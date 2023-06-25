In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to send emails with the ESP8266 NodeMCU board using an SMTP server. We’ll show how to send an email with raw text, HTML text, and how to send attachments like images and files (.txt). We’ll program the ESP8266 NodeMCU board with the Arduino core.
In this tutorial, we cover the following topics:
We have a similar tutorial for the ESP32 board: ESP32 Send Emails using an SMTP Server: HTML, Text, and Attachments (Arduino IDE)
Introducing SMTP Servers
SMTP means Simple Mail Transfer Protocol and it is an internet standard for email transmission. To send emails using an ESP8266, you need to connect it to an SMTP Server.
ESP-Mail-Client Library
To send emails with the ESP8266 NodeMCU board, we’ll use the ESP-Mail-Client library. This library allows the ESP8266 to send and receive emails with or without attachments via SMTP and IMAP servers. If you like this library and you’ll use it in your projects, consider supporting the developer’s work—see the library GitHub page.
In this tutorial, we’ll use SMTP to send an email with and without attachments. As an example, we’ll send an image (.png) and a text (.txt) file. The files to be sent via email can be saved in the ESP8266 Filesystem (SPIFFS or LittleFS) or in a microSD card (not covered in this tutorial).
Installing the ESP-Mail-Client Library
Before proceeding with this tutorial, you need to install the ESP-Mail-Client library.
Go to Sketch > Include Library > Manage Libraries and search for ESP Mail Client. Install the ESP Mail Client library by Mobitz.
Sender Email (New Account)
We recommend creating a new email account to send the emails to your main personal email address. Do not use your main personal email to send emails via ESP8266. If something goes wrong in your code or if you make too many requests by mistake, you can be banned or have your account temporarily disabled.
We’ll use a newly created Gmail.com account to send the emails, but you can use any other email provider. The receiver email can be your personal email without any problem.
Create a Sender Email Account
Create a new email account for sending emails with the ESP8266. If you want to use a Gmail account, go to this link to create a new one.
Create an App Password
You need to create an app password so that the ESP32 is able to send emails using your Gmail account. An App Password is a 16-digit passcode that gives a less secure app or device permission to access your Google Account. Learn more about sign-in with app passwords here.
An app password can only be used with accounts that have 2-step verification turned on.
- Open your Google Account.
- In the navigation panel, select Security.
- Under “Signing in to Google,” select 2-Step Verification > Get started.
- Follow the on-screen steps.
After enabling 2-step verification, you can create an app password.
- Open your Google Account.
- In the navigation panel, select Security.
- Under “Signing in to Google,” select App Passwords.
- In the Select app field, choose mail. For the device, select Other and give it a name, for example ESP32. Then, click on Generate. It will pop-up a window with a password that you’ll use with the ESP32 or ESP8266 to send emails. Save that password (even though it says you won’t need to remember it) because you’ll need it later.
Now, you should have an app password that you’ll use on the ESP32 code to send the emails.
If you’re using another email provider, check how to create an app password. You should be able to find the instructions with a quick google search “your_email_provider + create app password”.
Gmail SMTP Server Settings
If you’re using a Gmail account, these are the SMTP Server details:
- SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com
- SMTP username: Complete Gmail address
- SMTP password: Your Gmail password
- SMTP port (TLS): 587
- SMTP port (SSL): 465
- SMTP TLS/SSL required: yes
Outlook SMTP Server Settings
For Outlook accounts, these are the SMTP Server settings:
- SMTP Server: smtp.office365.com
- SMTP Username: Complete Outlook email address
- SMTP Password: Your Outlook password
- SMTP Port: 587
- SMTP TLS/SSL Required: Yes
Live or Hotmail SMTP Server Settings
For Live or Hotmail accounts, these are the SMTP Server settings:
- SMTP Server: smtp.live.com
- SMTP Username: Complete Live/Hotmail email address
- SMTP Password: Your Windows Live Hotmail password
- SMTP Port: 587
- SMTP TLS/SSL Required: Yes
If you’re using another email provider, you need to search for its SMTP Server settings. Now, you have everything ready to start sending emails with your ESP8266.
