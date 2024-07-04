How to Power the Raspberry Pi Pico? 6 Different ways

In this quick guide, we’ll show you six different ways to power your Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board. It can be powered via the micro-USB port or via GPIO 39. We’ll show you several options for different case scenarios.

Powering The Raspberry Pi Pico Through the Micro-USB Port or via GPIO39

The Raspberry Pi Pico can be powered via the micro-USB port on the board or GPIO 39 (VSYS). It can safely operate in the ranges between 1.8V and 5.5V.

Power Supply Options

To power your Raspberry Pi, you need a power supply that can deliver a minimum of 1.8V and a maximum of 5.5V. You have several options:

1. The RPi Pico Connected to Your Computer

The easiest way to power the Pico is to connect it to your computer using a micro‑USB cable. As long as your computer is on, the Raspberry Pi Pico will be powered on. This is the best option during the development stages.

2. Connected to the Mains via an AC-to-USB Adapter

Another simple way to power the Raspberry Pi Pico is using an AC to USB adapter, like the ones used to charge old smartphones, power banks, and other devices. Make sure the power adapter doesn’t deliver more than 5.5V, otherwise, you may damage your board.

3. Using a Power Bank (Portable Charger)

A power bank used to charge smartphones can also be used to power the Pico via the micro-USB port. This is a more portable option.

However, keep in mind that some modern power banks will automatically turn off when the power consumption is below a certain threshold. If your Pico is consuming very little power, the power bank may unexpectedly turn off.

4. Using Batteries

For supplying power to the Pico via a battery, you can opt for either a battery pack, a set of AA or AAA batteries, or a single Li-ion battery. To do this, connect the batteries to the VSYS pin (GPIO39) and the GND pin on the Pico. You may need to do some DIY to solder some compatible cables to the battery pack.

I recommend a battery holder that already comes with a switch so that you can easily apply and remove power, like the example below.

5. Pico UPS Power Supply HAT

Alternatively, there are some modules available that mount on top of the Pico (called HATs) where you can connect the battery. Some of these modules also have the option to monitor the battery status.

If you opt for this option, make sure you choose a module that exposes the Pico GPIOs, otherwise, you won’t have access to the GPIOs to connect peripherals after connecting the battery. One good example is the Waveshare HAT shown in the picture above.

Another great option is the GeekPi UPS Power Supply Hat.

6. Using Solar Panels

You can also power your Raspberry Pi Pico with solar panels as long as you ensure that it is getting the correct voltage range. You’ll also need a rechargeable battery and a battery charger module. Something similar to what we show in this tutorial.

Wrapping Up

In this quick guide we’ve show you six different ways to power up your Raspberry Pi Pico. You can power it via the micro USB port or GPIO 39.

You can power the Pico using your computer USB port; connected to the mains voltage using a power adapter; using a portable charger; batteries; a power supply hat; or solar panels.

