ESP8266 NodeMCU Publish Sensor Readings to ThingSpeak (easiest way)

In this guide, you’ll learn how to send sensor readings with the ESP8266 NodeMCU board to ThingSpeak. For demonstration purposes, we’ll use a BME280 sensor, but you can easily modify the examples to use any other sensor. The ESP8266 board will be programmed using the Arduino core.

ThingSpeak allows you to publish your sensor readings to their website and plot them in charts with timestamps. Then, you can access your readings from anywhere in the world.

Project Overview

There are many ways to send sensor readings to ThingSpeak. In this tutorial, we’ll use one of the easiest ways—using the thingspeak-arduino library. This library provides methods to easily publish sensor readings to single fields or multiple fields. You can check the library examples on its GitHub page.

To exemplify, we’ll use the BME280 sensor, but you can use any other sensor (you need to modify the code).

We’ll cover how to publish to a single field and how to publish to multiple fields.

Preparing Arduino IDE

For this tutorial we’ll program the ESP8266 using the Arduino core. So, make sure you have the ESP8266 add-on installed in your Arduino IDE:

Installing the ThingSpeak Library

To send sensor readings to ThingSpeak, we’ll use the thingspeak-arduino library. You can install this library through the Arduino Library Manager. Go to Sketch > Include Library > Manage Libraries… and search for “ThingSpeak” in the Library Manager. Install the ThingSpeak library by MathWorks.

Installing BME280 Libraries

As mentioned previously, we’ll publish sensor readings from a BME280 sensor. So, you also need to install the libraries to interface with the BME280 sensor.

You can install the libraries using the Arduino Library Manager. Go to Sketch > Include Library > Manage Libraries and search for the library name.

Installing Libraries (VS Code + PlatformIO)

If you’re using VS Code with the PlatformIO extension, copy the following to the platformio.ini file to include the libraries.

lib_deps = mathworks/[email protected]^2.0.0 adafruit/Adafruit Unified Sensor @ ^1.1.4 adafruit/Adafruit BME280 Library @ ^2.1.2

Building the Circuit

To exemplify how to send data to ThingSpeak, we’ll send sensor readings from a BME280 sensor. So, you need to wire a BME280 sensor to your ESP8266.

Parts Required

To complete this tutorial you need the following parts:

Schematic Diagram

We’re going to use I2C communication with the BME280 sensor module. For that, wire the sensor to the default ESP8266 SCL (GPIO 5) and SDA (GPIO 4) pins, as shown in the following schematic diagram.

ThingSpeak – Getting Started

Go to ThingSpeak an click the “Get Started For Free” button to create a new account. This account is linked to a Mathworks account. So, if you already have a Mathworks account, you should log in with that account.

Creating New Channel

After your account is ready, sign in, open the “Channels” tab and select “My Channels“.

Press the “New Channel” button to create a new channel.

Type a name for your channel and add a description. In this example, we’ll just publish temperature. If you want to publish multiple readings (like humidity and pressure), you can enable more fields.

Click the Save Channel button to create and save your channel.

Customizing Chart

The chart can be customized, go to your Private View tab and click on the edit icon.

You can give a title to your chart, customize the background color, x and y axis, and much more.

When you’re done, press the “Save” button.

API Key

To send values from the ESP8266 to ThingSpeak, you need the Write API Key. Open the “API Keys” tab and copy the Write API Key to a safe place because you’ll need it in a moment.

ESP8266 Publish Sensor Readings to ThingSpeak – Code

Copy the following code to your Arduino IDE (or to the main.cpp file if you’re using PlatformIO).

/* Adapted from WriteSingleField Example from ThingSpeak Library (Mathworks) Rui Santos Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-thingspeak-publish-arduino/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include "ThingSpeak.h" #include <Adafruit_BME280.h> #include <Adafruit_Sensor.h> const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; // your network SSID (name) const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; // your network password WiFiClient client; unsigned long myChannelNumber = X; const char * myWriteAPIKey = "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"; // Timer variables unsigned long lastTime = 0; unsigned long timerDelay = 30000; // Variable to hold temperature readings float temperatureC; //uncomment if you want to get temperature in Fahrenheit //float temperatureF; // Create a sensor object Adafruit_BME280 bme; //BME280 connect to ESP8266 I2C (GPIO 4 = SDA, GPIO 5 = SCL) void initBME(){ if (!bme.begin(0x76)) { Serial.println("Could not find a valid BME280 sensor, check wiring!"); while (1); } } void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); //Initialize serial initBME(); WiFi.mode(WIFI_STA); ThingSpeak.begin(client); // Initialize ThingSpeak } void loop() { if ((millis() - lastTime) > timerDelay) { // Connect or reconnect to WiFi if(WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED){ Serial.print("Attempting to connect"); while(WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED){ WiFi.begin(ssid, password); delay(5000); } Serial.println("