In your Arduino IDE, you can go to File > Examples > ESP-Mail-Client and experiment with the examples provided—you need to insert your email details (sender and recipient accounts), the SMTP server settings, and your SSID and password.
Send an Email with HTML or Raw Text with ESP8266
The following code sends an email via SMTP Server with HTML or raw text. As an example, the ESP8266 sends an email once when it boots. Then, you should be able to modify the code and integrate it into your own projects.
Don’t upload the code yet, you need to make some modifications to make it work for you.
/*
Rui Santos
Complete project details at:
- ESP32: https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp32-send-email-smtp-server-arduino-ide/
- ESP8266: https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-send-email-smtp-server-arduino/
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files.
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
Example adapted from: https://github.com/mobizt/ESP-Mail-Client
*/
#include <Arduino.h>
#if defined(ESP32)
#include <WiFi.h>
#elif defined(ESP8266)
#include <ESP8266WiFi.h>
#endif
#include <ESP_Mail_Client.h>
#define WIFI_SSID "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"
#define WIFI_PASSWORD "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"
/** The smtp host name e.g. smtp.gmail.com for GMail or smtp.office365.com for Outlook or smtp.mail.yahoo.com */
#define SMTP_HOST "smtp.gmail.com"
#define SMTP_PORT 465
/* The sign in credentials */
#define AUTHOR_EMAIL "[email protected]"
#define AUTHOR_PASSWORD "YOUR_EMAIL_APP_PASS"
/* Recipient's email*/
#define RECIPIENT_EMAIL "[email protected]"
/* Declare the global used SMTPSession object for SMTP transport */
SMTPSession smtp;
/* Callback function to get the Email sending status */
void smtpCallback(SMTP_Status status);
void setup(){
Serial.begin(115200);
Serial.println();
WiFi.begin(WIFI_SSID, WIFI_PASSWORD);
Serial.print("Connecting to Wi-Fi");
while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED){
Serial.print(".");
delay(300);
}
Serial.println();
Serial.print("Connected with IP: ");
Serial.println(WiFi.localIP());
Serial.println();
/* Set the network reconnection option */
MailClient.networkReconnect(true);
/** Enable the debug via Serial port
* 0 for no debugging
* 1 for basic level debugging
*
* Debug port can be changed via ESP_MAIL_DEFAULT_DEBUG_PORT in ESP_Mail_FS.h
*/
smtp.debug(1);
/* Set the callback function to get the sending results */
smtp.callback(smtpCallback);
/* Declare the Session_Config for user defined session credentials */
Session_Config config;
/* Set the session config */
config.server.host_name = SMTP_HOST;
config.server.port = SMTP_PORT;
config.login.email = AUTHOR_EMAIL;
config.login.password = AUTHOR_PASSWORD;
config.login.user_domain = "";
/*
Set the NTP config time
For times east of the Prime Meridian use 0-12
For times west of the Prime Meridian add 12 to the offset.
