #define Y4_GPIO_NUM 19 #define Y3_GPIO_NUM 18 #define Y2_GPIO_NUM 5 #define VSYNC_GPIO_NUM 25 #define HREF_GPIO_NUM 23 #define PCLK_GPIO_NUM 22 #else #error "Camera model not selected" #endif /* The SMTP Session object used for Email sending */ SMTPSession smtp; /* Callback function to get the Email sending status */ void smtpCallback(SMTP_Status status); // Photo File Name to save in LittleFS #define FILE_PHOTO "photo.jpg" #define FILE_PHOTO_PATH "/photo.jpg" void setup() { WRITE_PERI_REG(RTC_CNTL_BROWN_OUT_REG, 0); //disable brownout detector Serial.begin(115200); Serial.println(); // Connect to Wi-Fi WiFi.begin(ssid, password); Serial.print("Connecting to WiFi..."); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println(); // Print ESP32 Local IP Address Serial.print("IP Address: http://"); Serial.println(WiFi.localIP()); // Init filesystem ESP_MAIL_DEFAULT_FLASH_FS.begin(); camera_config_t config; config.ledc_channel = LEDC_CHANNEL_0; config.ledc_timer = LEDC_TIMER_0; config.pin_d0 = Y2_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d1 = Y3_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d2 = Y4_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d3 = Y5_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d4 = Y6_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d5 = Y7_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d6 = Y8_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d7 = Y9_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_xclk = XCLK_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_pclk = PCLK_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_vsync = VSYNC_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_href = HREF_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_sccb_sda = SIOD_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_sccb_scl = SIOC_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_pwdn = PWDN_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_reset = RESET_GPIO_NUM; config.xclk_freq_hz = 20000000; config.pixel_format = PIXFORMAT_JPEG; config.grab_mode = CAMERA_GRAB_LATEST; if(psramFound()){ config.frame_size = FRAMESIZE_UXGA; config.jpeg_quality = 10; config.fb_count = 1; } else { config.frame_size = FRAMESIZE_SVGA; config.jpeg_quality = 12; config.fb_count = 1; } // Initialize camera esp_err_t err = esp_camera_init(&config); if (err != ESP_OK) { Serial.printf("Camera init failed with error 0x%x", err); return; } capturePhotoSaveLittleFS(); sendPhoto(); } void loop() { } // Check if photo capture was successful bool checkPhoto( fs::FS &fs ) { File f_pic = fs.open( FILE_PHOTO_PATH ); unsigned int pic_sz = f_pic.size(); return ( pic_sz > 100 ); } // Capture Photo and Save it to LittleFS void capturePhotoSaveLittleFS( void ) { camera_fb_t * fb = NULL; // pointer bool ok = 0; // Boolean indicating if the picture has been taken correctly do { // Take a photo with the camera Serial.println("Taking a photo..."); // Clean previous buffer camera_fb_t * fb = NULL; fb = esp_camera_fb_get(); esp_camera_fb_return(fb); // dispose the buffered image fb = NULL; // reset to capture errors // Get fresh image fb = esp_camera_fb_get(); if(!fb) { Serial.println("Camera capture failed"); delay(1000); ESP.restart(); } // Photo file name Serial.printf("Picture file name: %s

