ESP32 External Wake Up from Deep Sleep

This article shows how to put the ESP32 in deep sleep mode and wake it up with an external wake-up. An external wake-up source can be the press of a pushbutton, the detection of movement, or other scenarios that involve changing the value of a signal: from HIGH to LOW or LOW to HIGH.

You have two possibilities of external wake-up: ext0, and ext1.

Updated 8 October 2024.

Throughout this article we’ll cover the following subjects:

how to put the ESP32 in deep sleep mode;

wake up the ESP32 by changing the value of one GPIO (with a pushbutton) using the ext0 method;

wake up the ESP32 using several GPIOs using the ext1 method;

identify which GPIO caused the wake-up.

To learn more about deep sleep and other wake-up sources, you can follow the next tutorials:

Writing a Deep Sleep Sketch

To write a sketch to put your ESP32 into deep sleep mode, and then wake it up, you need to keep in mind that:

First, you need to configure the wake-up sources. This means configuring what will wake up the ESP32. You can use one or combine more than one wake-up source. In this article, we’ll show you how to use the external wake-up sources. You can decide what peripherals to shut down or keep on during deep sleep. However, by default, the ESP32 automatically powers down the peripherals that are not needed with the wake-up source you define. Finally, you use the esp_deep_sleep_start() function to put your ESP32 into deep sleep mode.

External Wake Up

External wake up is one of the ways to wake up the ESP32 from deep sleep. This means that you can wake up the ESP32 by toggling the value of a signal on a pin, like the press of a button. You have two possibilities of external wake-up: ext0, and ext1.

External Wake Up (ext0)

This wake-up source allows you to use a pin to wake up the ESP32. The ext0 wake‑up source option uses RTC GPIOs to wake up. So, RTC peripherals are kept on during deep sleep if this wake-up source is requested.

To use this wake-up source, you use the following function:

esp_sleep_enable_ext0_wakeup(GPIO_NUM_X, level)

This function accepts as the first argument the pin you want to use, in this format GPIO_NUM_X, in which X represents the GPIO number of that pin.

The second argument, level, can be either 1 or 0. This represents the state of the GPIO that will trigger wake-up.

Note: you can only use pins that are RTC GPIOs with this wake-up source. Here’s a list of the RTC GPIOs for different ESP32 chip models:

ESP32-S3 : 0-21;

: 0-21; ESP32 : 0, 2, 4, 12-15, 25-27, 32-39;

: 0, 2, 4, 12-15, 25-27, 32-39; ESP32-S2: 0-21;

External Wake Up (ext1)

This wake-up source allows you to use multiple RTC GPIOs. This wake-up source is implemented by the RTC controller. So, RTC peripherals and RTC memories can be powered off in this mode.

To use this wake-up source, you use the following function:

esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io(bitmask, mode);

This function accepts two arguments:

A bitmask of the GPIO numbers that will cause the wake up;

Mode : the logic to wake up the ESP32. It can be: ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ALL_LOW : wake up when all GPIOs go low; ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH : wake up if any of the GPIOs go high.

: the logic to wake up the ESP32. It can be:

If you’re using an ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, ESP32-C6 or ESP32-H2, these are the available modes:

ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_LOW : wake up when any of the selected GPIOs is low

: wake up when any of the selected GPIOs is low ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH : wake up when any of the selected GPIOs is high

Note: you can only use pins that are RTC GPIOs.

For all the details about the ext1 deep sleep wake-up source, take a look at the Espressif deep sleep documentation.

Parts Required

To follow this tutorial, you need the following parts:

To follow this tutorial, you need the following parts:

Code – External Wake Up Example

To program the ESP32 we’ll use Arduino IDE. So, you need to make sure you have the ESP32 Arduino core installed. Follow the next tutorial to install the ESP32 add-on, if you haven’t already:

The following example demonstrates how to use the external wake-up source. You can find it at File > Examples > ESP32 Deep Sleep > ExternalWakeUp, or you can copy it from below.