Connected."); } // Get a new temperature reading temperatureC = bme.readTemperature(); Serial.print("Temperature (ºC): "); Serial.println(temperatureC); //uncomment if you want to get temperature in Fahrenheit /*temperatureF = 1.8 * bme.readTemperature() + 32; Serial.print("Temperature (ºC): "); Serial.println(temperatureF);*/ // Write to ThingSpeak. There are up to 8 fields in a channel, allowing you to store up to 8 different // pieces of information in a channel. Here, we write to field 1. int x = ThingSpeak.writeField(myChannelNumber, 1, temperatureC, myWriteAPIKey); //uncomment if you want to get temperature in Fahrenheit //int x = ThingSpeak.writeField(myChannelNumber, 1, temperatureF, myWriteAPIKey); if(x == 200){ Serial.println("Channel update successful."); } else{ Serial.println("Problem updating channel. HTTP error code " + String(x)); } lastTime = millis(); } }

To make the code work, you need to insert your network credentials in the following variables:

const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD";

You need to insert the number of the channel that you’re publishing to. If you only have one channel created in ThingSpeak, the channel number is 1. Otherwise, you can see the number of the channel on the Private View tab.

unsigned long myChannelNumber = 1;

Finally, you need to insert the Write API key you’ve gotten from the previous steps:

const char * myWriteAPIKey = "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX";

How the Code Works

First, you need to include the necessary libraries.

#include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include "ThingSpeak.h" #include <Adafruit_BME280.h> #include <Adafruit_Sensor.h>

Insert your network credentials in the following variables:

const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD";

Create a Wi-Fi client to connect to ThingSpeak.

WiFiClient client;

Insert your channel number as well as your write API key:

unsigned long myChannelNumber = 1; const char * myWriteAPIKey = "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX";

In the timerDelay variable insert how frequently you want to publish readings. In this case, we’re publishing readings every 30 seconds (30000 milliseconds). You can change this delay time if you want.

unsigned long lastTime = 0; unsigned long timerDelay = 30000;

The temperatureC variable holds the temperature value in Celsius degrees.

float temperatureC;

If you want to get the temperature in Fahrenheit degrees, uncomment the following line.

//float temperatureF;

Create an Adafruit_BME280 object called bme on the default ESP8266 pins.

Adafruit_BME280 bme; //BME280 connect to ESP8266 I2C (GPIO 4 = SDA, GPIO 5 = SCL)

The initBME() function initializes the BME280 sensor.

void initBME(){ if (!bme.begin(0x76)) { Serial.println("Could not find a valid BME280 sensor, check wiring!"); while (1); } }

In the setup(), initialize the Serial Monitor:

Serial.begin(115200); //Initialize serial

Initialize the BME280 sensor.

initBME();

Set the ESP8266 as a Wi-Fi station:

WiFi.mode(WIFI_STA);

Initialize ThingSpeak:

ThingSpeak.begin(client); // Initialize ThingSpeak

In the loop(), connect or reconnect to Wi-Fi in case the connection was lost:

// Connect or reconnect to WiFi if(WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED){ Serial.print("Attempting to connect"); while(WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED){ WiFi.begin(ssid, password); delay(5000); } Serial.println("

Connected."); }

Get a new temperature reading and print it in the Serial Monitor:

temperatureC = bme.readTemperature();

Uncomment the following lines if you want to get the temperature in Fahrenheit degrees.

/*temperatureF = 1.8 * bme.readTemperature() + 32; Serial.print("Temperature (ºC): "); Serial.println(temperatureF);*/

Finally, write to ThingSpeak. You can use the writeField() method that accepts as arguments:

the channel number;

the field number (in our case, we just have one field);

the value you want to publish ( temperatureC or temperatureF );

or ); your write API key.

This function returns the code 200 if it has succeeded in publishing the readings.

int x = ThingSpeak.writeField(myChannelNumber, 1, temperatureC, myWriteAPIKey); if(x == 200){ Serial.println("Channel update successful."); } else{ Serial.println("Problem updating channel. HTTP error code " + String(x)); }

If you want to publish your readings in Fahrenheit degrees, uncomment the following line in the code:

//int x = ThingSpeak.writeField(myChannelNumber, 1, temperatureF, myWriteAPIKey);

Demonstration

After inserting your network credentials, channel number and API key, upload the code to your board.

Open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200, and press the on-board RST button. After 30 seconds, it should connect to Wi-Fi and start publishing the readings to ThingSpeak.

Go to your ThingSpeak account to the channel you’ve just created, and you’ll see the temperature readings being published and plotted on the chart.

Now, you can get access to those readings from anywhere in the world by accessing your ThingSpeak account.

