In this project, you’re going to monitor the status of a door using an ESP8266 NodeMCU board and a magnetic reed switch. You’ll receive a message in your Telegram account whenever the door changes state: opened or closed. As long as you have access to the internet on your smartphone, you’ll be notified no matter where you are. The ESP8266 board will be programmed using Arduino IDE.

Project Overview

In this project, we’ll create a Telegram Bot that will send messages to your Telegram account whenever a door changes state. To detect the change, we’ll use a magnetic contact switch.

A magnetic contact switch is basically a reed switch encased in a plastic shell so that you can easily apply it to a door, a window, or a drawer to detect if it is open or closed.

The electrical circuit is closed when a magnet is near the switch—door closed. When the magnet is far away from the switch—door open—the circuit is open. See the figure below.

We can connect the reed switch to an ESP8266 GPIO to detect changes in its state.

Introducing Telegram

Telegram Messenger is a cloud-based instant messaging and voice over IP service. You can easily install it on your smartphone (Android and iPhone) or computer (PC, Mac, and Linux). It is free and without any ads. Telegram allows you to create bots that you can interact with.

“Bots are third-party applications that run inside Telegram. Users can interact with bots by sending them messages, commands, and inline requests. You control your bots using HTTPS requests to Telegram Bot API“.

The ESP8266 will interact with the Telegram bot to send messages to your Telegram account. Whenever the door changes state, you’ll receive a notification on your smartphone (as long as you have access to the internet).

Creating a Telegram Bot

Go to Google Play or App Store, download, and install Telegram.

Open Telegram and follow the next steps to create a Telegram Bot. First, search for “botfather” and click the BotFather as shown below. Or open this link t.me/botfather on your smartphone.

The following window should open, and you’ll be prompted to click the start button.

Type /newbot and follow the instructions to create your bot. Give it a name and username. Mine is called Door Sensor, and the username is ESPDoorSensorBot.

If your bot is successfully created, you’ll receive a message with a link to access the bot and the bot token. Save the bot token because you’ll need it so that the ESP8266 can interact with the bot.

Sending a Message to the Bot

This step is very important. Don’t miss it. Otherwise, the project will not work.

You must send a message to your Telegram Bot from your Telegram account before it can send you messages.

1) Go back to the chats tab, and in the search field, type the username of your bot.

2) Select your bot to start a conversation.

3) Click on the Start link.

And that’s it! You can proceed to the next section.

Get Your Telegram User ID

To send a message to your Telegram account, the bot needs to know your user ID.

In your Telegram account, search for “myidbot” or open this link t.me/myidbot on your smartphone.

Start a conversation with that bot and type /getid. You will get a reply back with your user ID. Save that user ID, because you’ll need it later in this tutorial.

Preparing Arduino IDE

We’ll program the ESP8266 board using Arduino IDE, so make sure you have it installed in your Arduino IDE.

Universal Telegram Bot Library

To interact with the Telegram bot, we’ll use the Universal Telegram Bot Library created by Brian Lough that provides an easy interface for the Telegram Bot API.

Follow the next steps to install the latest release of the library.

Click here to download the Universal Arduino Telegram Bot library. Go to Sketch > Include Library > Add.ZIP Library... Add the library you’ve just downloaded.

Important: don’t install the library through the Arduino Library Manager because it might install a deprecated version.

For all the details about the library, take a look at the Universal Arduino Telegram Bot Library GitHub page.

ArduinoJson Library

You also have to install the ArduinoJson library. Follow the next steps to install the library.

Go to Skech > Include Library > Manage Libraries. Search for “ArduinoJson”. Install the library.

We’re using ArduinoJson library version 6.5.12.

Parts Required

Here’s the hardware that you need to complete this project:

Here's the hardware that you need to complete this project:

Schematic – ESP8266 with Reed Switch

We wired the reed switch to GPIO 4 (D2), but you can connect it to any suitable GPIO.

Code

Copy the sketch below to your Arduino IDE. Replace the SSID, password, BOT token, and user ID with your credentials.

/* Rui Santos Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-door-status-telegram/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include <WiFiClientSecure.h> #include <UniversalTelegramBot.h> #include <ArduinoJson.h> // Set GPIOs for LED and reedswitch const int reedSwitch = 4; const int led = 2; //optional // Detects whenever the door changed state bool changeState = false; // Holds reedswitch state (1=opened, 0=close) bool state; String doorState; // Auxiliary variables (it will only detect changes that are 1500 milliseconds apart) unsigned long previousMillis = 0; const long interval = 1500; const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; // Initialize Telegram BOT #define BOTtoken "XXXXXXXXXX:XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" // your Bot Token (Get from Botfather) // Use @myidbot to find out the chat ID of an individual or a group // Also note that you need to click "start" on a bot before it can // message you #define CHAT_ID "XXXXXXXXXX" X509List cert(TELEGRAM_CERTIFICATE_ROOT); WiFiClientSecure client; UniversalTelegramBot bot(BOTtoken, client); // Runs whenever the reedswitch changes state ICACHE_RAM_ATTR void changeDoorStatus() { Serial.println("State changed"); changeState = true; } void setup() { // Serial port for debugging purposes Serial.begin(115200); configTime(0, 0, "pool.ntp.org"); // get UTC time via NTP client.setTrustAnchors(&cert); // Add root certificate for api.telegram.org // Read the current door state pinMode(reedSwitch, INPUT_PULLUP); state = digitalRead(reedSwitch); // Set LED state to match door state pinMode(led, OUTPUT); digitalWrite(led, state); // Set the reedswitch pin as interrupt, assign interrupt function and set CHANGE mode attachInterrupt(digitalPinToInterrupt(reedSwitch), changeDoorStatus, CHANGE); // Connect to Wi-Fi WiFi.mode(WIFI_STA); WiFi.begin(ssid, password); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println(""); Serial.println("WiFi connected"); bot.sendMessage(CHAT_ID, "Bot started up", ""); } void loop() { if (changeState){ unsigned long currentMillis = millis(); if(currentMillis - previousMillis >= interval) { previousMillis = currentMillis; // If a state has occured, invert the current door state state = !state; if(state) { doorState = "closed"; } else{ doorState = "open"; } digitalWrite(led, state); changeState = false; Serial.println(state); Serial.println(doorState); //Send notification bot.sendMessage(CHAT_ID, "The door is " + doorState, ""); } } }



How the Code Works

Continue reading to learn how the code works, or proceed to the Demonstration section.

First, include the required libraries.

#include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include <WiFiClientSecure.h> #include <UniversalTelegramBot.h> #include <ArduinoJson.h>

Set the GPIOs for the reed switch and LED (the on-board LED is GPIO 2). We’ll light up the on-board LED when the door is open.

const int reedSwitch = 4; const int led = 2; //optional

The changeState boolean variable indicates whether the door has changed state.

bool changeState = false;

The state variable will hold the reed switch state, and the doorState, as the name suggests, will hold the door state—closed or opened.

bool state; String doorState;

The following timer variables allow us to debounce the switch. Only changes that have occurred with at least 1500 milliseconds between them will be considered.

unsigned long previousMillis = 0; const long interval = 1500;

Insert your SSID and password in the following variables so that the ESP8266 can connect to the internet.

const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD";

Insert your Telegram Bot Token—the one you’ve gotten in this step.

#define BOTtoken "XXXXXXXXXX:XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"

Insert your chat ID—the one you’ve gotten in this step.

#define CHAT_ID "XXXXXXXXXX"

Create a new Wi-Fi client with WiFiClientSecure.

X509List cert(TELEGRAM_CERTIFICATE_ROOT); WiFiClientSecure client;

Create a bot with the token and client defined earlier.

UniversalTelegramBot bot(BOTtoken, client);

The changeDoorStatus() function will run whenever a change is detected on the door state. This function simply changes the changeState variable to true. Then, in the loop(), we’ll handle what happens when the state changes (invert the previous door state and send a message to your Telegram account).

ICACHE_RAM_ATTR void changeDoorStatus() { Serial.println("State changed"); changeState = true; }

setup()

In the setup(), initialize the Serial Monitor for debugging purposes:

Serial.begin(115200);

Add a root certificate for api.telegram.org.

client.setTrustAnchors(&cert); // Add root certificate for api.telegram.org

Set the reed switch as an INPUT. And save the current state when the ESP8266 first starts.

pinMode(reedSwitch, INPUT_PULLUP); state = digitalRead(reedSwitch);

Set the LED as an OUTPUT and set its state to match the reed switch state (circuit closed and LED off; circuit opened and LED on).

pinMode(led, OUTPUT); digitalWrite(led, state);

door closed –> the ESP8266 reads a HIGH signal –> turn off on-board LED (send a HIGH signal*)

door open –> the ESP8266 reads a LOW signal –> turn on on-board LED (send a LOW signal*)

* the ESP8266 on-board LED works with inverted logic—send a HIGH signal to turn it off and a LOW signal to turn it on.

Setting an interrupt

Set the reed switch as an interrupt.

attachInterrupt(digitalPinToInterrupt(reedSwitch), changeDoorStatus, CHANGE);

To set an interrupt in the Arduino IDE, you use the attachInterrupt() function, which accepts as arguments: the GPIO interrupt pin, the name of the function to be executed, and mode.

The first argument is a GPIO interrupt. You should use digitalPinToInterrupt(GPIO) to set the actual GPIO as an interrupt pin.

The second argument of the attachInterrupt() function is the name of the function that will be called every time the interrupt is triggered – the interrupt service routine (ISR). In this case, it is the changeDoorStatus function.

The ISR function should be as simple as possible, so the processor gets back to the execution of the main program quickly.

The third argument is the mode. We set it to CHANGE to trigger the interrupt whenever the pin changes value – for example, from HIGH to LOW and LOW to HIGH.

To learn more about interrupts with the ESP8266, read the following tutorial:

Initialize Wi-Fi

The following lines connect the ESP8266 to Wi-Fi.

WiFi.mode(WIFI_STA); WiFi.begin(ssid, password); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println(""); Serial.println("WiFi connected");

Send a message to your Telegram account informing you that the bot started.

bot.sendMessage(CHAT_ID, "Bot started up", "");

loop()

In the loop(), we’ll read the changeState variable, and if a change has occurred, we’ll send a message to your Telegram account.

First, check if a change occurred:

if (changeState){

Then, check if at least 1500 milliseconds have passed since the last state change.

if(currentMillis - previousMillis >= interval) {

If that’s true, reset the timer and invert the current switch state:

state = !state;

If the reed switch state is 1(true), the door is closed. So, we change the doorState variable to closed.

if(state) { doorState = "closed"; }

If it’s 0(false), the door is opened.

else{ doorState = "open"; }

Set the LED state accordingly and print the door state in the Serial Monitor.

digitalWrite(led, state); changeState = false; Serial.println(state); Serial.println(doorState);

Finally, the following line sends a notification to your Telegram account with the current door state.

bot.sendMessage(CHAT_ID, "The door is " + doorState, "");

Demonstration

After modifying the sketch to include your network credentials, bot token, and user ID, upload it to your ESP8266. Go to Tools > Board and select your ESP8266 board. Then, go to Tools > Port and select the COM port the ESP8266 is connected to.

Open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200 to check if the changes are detected.

For prototyping/testing, you can apply the magnetic reed switch to your door using Velcro.

Now when someone opens/closes your door, you receive a message in your Telegram account.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, you’ve learned how to send notifications to your Telegram account when the reed switch changes state. This can be useful to detect if a door, window, or drawer was opened or closed.

Thanks for reading.