", FILE_PHOTO_PATH); File file = LittleFS.open(FILE_PHOTO_PATH, FILE_WRITE); // Insert the data in the photo file if (!file) { Serial.println("Failed to open file in writing mode"); } else { file.write(fb->buf, fb->len); // payload (image), payload length Serial.print("The picture has been saved in "); Serial.print(FILE_PHOTO_PATH); Serial.print(" - Size: "); Serial.print(fb->len); Serial.println(" bytes"); } // Close the file file.close(); esp_camera_fb_return(fb); // check if file has been correctly saved in LittleFS ok = checkPhoto(LittleFS); } while ( !ok ); } void sendPhoto( void ) { /** Enable the debug via Serial port * none debug or 0 * basic debug or 1 */ smtp.debug(1); /* Set the callback function to get the sending results */ smtp.callback(smtpCallback); /* Declare the session config data */ Session_Config config; /*Set the NTP config time For times east of the Prime Meridian use 0-12 For times west of the Prime Meridian add 12 to the offset. Ex. American/Denver GMT would be -6. 6 + 12 = 18 See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_zone for a list of the GMT/UTC timezone offsets */ config.time.ntp_server = F("pool.ntp.org,time.nist.gov"); config.time.gmt_offset = 0; config.time.day_light_offset = 1; /* Set the session config */ config.server.host_name = smtpServer; config.server.port = smtpServerPort; config.login.email = emailSenderAccount; config.login.password = emailSenderPassword; config.login.user_domain = ""; /* Declare the message class */ SMTP_Message message; /* Enable the chunked data transfer with pipelining for large message if server supported */ message.enable.chunking = true; /* Set the message headers */ message.sender.name = "ESP32-CAM"; message.sender.email = emailSenderAccount; message.subject = emailSubject; message.addRecipient("Sara", emailRecipient); String htmlMsg = "<h2>Photo captured with ESP32-CAM and attached in this email.</h2>"; message.html.content = htmlMsg.c_str(); message.html.charSet = "utf-8"; message.html.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_qp; message.priority = esp_mail_smtp_priority::esp_mail_smtp_priority_normal; message.response.notify = esp_mail_smtp_notify_success | esp_mail_smtp_notify_failure | esp_mail_smtp_notify_delay; /* The attachment data item */ SMTP_Attachment att; /** Set the attachment info e.g. * file name, MIME type, file path, file storage type, * transfer encoding and content encoding */ att.descr.filename = FILE_PHOTO; att.descr.mime = "image/png"; att.file.path = FILE_PHOTO_PATH; att.file.storage_type = esp_mail_file_storage_type_flash; att.descr.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_base64; /* Add attachment to the message */ message.addAttachment(att); /* Connect to server with the session config */ if (!smtp.connect(&config)) return; /* Start sending the Email and close the session */ if (!MailClient.sendMail(&smtp, &message, true)) Serial.println("Error sending Email, " + smtp.errorReason()); } // Callback function to get the Email sending status void smtpCallback(SMTP_Status status){ /* Print the current status */ Serial.println(status.info()); /* Print the sending result */ if (status.success()) { Serial.println("----------------"); Serial.printf("Message sent success: %d

", status.completedCount()); Serial.printf("Message sent failled: %d

", status.failedCount()); Serial.println("----------------

"); struct tm dt; for (size_t i = 0; i < smtp.sendingResult.size(); i++){ /* Get the result item */ SMTP_Result result = smtp.sendingResult.getItem(i); time_t ts = (time_t)result.timestamp; localtime_r(&ts, &dt); ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Message No: %d

", i + 1); ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Status: %s

", result.completed ? "success" : "failed"); ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Date/Time: %d/%d/%d %d:%d:%d

", dt.tm_year + 1900, dt.tm_mon + 1, dt.tm_mday, dt.tm_hour, dt.tm_min, dt.tm_sec); ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Recipient: %s

", result.recipients.c_str()); ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Subject: %s

", result.subject.c_str()); } Serial.println("----------------

"); // You need to clear sending result as the memory usage will grow up. smtp.sendingResult.clear(); } }

How the Code Works

Continue reading to learn how the code works, or skip to the Demonstration section. Don’t forget to insert your network credentials and email settings in the code. Also, if you’re using a camera model other than an ESP32-CAM AI-Thinker, don’t forget to change the pin assignment.

Importing Libraries

Import the required libraries. The ESP3_Mail_Client.h is used to send emails, the FS.h is used to access and save files to LittleFS and the WiFi.h library is used to initialize Wi-Fi and connect your ESP32-CAM to your local network.

#include "esp_camera.h" #include "SPI.h" #include "driver/rtc_io.h" #include <ESP_Mail_Client.h> #include <FS.h> #include <WiFi.h>

Network Credentials

Insert your network credentials in the following variables:

const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD";

Email Settings

Type the email sender account on the emailSenderAccount variable and its password on the emailSenderPassword variable.

Insert the recipient’s email. This is the email that will receive the emails sent by the ESP32:

Insert your email provider SMTP settings on the following lines. We’re using the settings for a Gmail account. If you’re using a different email provider, replace with the corresponding SMTP settings.

#define smtpServer "smtp.gmail.com" #define smtpServerPort 465

Write the email subject on the emailSubject variable.

#define emailSubject "ESP32-CAM Photo Captured"

Create a STMPSession object called smtp that contains the data to send via email and all the other configurations.

/* The SMTP Session object used for Email sending */ SMTPSession smtp;

The photo taken with the ESP32 camera will be temporarily saved in LittleFS under the name photo.jpg on the root directory.