Ex. American/Denver GMT would be -6. 6 + 12 = 18
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_zone for a list of the GMT/UTC timezone offsets
*/
config.time.ntp_server = F("pool.ntp.org,time.nist.gov");
config.time.gmt_offset = 3;
config.time.day_light_offset = 0;
/* Declare the message class */
SMTP_Message message;
/* Set the message headers */
message.sender.name = F("ESP");
message.sender.email = AUTHOR_EMAIL;
message.subject = F("ESP Test Email");
message.addRecipient(F("Sara"), RECIPIENT_EMAIL);
/*Send HTML message*/
/*String htmlMsg = "<div style=\"color:#2f4468;\"><h1>Hello World!</h1><p>- Sent from ESP board</p></div>";
message.html.content = htmlMsg.c_str();
message.html.content = htmlMsg.c_str();
message.text.charSet = "us-ascii";
message.html.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_7bit;*/
//Send raw text message
String textMsg = "Hello World! - Sent from ESP board";
message.text.content = textMsg.c_str();
message.text.charSet = "us-ascii";
message.text.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_7bit;
message.priority = esp_mail_smtp_priority::esp_mail_smtp_priority_low;
message.response.notify = esp_mail_smtp_notify_success | esp_mail_smtp_notify_failure | esp_mail_smtp_notify_delay;
/* Connect to the server */
if (!smtp.connect(&config)){
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Connection error, Status Code: %d, Error Code: %d, Reason: %s", smtp.statusCode(), smtp.errorCode(), smtp.errorReason().c_str());
return;
}
if (!smtp.isLoggedIn()){
Serial.println("\nNot yet logged in.");
}
else{
if (smtp.isAuthenticated())
Serial.println("\nSuccessfully logged in.");
else
Serial.println("\nConnected with no Auth.");
}
/* Start sending Email and close the session */
if (!MailClient.sendMail(&smtp, &message))
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Error, Status Code: %d, Error Code: %d, Reason: %s", smtp.statusCode(), smtp.errorCode(), smtp.errorReason().c_str());
}
void loop(){
}
/* Callback function to get the Email sending status */
void smtpCallback(SMTP_Status status){
/* Print the current status */
Serial.println(status.info());
/* Print the sending result */
if (status.success()){
// ESP_MAIL_PRINTF used in the examples is for format printing via debug Serial port
// that works for all supported Arduino platform SDKs e.g. AVR, SAMD, ESP32 and ESP8266.
// In ESP8266 and ESP32, you can use Serial.printf directly.
Serial.println("----------------");
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Message sent success: %d\n", status.completedCount());
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Message sent failed: %d\n", status.failedCount());
Serial.println("----------------\n");
for (size_t i = 0; i < smtp.sendingResult.size(); i++)
{
/* Get the result item */
SMTP_Result result = smtp.sendingResult.getItem(i);
// In case, ESP32, ESP8266 and SAMD device, the timestamp get from result.timestamp should be valid if
// your device time was synched with NTP server.
// Other devices may show invalid timestamp as the device time was not set i.e. it will show Jan 1, 1970.
// You can call smtp.setSystemTime(xxx) to set device time manually. Where xxx is timestamp (seconds since Jan 1, 1970)
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Message No: %d\n", i + 1);
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Status: %s\n", result.completed ? "success" : "failed");
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Date/Time: %s\n", MailClient.Time.getDateTimeString(result.timestamp, "%B %d, %Y %H:%M:%S").c_str());
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Recipient: %s\n", result.recipients.c_str());
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Subject: %s\n", result.subject.c_str());
}
Serial.println("----------------\n");
// You need to clear sending result as the memory usage will grow up.
smtp.sendingResult.clear();
}
}
You need to insert your network credentials and set the sender email, SMTP Server details, recipient, and message.
How the Code Works
This code is adapted from an example provided by the library. The example is well commented so that you understand what each line of code does. Let’s just take a look at the relevant parts that you need or may need to change.
First, insert your network credentials in the following lines:
#define WIFI_SSID "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"
#define WIFI_PASSWORD "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"
Insert your SMTP server settings. If you’re using a Gmail account to send the emails, these are the settings:
#define SMTP_HOST "smtp.gmail.com"
#define SMTP_PORT 465
Insert the sender email sign in credentials (complete email and APP password you created previously)
#define AUTHOR_EMAIL "[email protected]"
#define AUTHOR_PASSWORD "YOUR_EMAIL_PASS"
Insert the recipient email:
#define RECIPIENT_EMAIL "[email protected]"
You may need to adjust the gmt_offset variable depending on your location so that the email is timestamped with the right time.
config.time.ntp_server = F("pool.ntp.org,time.nist.gov");
config.time.gmt_offset = 3;
config.time.day_light_offset = 0;
Set the message headers in the following lines in the setup()—sender name, sender email, email subject, and the recipient name and email:
/* Set the message headers */
message.sender.name = "ESP";
message.sender.email = AUTHOR_EMAIL;
message.subject = "ESP Test Email";
message.addRecipient("Sara", RECIPIENT_EMAIL);
In the following lines, set the content of the message (raw text) in the textMsg variable:
//Send raw text message
String textMsg = "Hello World! - Sent from ESP board";
message.text.content = textMsg.c_str();
message.text.charSet = "us-ascii";
message.text.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_7bit;
If you want to send HTML text instead, uncomment the following lines— you should insert your HTML text in the htmlMsg variable.