/* Deep Sleep with External Wake Up ===================================== This code displays how to use deep sleep with an external trigger as a wake up source and how to store data in RTC memory to use it over reboots This code is under Public Domain License. Hardware Connections ====================== Push Button to GPIO 33 pulled down with a 10K Ohm resistor NOTE: ====== Only RTC IO can be used as a source for external wake source. They are pins: 0,2,4,12-15,25-27,32-39. Author: Pranav Cherukupalli <[email protected]> */ #include "driver/rtc_io.h" #define BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(GPIO) (1ULL << GPIO) // 2 ^ GPIO_NUMBER in hex #define USE_EXT0_WAKEUP 1 // 1 = EXT0 wakeup, 0 = EXT1 wakeup #define WAKEUP_GPIO GPIO_NUM_33 // Only RTC IO are allowed - ESP32 Pin example RTC_DATA_ATTR int bootCount = 0; /* Method to print the reason by which ESP32 has been awaken from sleep */ void print_wakeup_reason() { esp_sleep_wakeup_cause_t wakeup_reason; wakeup_reason = esp_sleep_get_wakeup_cause(); switch (wakeup_reason) { case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT0: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_IO"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT1: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_CNTL"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_TIMER: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by timer"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_TOUCHPAD: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by touchpad"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_ULP: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by ULP program"); break; default: Serial.printf("Wakeup was not caused by deep sleep: %d

", wakeup_reason); break; } } void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); delay(1000); //Take some time to open up the Serial Monitor //Increment boot number and print it every reboot ++bootCount; Serial.println("Boot number: " + String(bootCount)); //Print the wakeup reason for ESP32 print_wakeup_reason(); /* First we configure the wake up source We set our ESP32 to wake up for an external trigger. There are two types for ESP32, ext0 and ext1 . ext0 uses RTC_IO to wakeup thus requires RTC peripherals to be on while ext1 uses RTC Controller so does not need peripherals to be powered on. Note that using internal pullups/pulldowns also requires RTC peripherals to be turned on. */ #if USE_EXT0_WAKEUP esp_sleep_enable_ext0_wakeup(WAKEUP_GPIO, 1); //1 = High, 0 = Low // Configure pullup/downs via RTCIO to tie wakeup pins to inactive level during deepsleep. // EXT0 resides in the same power domain (RTC_PERIPH) as the RTC IO pullup/downs. // No need to keep that power domain explicitly, unlike EXT1. rtc_gpio_pullup_dis(WAKEUP_GPIO); rtc_gpio_pulldown_en(WAKEUP_GPIO); #else // EXT1 WAKEUP //If you were to use ext1, you would use it like esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io(BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(WAKEUP_GPIO), ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH); /* If there are no external pull-up/downs, tie wakeup pins to inactive level with internal pull-up/downs via RTC IO during deepsleep. However, RTC IO relies on the RTC_PERIPH power domain. Keeping this power domain on will increase some power comsumption. However, if we turn off the RTC_PERIPH domain or if certain chips lack the RTC_PERIPH domain, we will use the HOLD feature to maintain the pull-up and pull-down on the pins during sleep. */ rtc_gpio_pulldown_en(WAKEUP_GPIO); // GPIO33 is tie to GND in order to wake up in HIGH rtc_gpio_pullup_dis(WAKEUP_GPIO); // Disable PULL_UP in order to allow it to wakeup on HIGH #endif //Go to sleep now Serial.println("Going to sleep now"); esp_deep_sleep_start(); Serial.println("This will never be printed"); } void loop() { //This is not going to be called }

This example awakes the ESP32 when you trigger GPIO 33 to high. The code example shows how to use both methods: ext0 and ext1. If you upload the code as it is, you’ll use ext0. The function to use ext1 is commented. We’ll show you how both methods work and how to use them.

Let’s take a quick look at the code.

Save Data on RTC Memories

With the ESP32, you can save data on the RTC memories. The ESP32 has 8kB SRAM on the RTC part, called RTC fast memory. The data saved here is not erased during deep sleep. However, it is erased when you press the reset button (the button labeled EN on the ESP32 board).

To save data on the RTC memory, you just have to add RTC_DATA_ATTR before a variable definition. The example saves the bootCount variable on the RTC memory. This variable will count how many times the ESP32 has woken up from deep sleep.