#define FILE_PHOTO "photo.jpg" #define FILE_PHOTO_PATH "/photo.jpg"

ESP32 Camera Pins

Define the pins used by your camera model. We’re using the ESP32-CAM AI-Thinker.

#define PWDN_GPIO_NUM 32 #define RESET_GPIO_NUM -1 #define XCLK_GPIO_NUM 0 #define SIOD_GPIO_NUM 26 #define SIOC_GPIO_NUM 27 #define Y9_GPIO_NUM 35 #define Y8_GPIO_NUM 34 #define Y7_GPIO_NUM 39 #define Y6_GPIO_NUM 36 #define Y5_GPIO_NUM 21 #define Y4_GPIO_NUM 19 #define Y3_GPIO_NUM 18 #define Y2_GPIO_NUM 5 #define VSYNC_GPIO_NUM 25 #define HREF_GPIO_NUM 23 #define PCLK_GPIO_NUM 22

setup()

In the setup(), connect the ESP32 to Wi-Fi.

// Connect to Wi-Fi WiFi.begin(ssid, password); Serial.print("Connecting to WiFi..."); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println();

Print the ESP32-CAM IP address:

// Print ESP32 Local IP Address Serial.print("IP Address: http://"); Serial.println(WiFi.localIP());

In the setup(), you initialize the filesystem using the ESP Mail Client library method. The default filesystem set in the library for the ESP32 is LittleFS (you can change the default in the library file ESP_Mail_FS.h).

// Init filesystem ESP_MAIL_DEFAULT_FLASH_FS.begin();

The following lines configure the camera and set the camera settings:

camera_config_t config; config.ledc_channel = LEDC_CHANNEL_0; config.ledc_timer = LEDC_TIMER_0; config.pin_d0 = Y2_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d1 = Y3_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d2 = Y4_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d3 = Y5_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d4 = Y6_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d5 = Y7_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d6 = Y8_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_d7 = Y9_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_xclk = XCLK_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_pclk = PCLK_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_vsync = VSYNC_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_href = HREF_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_sccb_sda = SIOD_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_sccb_scl = SIOC_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_pwdn = PWDN_GPIO_NUM; config.pin_reset = RESET_GPIO_NUM; config.xclk_freq_hz = 20000000; config.pixel_format = PIXFORMAT_JPEG; if(psramFound()){ config.frame_size = FRAMESIZE_UXGA; config.jpeg_quality = 10; config.fb_count = 2; } else { config.frame_size = FRAMESIZE_SVGA; config.jpeg_quality = 12; config.fb_count = 1; }

Initialize the camera.

// Initialize camera esp_err_t err = esp_camera_init(&config); if (err != ESP_OK) { Serial.printf("Camera init failed with error 0x%x", err); return; }

After initializing the camera, call the capturePhotoSaveLittleFS() and the sendPhoto() functions. These functions are defined at the end of the code.

capturePhotoSaveLittleFS() function

The capturePhotoSaveLittleFS() function captures a photo and saves it in the ESP32 LittleFS. In the following lines, you take a photo and save it in the framebuffer fb:

// Clean previous buffer camera_fb_t * fb = NULL; fb = esp_camera_fb_get(); esp_camera_fb_return(fb); // dispose the buffered image fb = NULL; // reset to capture errors // Get fresh image fb = esp_camera_fb_get(); if(!fb) { Serial.println("Camera capture failed"); delay(1000); ESP.restart(); }

Then, create a new file in LitteFS where the photo will be saved.

Serial.printf("Picture file name: %s

", FILE_PHOTO_PATH); File file = LittleFS.open(FILE_PHOTO_PATH, FILE_WRITE);

Check if the file was successfully created. If not, print an error message.

if (!file) { Serial.println("Failed to open file in writing mode"); }

If a new file was successfully created, “copy” the image from the buffer to that newly created file.

file.write(fb->buf, fb->len); // payload (image), payload length Serial.print("The picture has been saved in "); Serial.print(FILE_PHOTO_PATH); Serial.print(" - Size: "); Serial.print(fb->len); Serial.println(" bytes");

Close the file and clear the buffer for future use.

file.close(); esp_camera_fb_return(fb);

Finally, check whether the photo was successfully taken and saved. We can do that by checking the photo file size with the checkPhoto() function.

ok = checkPhoto(LittleFS);