/*Send HTML message*/
/*String htmlMsg = "<div style=\"color:#2f4468;\"><h1>Hello World!</h1><p>- Sent from ESP board</p></div>";
message.html.content = htmlMsg.c_str();
message.html.content = htmlMsg.c_str();
message.text.charSet = "us-ascii";
message.html.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_7bit;*/
Finally, the following lines send the message:
if (!MailClient.sendMail(&smtp, &message))
Serial.println("Error sending Email, " + smtp.errorReason());
Demonstration
Upload the code to your ESP8266. After uploading, open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200.
If everything goes as expected you should get a similar message in the Serial Monitor.
Check your email account. You should have received an email from your ESP8266 board.
If you set the option to send a message with HTML text, this is how the message looks like:
If you’ve enabled the raw text message, this is the email that you should receive.
Send Attachments via Email with ESP8266 (Arduino IDE)
This section will show you how to send attachments in your emails sent by the ESP8266. We’ll show you how to send .txt files or pictures. This can be useful to send a .txt file with sensor readings from the past few hours or other applications.
You should save the files you want to send in the ESP8266 filesystem (SPIFFS or LittleFS). The default filesystem used by the library is LittleFS. You can also send attachments saved on a microSD card, but we’ll not cover this subject in this tutorial.
Upload files to LittleFS
To send files via email, you should save them in the ESP8266 filesystem. The library uses LittleFS by default. To upload files to the LittleFS using Arduino IDE, you need to install a Filesystem Uploader Plugin. Read the following tutorial to learn how to install and upload files to the ESP8266 filesystem:
If you’re using VS Code + PlatformIO, follow the next tutorial to learn how to upload files to LittleFS:
Create a new Arduino sketch and save it. Go to Sketch > Show Sketch folder. Inside the Arduino sketch folder, create a folder called data. Move a .png file and .txt file to your data folder.
Alternatively, you can click here to download the project folder.
Note: with the default code, your files must be named image.png and text_file.txt or you can modify the code to import files with a different name.
We’ll be sending these files:
Your folder structure should look as follows (download project folder):
After moving the files to the data folder, in your Arduino IDE, go to Tools > ESP8266 LittleFS Data Upload, and wait for the files to be uploaded.
You should get a success message on the debugging window. If the files were successfully uploaded, move on to the next section.
Code
The following code sends an email with a .txt file and a picture attached. Before uploading the code, make sure you insert your sender email settings as well as your recipient email.
/*
Rui Santos
Complete project details at:
- ESP32: https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp32-send-email-smtp-server-arduino-ide/
- ESP8266: https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-send-email-smtp-server-arduino/
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files.
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
Example adapted K. Suwatchai (Mobizt): https://github.com/mobizt/ESP-Mail-Client Copyright (c) 2021 mobizt
*/
// To use send Email for Gmail to port 465 (SSL), less secure app option should be enabled. https://myaccount.google.com/lesssecureapps?pli=1
#include <Arduino.h>
#if defined(ESP32)
#include <WiFi.h>
#elif defined(ESP8266)
#include <ESP8266WiFi.h>
#endif
#include <ESP_Mail_Client.h>
#define WIFI_SSID "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"
#define WIFI_PASSWORD "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"
#define SMTP_HOST "smtp.gmail.com"
/** The smtp port e.g.
