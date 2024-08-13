Learn how to interface the NEO-6M GPS module with the ESP32 to get GPS data. You’ll learn how to get raw GPS data and interpret NMEA sentences. Finally, we’ll show you how to easily get latitude, longitude, altitude, speed, and UTC time using the TinyGPSPlus library. The ESP32 will be programmed using Arduino IDE.

In summary, in this tutorial you’ll learn how to:

Wire the NEO-6M GPS module to the ESP32 via serial

Get raw GPS data

Parse raw data to obtain selected and readable GPS information

Get your current location

Table of Contents

Throughout this tutorial, we’ll cover the following subjects:

Introducing the NEO-6M GPS Module

The NEO-6M GPS module is a GPS receiver compatible with most microcontroller boards. It can get data about location, speed, altitude, and time.

It comes with a small backup battery, external EEPROM, and an LED signal indicator. This LED will start blinking when it gets a position fix.

Usually, these modules come with a GPS ceramic antenna.

But, you can change it to any other compatible antenna that might suit your project better. For example, I like to use the one at the right in the picture below because it is waterproof, and the antenna comes with a long cable which allows for more flexibility.

The NEO-6M GPS Module communicates with a microcontroller using serial communication protocol.

This module works with standard NMEA sentences. NMEA stands for National Marine Electronics Association, and in the world of GPS, it is a standard data format supported by GPS manufacturers.

NEO-6M GPS Module Features

In summary:

This module has an external antenna and built-in EEPROM.

Interface: RS232 TTL

Power supply: 3V to 5V

Default baudrate: 9600 bps

Works with standard NMEA sentences

Wiring the NEO-6M GPS Module to the ESP32

We’ll connect the NEO-6M GPS Module using the ESP32 default UART2 pins. You can use the following picture and table as a reference.

NEO-6M GPS Module ESP32 VCC 3V3 RX TX2 ( GPIO 17 ) TX RX2 ( GPIO 16 ) GND GND

Getting Raw GPS Data – Testing the NEO-6M GPS Module with the ESP32

To get raw GPS data you just need to start a serial communication with the GPS module and read the available data.

The following code establishes a serial communication with the GPS module and reads the available data.

/********* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete instructions at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp32-neo-6m-gps-module-arduino/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. *********/ // Define the RX and TX pins for Serial 2 #define RXD2 16 #define TXD2 17 #define GPS_BAUD 9600 // Create an instance of the HardwareSerial class for Serial 2 HardwareSerial gpsSerial(2); void setup(){ // Serial Monitor Serial.begin(115200); // Start Serial 2 with the defined RX and TX pins and a baud rate of 9600 gpsSerial.begin(GPS_BAUD, SERIAL_8N1, RXD2, TXD2); Serial.println("Serial 2 started at 9600 baud rate"); } void loop(){ while (gpsSerial.available() > 0){ // get the byte data from the GPS char gpsData = gpsSerial.read(); Serial.print(gpsData); } delay(1000); Serial.println("-------------------------------"); }

How Does the Code Work?

This sketch assumes you are using GPIO 16 and GPIO 17 as RX and TX serial pins to establish serial communication with the GPS module. If you’re using other pins you should edit that on the following lines:

// Define the RX and TX pins for Serial 2 #define RXD2 16 #define TXD2 17

Also, if your module uses a different default baud rate than 9600 bps, you should modify the code on the following line:

#define GPS_BAUD 9600

Then, we create an instance of the HardwareSerial to use UART 2 called gpsSerial.

// Create an instance of the HardwareSerial class for Serial 2 HardwareSerial gpsSerial(2);

In the setup(), we initiate the Serial Monitor.

// Serial Monitor Serial.begin(115200);

Then, we initialize a serial communication with the GPS module.

// Start Serial 2 with the defined RX and TX pins and a baud rate of 9600 gpsSerial.begin(GPS_BAUD, SERIAL_8N1, RXD2, TXD2); Serial.println("Serial 2 started at 9600 baud rate");

In the loop(), the code listens to the GPS serial port, and when data is received from the module, it is printed in the serial monitor.

void loop(){ while (gpsSerial.available() > 0){ // get the byte data from the GPS char gpsData = gpsSerial.read(); Serial.print(gpsData); } delay(1000); Serial.println("-------------------------------"); }

Testing the Code

Upload the code to your board.

Make sure the antenna is connected and that the module or antenna is placed outside or next to a window so that it can get data from the satellites.

The module’s blue LED will start blinking when it finds a position fix.

The Serial Monitor will display NMEA sentences with GPS data. When you run this sketch for the first time, it may take a few minutes until it can get a position fix. You’ll start getting actual data when the blue LED starts blinking.

You should get a bunch of information in the GPS standard language, NMEA. Each line you get in the serial monitor is an NMEA sentence.