Sending Multiple Fields (Temperature, Humidity, and Pressure)

In this section, you’ll learn how to send multiple fields—this is sending more than one value at a time—we’ll send temperature, humidity, and pressure readings.

Enable Multiple Fields – ThingSpeak

First, you need to create more fields in your ThingSpeak account. This is simple. You need to go to your Channel Settings and add as many fields as you want. In this case, we’ve added two more fields, one for the humidity and another for the pressure.

Finally, save the channel—click the Save Channel button.

Now, if you go to the Private View tab, you should have three charts. Edit the newly created charts with a title and axis labels.

ESP8266 Write Multiple Fields to ThingSpeak – Code

The following code sends multiple fields to ThingSpeak (temperature, humidity, and pressure from the BME280 sensor).

/* Adapted from WriteSingleField Example from ThingSpeak Library (Mathworks) Rui Santos Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-thingspeak-publish-arduino/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include "ThingSpeak.h" #include <Adafruit_BME280.h> #include <Adafruit_Sensor.h> const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; // your network SSID (name) const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; // your network password WiFiClient client; unsigned long myChannelNumber = X; const char * myWriteAPIKey = "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"; // Timer variables unsigned long lastTime = 0; unsigned long timerDelay = 30000; // Variable to hold temperature readings float temperatureC; float humidity; float pressure; //uncomment if you want to get temperature in Fahrenheit //float temperatureF; String myStatus = ""; // Create a sensor object Adafruit_BME280 bme; //BME280 connect to ESP8266 I2C (GPIO 4 = SDA, GPIO 5 = SCL) void initBME(){ if (!bme.begin(0x76)) { Serial.println("Could not find a valid BME280 sensor, check wiring!"); while (1); } } void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); //Initialize serial initBME(); WiFi.mode(WIFI_STA); ThingSpeak.begin(client); // Initialize ThingSpeak } void loop() { if ((millis() - lastTime) > timerDelay) { // Connect or reconnect to WiFi if(WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED){ Serial.print("Attempting to connect"); while(WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED){ WiFi.begin(ssid, password); delay(5000); } Serial.println("

Connected."); } // Get a new temperature reading temperatureC = bme.readTemperature(); Serial.print("Temperature (ºC): "); Serial.println(temperatureC); humidity = bme.readHumidity(); Serial.print("Humidity (%): "); Serial.println(humidity); pressure = bme.readPressure() / 100.0F; Serial.print("Pressure (hPa): "); Serial.println(pressure); //uncomment if you want to get temperature in Fahrenheit /*temperatureF = 1.8 * bme.readTemperature() + 32; Serial.print("Temperature (ºC): "); Serial.println(temperatureF);*/ // set the fields with the values ThingSpeak.setField(1, temperatureC); //ThingSpeak.setField(1, temperatureF); ThingSpeak.setField(2, humidity); ThingSpeak.setField(3, pressure); // Write to ThingSpeak. There are up to 8 fields in a channel, allowing you to store up to 8 different // pieces of information in a channel. Here, we write to field 1. int x = ThingSpeak.writeFields(myChannelNumber, myWriteAPIKey); if(x == 200){ Serial.println("Channel update successful."); } else{ Serial.println("Problem updating channel. HTTP error code " + String(x)); } lastTime = millis(); } }

This code is very similar to the previous one, but sends multiple fields. Let’s take a look at the relevant parts for this example.

Frist, create variables to hold the sensor readings:

float temperatureC; float humidity; float pressure;

In the loop(), get new temperature, humidity and pressure readings:

// Get a new temperature reading temperatureC = bme.readTemperature(); Serial.print("Temperature (ºC): "); Serial.println(temperatureC); humidity = bme.readHumidity(); Serial.print("Humidity (%): "); Serial.println(humidity); pressure = bme.readPressure() / 100.0F; Serial.print("Pressure (hPa): "); Serial.println(pressure);

You need to assign a value to each field. If you’ve created the fields as we did, the first field corresponds to the temperature, the second to the humidity, and the third to the pressure. The following lines assign the corresponding values to each field using the setField() method—it accepts as arguments the field number and the value:

// set the fields with the values ThingSpeak.setField(1, temperatureC); //ThingSpeak.setField(1, temperatureC); ThingSpeak.setField(2, humidity); ThingSpeak.setField(3, pressure);

Finally, use the writeFields() method and set as arguments the channel number and the write API key:

int x = ThingSpeak.writeFields(myChannelNumber, myWriteAPIKey);

Demonstration

Upload the previous code to your board—don’t forget to insert your network credentials, Write API Key and channel number. After uploading, it should connect successfully and send the readigns:

If you go to your ThingSpeak account, under Private View, you can see three charts with the sensor readings.

Wrapping Up