* 25 or esp_mail_smtp_port_25
* 465 or esp_mail_smtp_port_465
* 587 or esp_mail_smtp_port_587
*/
#define SMTP_PORT 465
/* The sign in credentials */
#define AUTHOR_EMAIL "[email protected]"
#define AUTHOR_PASSWORD "YOUR_EMAIL_APP_PASS"
/* Recipient's email*/
#define RECIPIENT_EMAIL "[email protected]"
/* The SMTP Session object used for Email sending */
SMTPSession smtp;
/* Callback function to get the Email sending status */
void smtpCallback(SMTP_Status status);
void setup(){
Serial.begin(115200);
Serial.println();
Serial.print("Connecting to AP");
WiFi.begin(WIFI_SSID, WIFI_PASSWORD);
while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED){
Serial.print(".");
delay(200);
}
Serial.println("");
Serial.println("WiFi connected.");
Serial.println("IP address: ");
Serial.println(WiFi.localIP());
Serial.println();
// Init filesystem
ESP_MAIL_DEFAULT_FLASH_FS.begin();
/** Enable the debug via Serial port
* none debug or 0
* basic debug or 1
*/
smtp.debug(1);
/* Set the callback function to get the sending results */
smtp.callback(smtpCallback);
/* Declare the Session_Config for user defined session credentials */
Session_Config config;
/* Set the session config */
config.server.host_name = SMTP_HOST;
config.server.port = SMTP_PORT;
config.login.email = AUTHOR_EMAIL;
config.login.password = AUTHOR_PASSWORD;
config.login.user_domain = "mydomain.net";
/*
Set the NTP config time
For times east of the Prime Meridian use 0-12
For times west of the Prime Meridian add 12 to the offset.
Ex. American/Denver GMT would be -6. 6 + 12 = 18
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_zone for a list of the GMT/UTC timezone offsets
*/
config.time.ntp_server = F("pool.ntp.org,time.nist.gov");
config.time.gmt_offset = 3;
config.time.day_light_offset = 0;
/* Declare the message class */
SMTP_Message message;
/* Enable the chunked data transfer with pipelining for large message if server supported */
message.enable.chunking = true;
/* Set the message headers */
message.sender.name = "ESP Mail";
message.sender.email = AUTHOR_EMAIL;
message.subject = F("Test sending Email with attachments and inline images from Flash");
message.addRecipient(F("Sara"), RECIPIENT_EMAIL);
/** Two alternative content versions are sending in this example e.g. plain text and html */
String htmlMsg = "This message contains attachments: image and text file.";
message.html.content = htmlMsg.c_str();
message.html.charSet = "utf-8";
message.html.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_qp;
message.priority = esp_mail_smtp_priority::esp_mail_smtp_priority_normal;
message.response.notify = esp_mail_smtp_notify_success | esp_mail_smtp_notify_failure | esp_mail_smtp_notify_delay;
/* The attachment data item */
SMTP_Attachment att;
/** Set the attachment info e.g.
* file name, MIME type, file path, file storage type,
* transfer encoding and content encoding
*/
att.descr.filename = "image.png";
att.descr.mime = "image/png"; //binary data
att.file.path = "/image.png";
att.file.storage_type = esp_mail_file_storage_type_flash;
att.descr.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_base64;
/* Add attachment to the message */
message.addAttachment(att);
message.resetAttachItem(att);
att.descr.filename = "text_file.txt";
att.descr.mime = "text/plain";
att.file.path = "/text_file.txt";
att.file.storage_type = esp_mail_file_storage_type_flash;
att.descr.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_base64;
/* Add attachment to the message */
message.addAttachment(att);
/* Connect to server with the session config */
if (!smtp.connect(&config)){
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Connection error, Status Code: %d, Error Code: %d, Reason: %s", smtp.statusCode(), smtp.errorCode(), smtp.errorReason().c_str());
return;
}
if (!smtp.isLoggedIn()){
Serial.println("\nNot yet logged in.");
}
else{
if (smtp.isAuthenticated())
Serial.println("\nSuccessfully logged in.");
else
Serial.println("\nConnected with no Auth.");
}
/* Start sending the Email and close the session */
if (!MailClient.sendMail(&smtp, &message, true))
Serial.println("Error sending Email, " + smtp.errorReason());
}
void loop(){
}
/* Callback function to get the Email sending status */
void smtpCallback(SMTP_Status status){
/* Print the current status */
Serial.println(status.info());
/* Print the sending result */
if (status.success()){
Serial.println("----------------");
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Message sent success: %d\n", status.completedCount());
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Message sent failled: %d\n", status.failedCount());
Serial.println("----------------\n");
struct tm dt;
for (size_t i = 0; i < smtp.sendingResult.size(); i++){
/* Get the result item */
SMTP_Result result = smtp.sendingResult.getItem(i);
time_t ts = (time_t)result.timestamp;
localtime_r(&ts, &dt);
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Message No: %d\n", i + 1);
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Status: %s\n", result.completed ? "success" : "failed");
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Date/Time: %d/%d/%d %d:%d:%d\n", dt.tm_year + 1900, dt.tm_mon + 1, dt.tm_mday, dt.tm_hour, dt.tm_min, dt.tm_sec);
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Recipient: %s\n", result.recipients.c_str());
ESP_MAIL_PRINTF("Subject: %s\n", result.subject.c_str());
}
Serial.println("----------------\n");
// You need to clear sending result as the memory usage will grow up.
