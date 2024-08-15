MicroPython: ESP32 with NEO-6M GPS Module

In this guide, you’ll learn how to interface the NEO-6M GPS module with the ESP32 board programmed with MicroPython. You’ll learn how to get raw GPS data and how to get date, time, and your current location (latitude, longitude, and altitude).

Prerequisites

To follow this tutorial you need MicroPython firmware installed in your ESP32 boards. You also need an IDE to write and upload the code to your board. We suggest using Thonny IDE:

Learn more about MicroPython: MicroPython Programming with ESP32 and ESP8266

Introducing the NEO-6M GPS Module

The NEO-6M GPS module is a GPS receiver compatible with most microcontroller boards. It can get data about location, speed, altitude, and time.

It comes with a small backup battery, external EEPROM, and an LED signal indicator. This LED will start blinking when it gets a position fix.

Usually, these modules come with a GPS ceramic antenna.

But, you can change it to any other compatible antenna that might suit your project better. For example, I like to use the one at the right in the picture below because it is waterproof, and the antenna comes with a long cable which allows for more flexibility.

The NEO-6M GPS Module communicates with a microcontroller using serial communication protocol.

This module works with standard NMEA sentences. NMEA stands for National Marine Electronics Association, and in the world of GPS, it is a standard data format supported by GPS manufacturers.

NEO-6M GPS Module Features

In summary:

This module has an external antenna and built-in EEPROM.

Interface: RS232 TTL

Power supply: 3V to 5V

Default baudrate: 9600 bps

Works with standard NMEA sentences

Wiring the NEO-6M GPS Module to the ESP32

We’ll connect the NEO-6M GPS Module using the ESP32 default UART2 pins. You can use the following picture and table as a reference.

NEO-6M GPS Module ESP32 VCC 3V3 RX TX2 ( GPIO 17 ) TX RX2 ( GPIO 16 ) GND GND

Getting Raw GPS Data – Testing the NEO-6M GPS Module with the ESP32 (MicroPython)

To get raw GPS data you just need to start a serial communication with the GPS module and read the available data.

The following code establishes a serial communication with the GPS module and reads the available data.

# Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials # Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/micropython-esp32-neo-6m-gps/ import machine from time import sleep # Define the UART pins and create a UART object gps_serial = machine.UART(2, baudrate=9600, tx=17, rx=16) while True: if gps_serial.any(): line = gps_serial.readline() # Read a complete line from the UART if line: line = line.decode('utf-8') print(line.strip()) sleep(0.5)

Testing the Code

After establishing a connection with the board using Thonny IDE, run the previous code.

Make sure the antenna is connected and that the module or antenna is placed outside or next to a window so that it can get data from the satellites.

The module’s blue LED will start blinking when it finds a position fix—this might take a few minutes on the first run.

The shell will display NMEA sentences with GPS data.

Each line you get in the serial monitor is an NMEA sentence.

NMEA stands for National Marine Electronics Association, and in the world of GPS, it is a standard data format supported by GPS manufacturers.

NMEA Sentences

NMEA sentences start with the $ character, and each data field is separated by a comma.

$GPRMC,110827.00,A,4107.32485,N,00831.79799,W,0.888,30.44,180724,,,A*4B

$GPVTG,30.44,T,,M,0.888,N,1.644,K,A*01

$GPGGA,110827.00,41XX.32485,N,00831.79799,W,1,07,0.99,123.1,M,50.1,M,,*48

$GPGSA,A,3,03,32,22,08,04,14,17,,,,,,2.25,0.99,2.02*0A

$GPGSV,3,1,11,3,11,22,26,296,29,27,01,142,,32,17,042,23*48

$GPGLL,4107.32485,N,00831.79799,W,110827.00,A,A*7F

There are different types of NMEA sentences. The type of message is indicated by the characters before the first comma.

The GP after the $ indicates it is a GPS position. The $GPGGA is the basic GPS NMEA message, that provides 3D location and accuracy data.