RTC_DATA_ATTR int bootCount = 0;

Wake Up Reason

Then, the code defines the print_wakeup_reason() function, that prints the reason by which the ESP32 has been awakened from sleep.

void print_wakeup_reason() { esp_sleep_wakeup_cause_t wakeup_reason; wakeup_reason = esp_sleep_get_wakeup_cause(); switch (wakeup_reason) { case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT0: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_IO"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT1: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_CNTL"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_TIMER: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by timer"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_TOUCHPAD: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by touchpad"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_ULP: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by ULP program"); break; default: Serial.printf("Wakeup was not caused by deep sleep: %d

", wakeup_reason); break; } }

setup()

In the setup(), you start by initializing the serial communication:

Serial.begin(115200); delay(1000); //Take some time to open up the Serial Monitor

Then, you increment one to the bootCount variable, and print that variable in the Serial Monitor.

++bootCount; Serial.println("Boot number: " + String(bootCount));

Next, you print the wake-up reason using the print_wakeup_reason() function defined earlier.

//Print the wakeup reason for ESP32 print_wakeup_reason();

After this, you need to enable the wake-up sources. We’ll test each of the wake-up sources, ext0 and ext1, separately.

ext0

In this example, the ESP32 wakes up when the GPIO 33 is triggered to high:

esp_sleep_enable_ext0_wakeup(WAKEUP_GPIO, 1); // 1 = High, 0 = Low

Instead of GPIO 33, you can use any other RTC GPIO pin. Just define it on the WAKEUP_GPIO variable at the beginning of the code.

#define WAKEUP_GPIO GPIO_NUM_33 // Only RTC IO are allowed

Internal Pull-Up and Pull-Down Resistors

We also call the following two lines:

rtc_gpio_pullup_dis(WAKEUP_GPIO); rtc_gpio_pulldown_en(WAKEUP_GPIO);

The rtc_gpio_pullup_dis() function disables any internal pull-up resistors on the wake-up GPIO—it ensures that the pin is not unintentionally held high. This is important because a pull-up resistor would keep the pin high, potentially causing unintended wakeups.

The rtc_gpio_pulldown_en() function enables the internal pull-down resistor on the wake-up GPIO—it ensures the pin is held low until a valid wakeup signal (HIGH) is received. By configuring the pin with a pull-down resistor, we guarantee that it remains in a stable low state during deep sleep. This stability ensures that the ESP32 wakes up only when the specified GPIO pin receives an external high signal, matching the wakeup condition set by the esp_sleep_enable_ext0_wakeup(WAKEUP_GPIO, 1).

Wiring the Circuit

To test this example, wire a pushbutton to your ESP32 by following the next schematic diagram. The button is connected to GPIO 33 using a pull-down 10k Ohm resistor.

Note that only RTC GPIOs can be used as a wake-up source—you can check the pinout of your board to identify the RTC GPIOs. Instead of GPIO 33, you can use any RTC GPIO pins to connect your button.

Testing the Example

Let’s test this example. Upload the example code to your ESP32. Make sure you have the right board and COM port selected. Open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200.

Press the pushbutton to wake up the ESP32.

Try this several times, and see the boot count increasing with each button press.

Using this method is useful to wake up your ESP32 using a pushbutton, for example, to execute a particular task. However, with this method, you can only use one GPIO as a wake-up source.

What if you want to have different buttons, all of them wake up the ESP, but do different tasks? For that you need to use the ext1 method.

ext1

The ext1 wake-up source allows you to wake up the ESP32 using different GPIOs and perform different tasks depending on the GPIO that caused the wake-up.

Instead of using the esp_sleep_enable_ext0_wakeup() function, you use the esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io() function.

esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io(BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(WAKEUP_GPIO), ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH);

In this particular example, to run that part of the code, make sure you set the USE_EXT0_WAKEUP variable to 0 at the beginning of the code like so:

#define USE_EXT0_WAKEUP 0 // 1 = EXT0 wakeup, 0 = EXT1 wakeup

The esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io() function

The first argument of the esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io() function is a bitmask of the GPIOs you’ll use as a wake-up source, and the second argument defines the logic to wake up the ESP32.