NMEA stands for National Marine Electronics Association, and in the world of GPS, it is a standard data format supported by GPS manufacturers.

NMEA Sentences

NMEA sentences start with the $ character, and each data field is separated by a comma.

$GPRMC,110827.00,A,4107.32485,N,00831.79799,W,0.888,30.44,180724,,,A*4B

$GPVTG,30.44,T,,M,0.888,N,1.644,K,A*01

$GPGGA,110827.00,41XX.32485,N,00831.79799,W,1,07,0.99,123.1,M,50.1,M,,*48

$GPGSA,A,3,03,32,22,08,04,14,17,,,,,,2.25,0.99,2.02*0A

$GPGSV,3,1,11,3,11,22,26,296,29,27,01,142,,32,17,042,23*48

$GPGLL,4107.32485,N,00831.79799,W,110827.00,A,A*7F

There are different types of NMEA sentences. The type of message is indicated by the characters before the first comma.

The GP after the $ indicates it is a GPS position. The $GPGGA is the basic GPS NMEA message, that provides 3D location and accuracy data.

In the following sentence:

$GPGGA,110827.00,41XX.32485,N,008XX.XXXXX,W,1,07,0.99,123.1,M,50.1,M,,*48

110827 – represents the time at which the fix location was taken, 11:08:27 UTC

– represents the time at which the fix location was taken, 11:08:27 UTC 41XX.32845,N – latitude 41 deg XX.32845,N

– latitude 41 deg XX.32845,N 00831.79799,W – Longitude 008 deg XX.XXXXX′ W

– Longitude 008 deg XX.XXXXX′ W 1 – fix quality (0 = invalid; 1= GPS fix; 2 = DGPS fix; 3 = PPS fix; 4 = Real Time Kinematic; 5 = Float RTK; 6 = estimated (dead reckoning); 7 = Manual input mode; 8 = Simulation mode)

– fix quality (0 = invalid; 1= GPS fix; 2 = DGPS fix; 3 = PPS fix; 4 = Real Time Kinematic; 5 = Float RTK; 6 = estimated (dead reckoning); 7 = Manual input mode; 8 = Simulation mode) 07 – number of satellites being tracked

– number of satellites being tracked 0.99 – Horizontal dilution of position (less than one is ideal)

– Horizontal dilution of position (less than one is ideal) 123.1, M – Altitude, in meters above the sea level

– Altitude, in meters above the sea level 50.1, M – Height of geoid (mean sea level) above WGS84 ellipsoid

– Height of geoid (mean sea level) above WGS84 ellipsoid empty field – time in seconds since last DGPS update

empty field – DGPS station ID number

*48 – the checksum data, always begins with *

The other NMEA sentences provide additional information:

$GPGSA – GPS DOP and active satellites

– GPS DOP and active satellites $GPGSV – Detailed GPS satellite information

– Detailed GPS satellite information $GPGLL – Geographic Latitude and Longitude

– Geographic Latitude and Longitude $GPRMC – Essential GPS pvt (position, velocity, time) data

– Essential GPS pvt (position, velocity, time) data $GPVTG – Velocity made good

You can use this Online NME Analyser and paste your sentences there to interpret the GPS data.

However, the easiest way to get and interpret the GPS data you want is to parse your NMEA sentences directly in the code. For that, we can use the TinyGPSPlus library that provides methods to extract data from the NMEA sentences easily.

Parsing NMEA Sentences with TinyGPSPlus Library

The TinyGPSPlus library makes it simple to get GPS data in a format that is easy to understand. You can click here for more information about the TinyGPSPlus Library.

Installing the TinyGPSPlus Library

In the Arduino IDE, go to Sketch > Include Library > Manage Libraries or click on the Libary Manager icon at the left sidebar.

Search for TinyGPSPlus and install the library by Mikal Hart.

Getting GPS Data Using the NEO-6M GPS Module and the TinyGPSPlus Library

The following code shows how to get GPS data using the TinyGPSPlus library. We’ll get date, time, speed, altitude, number of visible satellites, and HDOP (a measurement of how precise the signal is).