In the following sentence:

$GPGGA,110827.00,41XX.32485,N,008XX.XXXXX,W,1,07,0.99,123.1,M,50.1,M,,*48

110827 – represents the time at which the fix location was taken, 11:08:27 UTC

– represents the time at which the fix location was taken, 11:08:27 UTC 41XX.32845,N – latitude 41 deg XX.32845,N

– latitude 41 deg XX.32845,N 00831.79799,W – Longitude 008 deg XX.XXXXX′ W

– Longitude 008 deg XX.XXXXX′ W 1 – fix quality (0 = invalid; 1= GPS fix; 2 = DGPS fix; 3 = PPS fix; 4 = Real Time Kinematic; 5 = Float RTK; 6 = estimated (dead reckoning); 7 = Manual input mode; 8 = Simulation mode)

– fix quality (0 = invalid; 1= GPS fix; 2 = DGPS fix; 3 = PPS fix; 4 = Real Time Kinematic; 5 = Float RTK; 6 = estimated (dead reckoning); 7 = Manual input mode; 8 = Simulation mode) 07 – number of satellites being tracked

– number of satellites being tracked 0.99 – Horizontal dilution of position (less than one is ideal)

– Horizontal dilution of position (less than one is ideal) 123.1, M – Altitude, in meters above the sea level

– Altitude, in meters above the sea level 50.1, M – Height of geoid (mean sea level) above WGS84 ellipsoid

– Height of geoid (mean sea level) above WGS84 ellipsoid empty field – time in seconds since last DGPS update

empty field – DGPS station ID number

*48 – the checksum data, always begins with *

The other NMEA sentences provide additional information:

$GPGSA – GPS DOP and active satellites

– GPS DOP and active satellites $GPGSV – Detailed GPS satellite information

– Detailed GPS satellite information $GPGLL – Geographic Latitude and Longitude

– Geographic Latitude and Longitude $GPRMC – Essential GPS pvt (position, velocity, time) data

– Essential GPS pvt (position, velocity, time) data $GPVTG – Velocity made good

You can use this Online NME Analyser and paste your sentences there to interpret the GPS data.

However, the easiest way to get and interpret the GPS data you want is to parse your NMEA sentences directly in the code. For that, we’ll use the micropyGPS module.

Uploading the micropyGPS Module

To parse the NMEA sentences from the GPS module and get GPS data easily, we’ll use the micropyGPS module. This library isn’t part of the standard MicroPython library by default. So, you need to upload the following file to your ESP32 board (save it with the name micropyGPS.py).

""" # MicropyGPS - a GPS NMEA sentence parser for Micropython/Python 3.X - https://github.com/inmcm/micropyGPS/tree/master # Copyright (c) 2017 Michael Calvin McCoy ([email protected]) # The MIT License (MIT) - see LICENSE file """ # TODO: # Time Since First Fix # Distance/Time to Target # More Helper Functions # Dynamically limit sentences types to parse from math import floor, modf # Import utime or time for fix time handling try: # Assume running on MicroPython import utime except ImportError: # Otherwise default to time module for non-embedded implementations # Should still support millisecond resolution. import time class MicropyGPS(object): """GPS NMEA Sentence Parser. Creates object that stores all relevant GPS data and statistics. Parses sentences one character at a time using update(). """ # Max Number of Characters a valid sentence can be (based on GGA sentence) SENTENCE_LIMIT = 90 __HEMISPHERES = ('N', 'S', 'E', 'W') __NO_FIX = 1 __FIX_2D = 2 __FIX_3D = 3 __DIRECTIONS = ('N', 'NNE', 'NE', 'ENE', 'E', 'ESE', 'SE', 'SSE', 'S', 'SSW', 'SW', 'WSW', 'W', 'WNW', 'NW', 'NNW') __MONTHS = ('January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December') def __init__(self, local_offset=0, location_formatting='ddm'): """ Setup GPS Object Status Flags, Internal Data Registers, etc local_offset (int): Timzone Difference to UTC location_formatting (str): Style For Presenting Longitude/Latitude: Decimal Degree Minute (ddm) - 40° 26.767′ N Degrees Minutes Seconds (dms) - 40° 26′ 46″ N Decimal Degrees (dd) - 40.446° N """ ##################### # Object Status Flags self.sentence_active = False self.active_segment = 0 self.process_crc = False self.gps_segments = [] self.crc_xor = 0 self.char_count = 0 self.fix_time = 0 ##################### # Sentence Statistics self.crc_fails = 0 self.clean_sentences = 0 self.parsed_sentences = 0 ##################### # Logging Related self.log_handle = None self.log_en = False ##################### # Data From Sentences # Time self.timestamp = [0, 0, 0.0] self.date = [0, 0, 0] self.local_offset = local_offset # Position/Motion self._latitude = [0, 0.0, 'N'] self._longitude = [0, 0.0, 'W'] self.coord_format = location_formatting self.speed = [0.0, 0.0, 0.0] self.course = 0.0 self.altitude = 0.0 self.geoid_height = 0.0 # GPS Info self.satellites_in_view = 0 self.satellites_in_use = 0 self.satellites_used = [] self.last_sv_sentence = 0 self.total_sv_sentences = 0 self.satellite_data = dict() self.hdop = 0.0 self.pdop = 0.0 self.vdop = 0.0 self.valid = False self.fix_stat = 0 self.fix_type = 1 ######################################## # Coordinates Translation Functions ######################################## @property def latitude(self): """Format Latitude Data Correctly""" if self.coord_format == 'dd': decimal_degrees = self._latitude[0] + (self._latitude[1] / 60) return [decimal_degrees, self._latitude[2]] elif self.coord_format == 'dms': minute_parts = modf(self._latitude[1]) seconds = round(minute_parts[0] * 60) return [self._latitude[0], int(minute_parts[1]), seconds, self._latitude[2]] else: return self._latitude @property def longitude(self): """Format Longitude Data Correctly""" if self.coord_format == 'dd': decimal_degrees = self._longitude[0] + (self._longitude[1] / 60) return [decimal_degrees, self._longitude[2]] elif self.coord_format == 'dms': minute_parts = modf(self._longitude[1]) seconds = round(minute_parts[0] * 60) return [self._longitude[0], int(minute_parts[1]), seconds, self._longitude[2]] else: return self._longitude ######################################## # Logging Related Functions ######################################## def start_logging(self, target_file, mode="append"): """ Create GPS data log object """ # Set Write Mode Overwrite or Append mode_code = 'w' if mode == 'new' else 'a' try: self.log_handle = open(target_file, mode_code) except AttributeError: print("Invalid FileName") return False self.log_en = True return True def stop_logging(self): """ Closes the log file handler and disables further logging """ try: self.log_handle.close() except AttributeError: print("Invalid Handle") return False self.log_en = False return True def write_log(self, log_string): """Attempts to write the last valid NMEA sentence character to the active file handler """ try: self.log_handle.write(log_string) except TypeError: return False return True ######################################## # Sentence Parsers ######################################## def gprmc(self): """Parse Recommended Minimum Specific GPS/Transit data (RMC)Sentence. Updates UTC timestamp, latitude, longitude, Course, Speed, Date, and fix status """ # UTC Timestamp try: utc_string = self.gps_segments[1] if utc_string: # Possible timestamp found hours = (int(utc_string[0:2]) + self.local_offset) % 24 minutes = int(utc_string[2:4]) seconds = float(utc_string[4:]) self.timestamp = [hours, minutes, seconds] else: # No Time stamp yet self.timestamp = [0, 0, 0.0] except ValueError: # Bad Timestamp value present return False # Date stamp try: date_string = self.gps_segments[9] # Date string printer function assumes to be year >=2000, # date_string() must be supplied with the correct century argument to display correctly if date_string: # Possible date stamp found day = int(date_string[0:2]) month = int(date_string[2:4]) year = int(date_string[4:6]) self.date = (day, month, year) else: # No Date stamp yet self.date = (0, 0, 0) except ValueError: # Bad Date stamp value present return False # Check Receiver Data Valid Flag if self.gps_segments[2] == 'A': # Data from Receiver is Valid/Has Fix # Longitude / Latitude try: # Latitude l_string = self.gps_segments[3] lat_degs = int(l_string[0:2]) lat_mins = float(l_string[2:]) lat_hemi = self.gps_segments[4] # Longitude l_string = self.gps_segments[5] lon_degs = int(l_string[0:3]) lon_mins = float(l_string[3:]) lon_hemi = self.gps_segments[6] except ValueError: return False if lat_hemi not in self.__HEMISPHERES: return False if lon_hemi not in self.__HEMISPHERES: return False # Speed try: spd_knt = float(self.gps_segments[7]) except ValueError: return False # Course try: if self.gps_segments[8]: course = float(self.gps_segments[8]) else: course = 0.0 except ValueError: return False # TODO - Add Magnetic Variation # Update Object Data self._latitude = [lat_degs, lat_mins, lat_hemi] self._longitude = [lon_degs, lon_mins, lon_hemi] # Include mph and hm/h self.speed = [spd_knt, spd_knt * 1.151, spd_knt * 1.852] self.course = course self.valid = True # Update Last Fix Time self.new_fix_time() else: # Clear Position Data if Sentence is 'Invalid' self._latitude = [0, 0.0, 'N'] self._longitude = [0, 0.0, 'W'] self.speed = [0.0, 0.0, 0.0] self.course = 0.0 self.valid = False return True def gpgll(self): """Parse Geographic Latitude and Longitude (GLL)Sentence. Updates UTC timestamp, latitude, longitude, and fix status""" # UTC Timestamp try: utc_string = self.gps_segments[5] if utc_string: # Possible timestamp found hours = (int(utc_string[0:2]) + self.local_offset) % 24 minutes = int(utc_string[2:4]) seconds = float(utc_string[4:]) self.timestamp = [hours, minutes, seconds] else: # No Time stamp yet self.timestamp = [0, 0, 0.0] except ValueError: # Bad Timestamp value present return False # Check Receiver Data Valid Flag if self.gps_segments[6] == 'A': # Data from Receiver is Valid/Has Fix # Longitude / Latitude try: # Latitude l_string = self.gps_segments[1] lat_degs = int(l_string[0:2]) lat_mins = float(l_string[2:]) lat_hemi = self.gps_segments[2] # Longitude l_string = self.gps_segments[3] lon_degs = int(l_string[0:3]) lon_mins = float(l_string[3:]) lon_hemi = self.gps_segments[4] except ValueError: return False if lat_hemi not in self.__HEMISPHERES: return False if lon_hemi not in self.__HEMISPHERES: return False # Update Object Data self._latitude = [lat_degs, lat_mins, lat_hemi] self._longitude = [lon_degs, lon_mins, lon_hemi] self.valid = True # Update Last Fix Time self.new_fix_time() else: # Clear Position Data if Sentence is 'Invalid' self._latitude = [0, 0.0, 'N'] self._longitude = [0, 0.0, 'W'] self.valid = False return True def gpvtg(self): """Parse Track Made Good and Ground Speed (VTG) Sentence. Updates speed and course""" try: course = float(self.gps_segments[1]) if self.gps_segments[1] else 0.0 spd_knt = float(self.gps_segments[5]) if self.gps_segments[5] else 0.0 except ValueError: return False # Include mph and km/h self.speed = (spd_knt, spd_knt * 1.151, spd_knt * 1.852) self.course = course return True def gpgga(self): """Parse Global Positioning System Fix Data (GGA) Sentence. Updates UTC timestamp, latitude, longitude, fix status, satellites in use, Horizontal Dilution of Precision (HDOP), altitude, geoid height and fix status""" try: # UTC Timestamp utc_string = self.gps_segments[1] # Skip timestamp if receiver doesn't have on yet if utc_string: hours = (int(utc_string[0:2]) + self.local_offset) % 24 minutes = int(utc_string[2:4]) seconds = float(utc_string[4:]) else: hours = 0 minutes = 0 seconds = 0.0 # Number of Satellites in Use satellites_in_use = int(self.gps_segments[7]) # Get Fix Status fix_stat = int(self.gps_segments[6]) except (ValueError, IndexError): return False try: # Horizontal Dilution of Precision hdop = float(self.gps_segments[8]) except (ValueError, IndexError): hdop = 0.0 # Process Location and Speed Data if Fix is GOOD if fix_stat: # Longitude / Latitude try: # Latitude l_string = self.gps_segments[2] lat_degs = int(l_string[0:2]) lat_mins = float(l_string[2:]) lat_hemi = self.gps_segments[3] # Longitude l_string = self.gps_segments[4] lon_degs = int(l_string[0:3]) lon_mins = float(l_string[3:]) lon_hemi = self.gps_segments[5] except ValueError: return False if lat_hemi not in self.__HEMISPHERES: return False if lon_hemi not in self.__HEMISPHERES: return False # Altitude / Height Above Geoid try: altitude = float(self.gps_segments[9]) geoid_height = float(self.gps_segments[11]) except ValueError: altitude = 0 geoid_height = 0 # Update Object Data self._latitude = [lat_degs, lat_mins, lat_hemi] self._longitude = [lon_degs, lon_mins, lon_hemi] self.altitude = altitude self.geoid_height = geoid_height # Update Object Data self.timestamp = [hours, minutes, seconds] self.satellites_in_use = satellites_in_use self.hdop = hdop self.fix_stat = fix_stat # If Fix is GOOD, update fix timestamp if fix_stat: self.new_fix_time() return True def gpgsa(self): """Parse GNSS DOP and Active Satellites (GSA) sentence. Updates GPS fix type, list of satellites used in fix calculation, Position Dilution of Precision (PDOP), Horizontal Dilution of Precision (HDOP), Vertical Dilution of Precision, and fix status""" # Fix Type (None,2D or 3D) try: fix_type = int(self.gps_segments[2]) except ValueError: return False # Read All (up to 12) Available PRN Satellite Numbers sats_used = [] for sats in range(12): sat_number_str = self.gps_segments[3 + sats] if sat_number_str: try: sat_number = int(sat_number_str) sats_used.append(sat_number) except ValueError: return False else: break # PDOP,HDOP,VDOP try: pdop = float(self.gps_segments[15]) hdop = float(self.gps_segments[16]) vdop = float(self.gps_segments[17]) except ValueError: return False # Update Object Data self.fix_type = fix_type # If Fix is GOOD, update fix timestamp if fix_type > self.__NO_FIX: self.new_fix_time() self.satellites_used = sats_used self.hdop = hdop self.vdop = vdop self.pdop = pdop return True def gpgsv(self): """Parse Satellites in View (GSV) sentence. Updates number of SV Sentences,the number of the last SV sentence parsed, and data on each satellite present in the sentence""" try: num_sv_sentences = int(self.gps_segments[1]) current_sv_sentence = int(self.gps_segments[2]) sats_in_view = int(self.gps_segments[3]) except ValueError: return False # Create a blank dict to store all the satellite data from this sentence in: # satellite PRN is key, tuple containing telemetry is value satellite_dict = dict() # Calculate Number of Satelites to pull data for and thus how many segment positions to read if num_sv_sentences == current_sv_sentence: # Last sentence may have 1-4 satellites; 5 - 20 positions sat_segment_limit = (sats_in_view - ((num_sv_sentences - 1) * 4)) * 5 else: sat_segment_limit = 20 # Non-last sentences have 4 satellites and thus read up to position 20 # Try to recover data for up to 4 satellites in sentence for sats in range(4, sat_segment_limit, 4): # If a PRN is present, grab satellite data if self.gps_segments[sats]: try: sat_id = int(self.gps_segments[sats]) except (ValueError,IndexError): return False try: # elevation can be null (no value) when not tracking elevation = int(self.gps_segments[sats+1]) except (ValueError,IndexError): elevation = None try: # azimuth can be null (no value) when not tracking azimuth = int(self.gps_segments[sats+2]) except (ValueError,IndexError): azimuth = None try: # SNR can be null (no value) when not tracking snr = int(self.gps_segments[sats+3]) except (ValueError,IndexError): snr = None # If no PRN is found, then the sentence has no more satellites to read else: break # Add Satellite Data to Sentence Dict satellite_dict[sat_id] = (elevation, azimuth, snr) # Update Object Data self.total_sv_sentences = num_sv_sentences self.last_sv_sentence = current_sv_sentence self.satellites_in_view = sats_in_view # For a new set of sentences, we either clear out the existing sat data or # update it as additional SV sentences are parsed if current_sv_sentence == 1: self.satellite_data = satellite_dict else: self.satellite_data.update(satellite_dict) return True ########################################## # Data Stream Handler Functions ########################################## def new_sentence(self): """Adjust Object Flags in Preparation for a New Sentence""" self.gps_segments = [''] self.active_segment = 0 self.crc_xor = 0 self.sentence_active = True self.process_crc = True self.char_count = 0 def update(self, new_char): """Process a new input char and updates GPS object if necessary based on special characters ('$', ',', '*') Function builds a list of received string that are validate by CRC prior to parsing by the appropriate sentence function. Returns sentence type on successful parse, None otherwise""" valid_sentence = False # Validate new_char is a printable char ascii_char = ord(new_char) if 10 <= ascii_char <= 126: self.char_count += 1 # Write Character to log file if enabled if self.log_en: self.write_log(new_char) # Check if a new string is starting ($) if new_char == '$': self.new_sentence() return None elif self.sentence_active: # Check if sentence is ending (*) if new_char == '*': self.process_crc = False self.active_segment += 1 self.gps_segments.append('') return None # Check if a section is ended (,), Create a new substring to feed # characters to elif new_char == ',': self.active_segment += 1 self.gps_segments.append('') # Store All Other printable character and check CRC when ready else: self.gps_segments[self.active_segment] += new_char # When CRC input is disabled, sentence is nearly complete if not self.process_crc: if len(self.gps_segments[self.active_segment]) == 2: try: final_crc = int(self.gps_segments[self.active_segment], 16) if self.crc_xor == final_crc: valid_sentence = True else: self.crc_fails += 1 except ValueError: pass # CRC Value was deformed and could not have been correct # Update CRC if self.process_crc: self.crc_xor ^= ascii_char # If a Valid Sentence Was received and it's a supported sentence, then parse it!! if valid_sentence: self.clean_sentences += 1 # Increment clean sentences received self.sentence_active = False # Clear Active Processing Flag if self.gps_segments[0] in self.supported_sentences: # parse the Sentence Based on the message type, return True if parse is clean if self.supported_sentences[self.gps_segments[0]](self): # Let host know that the GPS object was updated by returning parsed sentence type self.parsed_sentences += 1 return self.gps_segments[0] # Check that the sentence buffer isn't filling up with Garage waiting for the sentence to complete if self.char_count > self.SENTENCE_LIMIT: self.sentence_active = False # Tell Host no new sentence was parsed return None def new_fix_time(self): """Updates a high resolution counter with current time when fix is updated. Currently only triggered from GGA, GSA and RMC sentences""" try: self.fix_time = utime.ticks_ms() except NameError: self.fix_time = time.time() ######################################### # User Helper Functions # These functions make working with the GPS object data easier ######################################### def satellite_data_updated(self): """ Checks if the all the GSV sentences in a group have been read, making satellite data complete :return: boolean """ if self.total_sv_sentences > 0 and self.total_sv_sentences == self.last_sv_sentence: return True else: return False def unset_satellite_data_updated(self): """ Mark GSV sentences as read indicating the data has been used and future updates are fresh """ self.last_sv_sentence = 0 def satellites_visible(self): """ Returns a list of of the satellite PRNs currently visible to the receiver :return: list """ return list(self.satellite_data.keys()) def time_since_fix(self): """Returns number of millisecond since the last sentence with a valid fix was parsed. Returns 0 if no fix has been found""" # Test if a Fix has been found if self.fix_time == 0: return -1 # Try calculating fix time using utime; if not running MicroPython # time.time() returns a floating point value in secs try: current = utime.ticks_diff(utime.ticks_ms(), self.fix_time) except NameError: current = (time.time() - self.fix_time) * 1000 # ms return current def compass_direction(self): """ Determine a cardinal or inter-cardinal direction based on current course. :return: string """ # Calculate the offset for a rotated compass if self.course >= 348.75: offset_course = 360 - self.course else: offset_course = self.course + 11.25 # Each compass point is separated by 22.5 degrees, divide to find lookup value dir_index = floor(offset_course / 22.5) final_dir = self.__DIRECTIONS[dir_index] return final_dir def latitude_string(self): """ Create a readable string of the current latitude data :return: string """ if self.coord_format == 'dd': formatted_latitude = self.latitude lat_string = str(formatted_latitude[0]) + '° ' + str(self._latitude[2]) elif self.coord_format == 'dms': formatted_latitude = self.latitude lat_string = str(formatted_latitude[0]) + '° ' + str(formatted_latitude[1]) + "' " + str(formatted_latitude[2]) + '" ' + str(formatted_latitude[3]) else: lat_string = str(self._latitude[0]) + '° ' + str(self._latitude[1]) + "' " + str(self._latitude[2]) return lat_string def longitude_string(self): """ Create a readable string of the current longitude data :return: string """ if self.coord_format == 'dd': formatted_longitude = self.longitude lon_string = str(formatted_longitude[0]) + '° ' + str(self._longitude[2]) elif self.coord_format == 'dms': formatted_longitude = self.longitude lon_string = str(formatted_longitude[0]) + '° ' + str(formatted_longitude[1]) + "' " + str(formatted_longitude[2]) + '" ' + str(formatted_longitude[3]) else: lon_string = str(self._longitude[0]) + '° ' + str(self._longitude[1]) + "' " + str(self._longitude[2]) return lon_string def speed_string(self, unit='kph'): """ Creates a readable string of the current speed data in one of three units :param unit: string of 'kph','mph, or 'knot' :return: """ if unit == 'mph': speed_string = str(self.speed[1]) + ' mph' elif unit == 'knot': if self.speed[0] == 1: unit_str = ' knot' else: unit_str = ' knots' speed_string = str(self.speed[0]) + unit_str else: speed_string = str(self.speed[2]) + ' km/h' return speed_string def date_string(self, formatting='s_mdy', century='20'): """ Creates a readable string of the current date. Can select between long format: Januray 1st, 2014 or two short formats: 11/01/2014 (MM/DD/YYYY) 01/11/2014 (DD/MM/YYYY) :param formatting: string 's_mdy', 's_dmy', or 'long' :param century: int delineating the century the GPS data is from (19 for 19XX, 20 for 20XX) :return: date_string string with long or short format date """ # Long Format Januray 1st, 2014 if formatting == 'long': # Retrieve Month string from private set month = self.__MONTHS[self.date[1] - 1] # Determine Date Suffix if self.date[0] in (1, 21, 31): suffix = 'st' elif self.date[0] in (2, 22): suffix = 'nd' elif self.date[0] == (3, 23): suffix = 'rd' else: suffix = 'th' day = str(self.date[0]) + suffix # Create Day String year = century + str(self.date[2]) # Create Year String date_string = month + ' ' + day + ', ' + year # Put it all together else: # Add leading zeros to day string if necessary if self.date[0] < 10: day = '0' + str(self.date[0]) else: day = str(self.date[0]) # Add leading zeros to month string if necessary if self.date[1] < 10: month = '0' + str(self.date[1]) else: month = str(self.date[1]) # Add leading zeros to year string if necessary if self.date[2] < 10: year = '0' + str(self.date[2]) else: year = str(self.date[2]) # Build final string based on desired formatting if formatting == 's_dmy': date_string = day + '/' + month + '/' + year else: # Default date format date_string = month + '/' + day + '/' + year return date_string # All the currently supported NMEA sentences supported_sentences = {'GPRMC': gprmc, 'GLRMC': gprmc, 'GPGGA': gpgga, 'GLGGA': gpgga, 'GPVTG': gpvtg, 'GLVTG': gpvtg, 'GPGSA': gpgsa, 'GLGSA': gpgsa, 'GPGSV': gpgsv, 'GLGSV': gpgsv, 'GPGLL': gpgll, 'GLGLL': gpgll, 'GNGGA': gpgga, 'GNRMC': gprmc, 'GNVTG': gpvtg, 'GNGLL': gpgll, 'GNGSA': gpgsa, } if __name__ == "__main__": pass