smtp.sendingResult.clear();
}
}
How the code works
This code is very similar to the previous one, so we’ll just take a look at the relevant parts to send attachments.
In the setup(), you initialize the filesystem using the ESP Mail Client library method. The default filesystem set in the library for the ESP32 is LittleFS (you can change the default in the library file ESP_Mail_FS.h).
// Init filesystem
ESP_MAIL_DEFAULT_FLASH_FS.begin();
You need to create an attachment as follows:
/* The attachment data item */
SMTP_Attachment att;
Then, add the attachment details: filename, MIME type, file path, file storage type, and transfer encoding. In the following lines, we’re sending the image file.
att.descr.filename = "image.png";
att.descr.mime = "image/png";
att.file.path = "/image.png";
att.file.storage_type = esp_mail_file_storage_type_flash;
att.descr.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_base64;
Finally, add the attachment to the message:
message.addAttachment(att);
If you want to send more attachments, you need to call the following line after adding the previous attachment:
message.resetAttachItem(att);
Then, enter the details of the other attachment (text file):
att.descr.filename = "text_file.txt";
att.descr.mime = "text/plain";
att.file.path = "/text_file.txt";
att.file.storage_type = esp_mail_file_storage_type_flash;
att.descr.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_base64;
And add this attachment to the message:
message.addAttachment(att);
If you want to send more attachments, you need to call the following line before adding the next attachment:
message.resetAttachItem(att);
Then, enter the details of the other attachment (text file):
att.descr.filename = "text_file.txt";
att.descr.mime = "text/plain";
att.file.path = "/text_file.txt";
att.file.storage_type = esp_mail_file_storage_type_flash;
att.descr.transfer_encoding = Content_Transfer_Encoding::enc_base64;
And add this attachment to the message:
message.addAttachment(att);
Finally, you just need to send the message as you did with the previous example:
if (!MailClient.sendMail(&smtp, &message, true))
Serial.println("Error sending Email, " + smtp.errorReason());
Demonstration
After uploading the code, open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200. If everything goes as expected, you should get a similar message on the Serial Monitor.
If you go to your inbox, you should get the message with the two attachments:
Wrapping Up
In this tutorial, you’ve learned how to send emails with the ESP8266 NodeMCU board using an SMTP Server. You’ve learned how to send HTM text, raw text, and attachments.
Now, the idea is to modify the code and include it in your own projects. For example, it can be useful to send a .txt file with the sensor readings of the last hour, notifications when motion is detected, and much more.
We hope you’ve found this tutorial interesting. We have a similar guide for the ESP32:
Learn more about the ESP8266 with our resources:
- Home Automation using ESP8266 (eBook)
- Build Web Servers with ESP32 and ESP8266 eBook (2nd Edition)
- More ESP8266 NodeMCU Projects and Tutorials…
Thanks for reading.
My project already syncs my ESP32 time, and its never off by even a full second. Will the ESP_Mail_Client library detect that my system time is already available and avoid delaying to wait for a new NTP timeSync? If not, is there a function I could call to tell it to use my system time and bypass the wait?