The checkPhoto() function, checks the file picture size. If the picture size is bigger than 100 bytes, it’s almost certain the photo was taken and saved successfully. In that case, it returns 1.

bool checkPhoto( fs::FS &fs ) { File f_pic = fs.open( FILE_PHOTO ); unsigned int pic_sz = f_pic.size(); return ( pic_sz > 100 ); }

So, the ok variable is equal to 1.

ok = checkPhoto(LittleFS);

In case the photo size is less than 100 bytes, the ok variable will continue to be 0, and it will keep trying to take a new photo and save it.

sendPhoto() function

After having the photo successfully saved in LittleFS, we’ll send it via email by calling the sendPhoto() function. Let’s take a look at that function.

void sendPhoto( void ) {

Enable debugging via serial port for the email status:

smtp.debug(1);

Set the callback function to get the sending results:

smtp.callback(smtpCallback);

Declare an email session:

Session_Config config;

Configure the time so that the email is timestamped correctly. You may need to adjust the gmt_offset variable depending on your location.

/*Set the NTP config time For times east of the Prime Meridian use 0-12 For times west of the Prime Meridian add 12 to the offset. Ex. American/Denver GMT would be -6. 6 + 12 = 18 See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_zone for a list of the GMT/UTC timezone offsets */ config.time.ntp_server = F("pool.ntp.org,time.nist.gov"); config.time.gmt_offset = 0; config.time.day_light_offset = 1;

Set the server host, port, sender email, and password for this email session:

/* Set the session config */ config.server.host_name = smtpServer; config.server.port = smtpServerPort; config.login.email = emailSenderAccount; config.login.password = emailSenderPassword; config.login.user_domain = "";

Declare a SMTP_Message class:

SMTP_Message message;

Set the message headers—sender name, email sender, subject, and recipient (you can change the recipient name):

/* Set the message headers */ message.sender.name = "ESP32-CAM"; message.sender.email = emailSenderAccount; message.subject = emailSubject; message.addRecipient("Sara", emailRecipient);

In the following lines, set the content of the message in the htmlMsg variable:

String htmlMsg = "<h2>Photo captured with ESP32-CAM and attached in this email.</h2>"; message.html.content = htmlMsg.c_str(); message.html.charSet = "utf-8"; message.html.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_qp;

Now, we need to take care of the attachments. Create an attachment:

SMTP_Attachment att;

Set the attachment info: document name, mime type, file path, and where the content is saved (in our case it is saved in flash (esp_mail_file_storage_type_flash)):

att.descr.filename = FILE_PHOTO; att.descr.mime = "image/png"; att.file.path = FILE_PHOTO_PATH; att.file.storage_type = esp_mail_file_storage_type_flash; att.descr.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_base64;

Add the attachment to the message:

/* Add attachment to the message */ message.addAttachment(att);

Connect to the SMTP server:

/* Connect to server with the session config */ if (!smtp.connect(&config)) return;

Finally, the following lines send the message:

/* Start sending the Email and close the session */ if (!MailClient.sendMail(&smtp, &message, true)) Serial.println("Error sending Email, " + smtp.errorReason());

In this example, the email is sent once when the ESP32 boots, that’s why the loop() is empty.

void loop() {

}

To send a new email, you just need to reset your board (press the on-board RESET button).

Demonstration

After making the necessary changes to the code: camera pinout, sender’s email address, sender’s email password, recipient’s email address, and network credentials, you can upload the code to your board.

If you don’t know how to upload code to the ESP32-CAM, read the following post:

After uploading, open the Serial Monitor and press the ESP32-CAM RESET button. The ESP32 should connect to Wi-Fi, take a photo, save it in LittleFS, connect to the SMTP server, and send the email as shown below.

After a few seconds, you should have a new email from the ESP32-CAM in your inbox. As you can see in the image below, the sender’s email name is “ESP32-CAM” as we’ve defined in the code, and the subject “ESP32-CAM Photo Captured”.

Open the email and you should see a photo captured by the ESP32-CAM.

You can open or download the photo to see it in full size.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, you’ve learned how to send emails with photos taken with the ESP32-CAM. The example presented is as simple as possible: it takes a photo and sends it via email when the ESP32-CAM first boots. To send another email, you need to reset the board.

This project doesn’t have a practical application, but it is useful to understand how to send an email with an attachment. After this, it should be fairly easy to include this feature in your own ESP32-CAM projects.