Regardless of the IDE you’re using, these are the general instructions to upload the micropyGPS library to your board:

First, make sure your board is running MicroPython firmware—check the Prerequisites section. Create a new file in your IDE with the name micropyGPS.py and paste the previous code there. Save that file. Establish a serial communication with your board using your IDE. Upload the micropyGPS.py file to your board. At this point, the library should have been successfully uploaded to your board. Now, you can use the library functionalities in your code by importing the library: import micropyGPS .

ESP32 with NEO-6M: Getting GPS Data with MicroPython

The micropyGPS library makes it easier to get GPS data in a format that is easy to understand.

The following code shows how to use the library to get GPS data like latitude, longitude, altitude, date and time, number of visible satellites and HDOP (a measurement of how precise the signal is).

After importing the micropyGPS library to your board, you can run the following code.

# Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials # Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/micropython-esp32-neo-6m-gps/ import machine from time import sleep from micropyGPS import MicropyGPS # Instantiate the micropyGPS object my_gps = MicropyGPS() # Define the UART pins and create a UART object gps_serial = machine.UART(2, baudrate=9600, tx=17, rx=16) while True: try: while gps_serial.any(): data = gps_serial.read() for byte in data: stat = my_gps.update(chr(byte)) if stat is not None: # Print parsed GPS data print('UTC Timestamp:', my_gps.timestamp) print('Date:', my_gps.date_string('long')) print('Latitude:', my_gps.latitude_string()) print('Longitude:', my_gps.longitude_string()) print('Altitude:', my_gps.altitude) print('Satellites in use:', my_gps.satellites_in_use) print('Horizontal Dilution of Precision:', my_gps.hdop) print() except Exception as e: print(f"An error occurred: {e}")

How Does the Code Work?

Continue reading to learn how the code works, or skip to the demonstration section.

First, import the required modules, including the MicropyGPS class from the micropyGPS module you imported previously.

import machine from time import sleep from micropyGPS import MicropyGPS

Create an instance of the MicropyGPS class called my_gps.

# Instantiate the micropyGPS object my_gps = MicropyGPS()

Then, initialize a UART instance for serial communication with the module. We’re using GPIO 17 for TX and GPIO 16 for RX. We also define the baud rate for the GPS module (the NEO-6M uses 9600).

# Define the UART pins and create a UART object gps_serial = machine.UART(2, baudrate=9600, tx=17, rx=16)

Then, we create an infinite loop to continuously read GPS data.

We check if there is new data available to read. If there is, we read the data and pass it to the my_gps instance using the update() method.

while gps_serial.any(): data = gps_serial.read() for byte in data: stat = my_gps.update(chr(byte))

The update() method returns valid GPS sentences or None if that’s not the case. So, we check if we have valid data before proceeding.

if stat is not None:

Then, we can access the GPS data by using the micropyGPS methods on the my_gps object that should contain the data gathered from the GPS module.

The following lines show how to get time, date, latitude, longitude, altitude, number of satellites used, and HDOP.

# Print parsed GPS data print('UTC Timestamp:', my_gps.timestamp) print('Date:', my_gps.date_string('long')) print('Latitude:', my_gps.latitude_string()) print('Longitude:', my_gps.longitude_string()) print('Altitude:', my_gps.altitude) print('Satellites in use:', my_gps.satellites_in_use) print('Horizontal Dilution of Precision:', my_gps.hdop) print()

The micropyGPS library supports other methods to get more GPS data and in different formats. We recommend you taking a look at the documentation and see all the available options.

Demonstration

After uploading the micropyGPS module to your board, you can run this previous code to get GPS data.

Make sure you place your board or antenna next to a window, or preferably outside so that it can get data from satellites. You may need to wait a few minutes until it gets a position fix and can send valid data. The NEO-6M GPS module’s blue LED will start blinking when it’s ready.

In the MicroPython shell, you should get information about your current location, date and time in UTC, number of satellites, and HDOP. The higher the number of satellites and the lower the HDOP the better.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, you learned how to use the NEO-6M GPS module with the ESP32 using MicroPython. You learned how to get your current location and date and time.

Now, you can take this project further and display the data on an OLED display or LCD.