/********* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete instructions at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp32-neo-6m-gps-module-arduino/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. *********/ #include <TinyGPS++.h> // Define the RX and TX pins for Serial 2 #define RXD2 16 #define TXD2 17 #define GPS_BAUD 9600 // The TinyGPS++ object TinyGPSPlus gps; // Create an instance of the HardwareSerial class for Serial 2 HardwareSerial gpsSerial(2); void setup() { // Serial Monitor Serial.begin(115200); // Start Serial 2 with the defined RX and TX pins and a baud rate of 9600 gpsSerial.begin(GPS_BAUD, SERIAL_8N1, RXD2, TXD2); Serial.println("Serial 2 started at 9600 baud rate"); } void loop() { // This sketch displays information every time a new sentence is correctly encoded. unsigned long start = millis(); while (millis() - start < 1000) { while (gpsSerial.available() > 0) { gps.encode(gpsSerial.read()); } if (gps.location.isUpdated()) { Serial.print("LAT: "); Serial.println(gps.location.lat(), 6); Serial.print("LONG: "); Serial.println(gps.location.lng(), 6); Serial.print("SPEED (km/h) = "); Serial.println(gps.speed.kmph()); Serial.print("ALT (min)= "); Serial.println(gps.altitude.meters()); Serial.print("HDOP = "); Serial.println(gps.hdop.value() / 100.0); Serial.print("Satellites = "); Serial.println(gps.satellites.value()); Serial.print("Time in UTC: "); Serial.println(String(gps.date.year()) + "/" + String(gps.date.month()) + "/" + String(gps.date.day()) + "," + String(gps.time.hour()) + ":" + String(gps.time.minute()) + ":" + String(gps.time.second())); Serial.println(""); } } }

How Does the Code Work?

You start by importing the TinyGPSPlus library.

#include <TinyGPS++.h> #include <SoftwareSerial.h>

Then, you define the UART 2 RX and TX pins and the GPS baud rate. If your board uses different UART 2 pins, or if the GPS module uses a different baud rate, you can modify them on the following lines.

// Define the RX and TX pins for Serial 2 #define RXD2 16 #define TXD2 17 #define GPS_BAUD 9600

Then, you create a TinyGPS++ object:

TinyGPSPlus gps;

Create an instance of the HardwareSerial class for Serial 2 called gpsSerial.

HardwareSerial gpsSerial(2);

In the setup(), initialize the Serial Monitor and the serial communication with the GPS module.

void setup() { // Serial Monitor Serial.begin(115200); // Start Serial 2 with the defined RX and TX pins and a baud rate of 9600 gpsSerial.begin(GPS_BAUD, SERIAL_8N1, RXD2, TXD2); Serial.println("Serial 2 started at 9600 baud rate"); }

In the loop() is where you request the information. Parse the data from the GPS module into the TinyGPS++ object using the encode() method as follows.

while (gpsSerial.available() > 0) { gps.encode(gpsSerial.read()); }

Then, you can query the gps object to see if any data fields have been updated:

if (gps.location.isUpdated()) {

If there is new data, we can get it as follows:

Latitude gps.location.lat() Longitude gps.location.lng() Speed (km/h) gps.speed.kmph() Altitude (meters) gps.altitude.meters() HDOP gps.hdop.value() The number of visible satellites gps.satellites.value() Year gps.date.year() Month gps.date.month() Day gps.date.day() Hour gps.time.hour() Minutes gps.time.minute() Seconds gps.time.second()

In the code, we get the data and print all the information in the Serial Monitor.

Serial.print("LAT: "); Serial.println(gps.location.lat(), 6); Serial.print("LONG: "); Serial.println(gps.location.lng(), 6); Serial.print("SPEED (km/h) = "); Serial.println(gps.speed.kmph()); Serial.print("ALT (min)= "); Serial.println(gps.altitude.meters()); Serial.print("HDOP = "); Serial.println(gps.hdop.value() / 100.0); Serial.print("Satellites = "); Serial.println(gps.satellites.value()); Serial.print("Time in UTC: "); Serial.println(String(gps.date.year()) + "/" + String(gps.date.month()) + "/" + String(gps.date.day()) + "," + String(gps.time.hour()) + ":" + String(gps.time.minute()) + ":" + String(gps.time.second())); Serial.println("");

Testing the Code

Upload the code to your ESP32 board. Open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200. Make sure your GPS module is placed outside or next to a window to get data from satellites.

You’ll get GPS data on the Serial Monitor about your current location, speed, altitude, number of visible satellites HDOP, and time.

HDOP stands for Horizontal Dilution of Precision. This is a measurement of position-fixing accuracy. The higher the HDOP value is, the less accurate the position fix will be. Ideally, you should get a value lower than 2. A lower value means a better accuracy.

Now, you can take this project further and display the data on an OLED display or a TFT display.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, you learned how to use the NEO-6M GPS Module with the ESP32 to get GPS data: latitude, longitude, altitude, speed, date, time, number of satellites, and more.

Interfacing the NEO-6M GPS module with the ESP32 is quite easy—you just need to establish a serial communication with the sensor and read the available data.

The accuracy of the data will depend on where the module is placed and the antenna used. For better performance, the sensor should be placed outside or next to a window and away from narrow streets with tall buildings. The higher the number of visible satellites, the more accurate the position will be.

Thanks for reading.