GPIOs Bitmask

To define the GPIOs bitmask, we can use the BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK() macro defined at the beginning of the code.

#define BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(GPIO) (1ULL << GPIO) // 2 ^ GPIO_NUMBER in hex

BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(GPIO) is a macro that creates a bitmask for a specific GPIO. It is not a function but behaves somewhat similarly by accepting an argument and returning a value.

So, if you want to return the bitmask for a specific GPIO, you just need to call it like so:

BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(WAKEUP_GPIO)

So, the esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io() will look like this:

esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io(BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(WAKEUP_GPIO), ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH);

Bitmask for Multiple GPIOs

To create a bitmask for multiple GPIOs using the BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(GPIO) macro, you can use bitwise OR (|) to combine the individual bitmasks for each GPIO pin. Here’s how you can do it:

Suppose you want to create a bitmask for GPIO pins 2 and 15. You can do this by combining the individual bitmasks for each pin like this:

uint64_t bitmask = BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(GPIO_NUM_2) | BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(GPIO_NUM_15);

We’ll see an example using multiple GPIOs as a wake-up source next.

Wake-Up Mode

The second argument of the esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io() function is the wake-up mode. As we’ve seen previously, these are your options:

ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ALL_LOW : wake up when all GPIOs go low;

: wake up when all GPIOs go low; ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH : wake up when any of the GPIOs go high.

If you’re using an ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, ESP32-C6 or ESP32-H2, these are the available modes:

ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_LOW : wake up when any of the selected GPIOs is low

: wake up when any of the selected GPIOs is low ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH : wake up when any of the selected GPIOs is high

In our particular example, we’re using ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH. So, the ESP32 will wake-up when any of the GPIOs from the bitmask are high.

Like with the ext0, we disable pull-up internal resistors and enable pull-down resistors to ensure stability of the reading of the wake-up GPIO.

External Wake Up – Multiple GPIOs

Now, you should be able to wake up the ESP32 using different buttons, and identify which button caused the wake up. In this example we’ll use GPIO 2 and GPIO 15 as a wake-up source.

Schematic

Wire two buttons to your ESP32. In this example, we’re using GPIO 2 and GPIO 15, but you can connect your buttons to any RTC GPIOs.

Code Multiple GPIOs – External Wake-Up

You need to make some modifications to the example code we’ve used before:

create a bitmask to use GPIO 15 and GPIO 2 . We’ve shown you how to do this before;

and . We’ve shown you how to do this before; enable ext1 as a wake-up source;

create a function that identifies the GPIO that caused the wake-up.

The next sketch has all those changes implemented.

/* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/learn-esp32-with-arduino-ide/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include "driver/rtc_io.h" #define BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(GPIO) (1ULL << GPIO) // 2 ^ GPIO_NUMBER in hex #define WAKEUP_GPIO_2 GPIO_NUM_2 // Only RTC IO are allowed - ESP32 Pin example #define WAKEUP_GPIO_15 GPIO_NUM_15 // Only RTC IO are allowed - ESP32 Pin example // Define bitmask for multiple GPIOs uint64_t bitmask = BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(WAKEUP_GPIO_2) | BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(WAKEUP_GPIO_15); RTC_DATA_ATTR int bootCount = 0; /* Method to print the GPIO that triggered the wakeup */ void print_GPIO_wake_up(){ int GPIO_reason = esp_sleep_get_ext1_wakeup_status(); Serial.print("GPIO that triggered the wake up: GPIO "); Serial.println((log(GPIO_reason))/log(2), 0); } /* Method to print the reason by which ESP32 has been awaken from sleep */ void print_wakeup_reason() { esp_sleep_wakeup_cause_t wakeup_reason; wakeup_reason = esp_sleep_get_wakeup_cause(); switch (wakeup_reason) { case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT0: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_IO"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT1: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_CNTL"); print_GPIO_wake_up(); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_TIMER: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by timer"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_TOUCHPAD: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by touchpad"); break; case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_ULP: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by ULP program"); break; default: Serial.printf("Wakeup was not caused by deep sleep: %d

", wakeup_reason); break; } } void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); delay(1000); //Take some time to open up the Serial Monitor //Increment boot number and print it every reboot ++bootCount; Serial.println("Boot number: " + String(bootCount)); //Print the wakeup reason for ESP32 print_wakeup_reason(); //Use ext1 as a wake-up source esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io(bitmask, ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH); // enable pull-down resistors and disable pull-up resistors rtc_gpio_pulldown_en(WAKEUP_GPIO_2); rtc_gpio_pullup_dis(WAKEUP_GPIO_2); rtc_gpio_pulldown_en(WAKEUP_GPIO_15); rtc_gpio_pullup_dis(WAKEUP_GPIO_15); //Go to sleep now Serial.println("Going to sleep now"); esp_deep_sleep_start(); Serial.println("This will never be printed"); } void loop() { //This is not going to be called }

How Does the Code Work?

Let’s take a quick look at how the code works.

GPIOs Bitmask

You define the GPIOs bitmask at the beginning of the code:

#define BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(GPIO) (1ULL << GPIO) // 2 ^ GPIO_NUMBER in hex #define WAKEUP_GPIO_2 GPIO_NUM_2 // Only RTC IO are allowed - #define WAKEUP_GPIO_15 GPIO_NUM_15 // Only RTC IO are allowed // Define bitmask for multiple GPIOs uint64_t bitmask = BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(WAKEUP_GPIO_2) | BUTTON_PIN_BITMASK(WAKEUP_GPIO_15);

Identify the GPIO that Caused the Wake-up

We create a function called print_GPIO_wake_up() that prints the GPIO that caused the wake-up:

void print_GPIO_wake_up(){ int GPIO_reason = esp_sleep_get_ext1_wakeup_status(); Serial.print("GPIO that triggered the wake up: GPIO "); Serial.println((log(GPIO_reason))/log(2), 0); }

The esp_sleep_get_ext1_wakeup_status() function returns a bitmask with the GPIO that caused the wake-up. We can get the GPIO number as follows:

log(GPIO_reason))/log(2)

Print the Wake-Up Reason

We modified the print_wakeup_reason() function to print the GPIO that caused the wake-up when the wake-up source is ext1:

case ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT1: Serial.println("Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_CNTL"); print_GPIO_wake_up(); break;

Enable ext1 as a Wake-Up Source

Enable ext1 as a wake-up source by passing the GPIOs bitmask and wake-up mode.

esp_sleep_enable_ext1_wakeup_io(bitmask, ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_HIGH);

Don’t forget to disable any internal pull-up resistors and enable pull-down resistors on the GPIOs used as a wake-up source.

rtc_gpio_pulldown_en(WAKEUP_GPIO_2); rtc_gpio_pullup_dis(WAKEUP_GPIO_2); rtc_gpio_pulldown_en(WAKEUP_GPIO_15); rtc_gpio_pullup_dis(WAKEUP_GPIO_15);

Enable Deep Sleep

Finally, call esp_deep_sleep_start() to put the ESP32 in deep sleep mode.

esp_deep_sleep_start();

Testing the Sketch

After uploading the code to the board, the ESP32 will be in deep sleep mode. You can wake it up by pressing the pushbuttons.

Open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200. Press the pushbuttons to wake up the ESP32. On the Serial Monitor, you should get the wake-up reason and the GPIO that caused the wake-up.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, you learned to wake up the ESP32 using an external wake-up. This means that you can wake up the ESP32 by changing the state of a GPIO pin.

In summary:

You can only use RTC GPIOs as an external wake-up;

You can use two different methods: ext0 and ext1;

ext0 allows you to wake up the ESP32 using one single GPIO pin;

ext1 allows you to wake up the ESP32 using multiple GPIO pins.

To learn more about deep sleep with the ESP32, take a look at our complete guide: ESP32 Deep Sleep with Arduino IDE and Wake Up Sources.

If you like ESP32, you may also like the following resources:

If you like ESP32, you may also like the following resources: