Learn how to use the DS1307 Real Time Clock Module with the ESP8266. We’ll cover how to set and read the time. You’ll learn to synchronize the time with the ESP8266 local time and with an NTP server periodically. We’ll also cover how to deal with time zones and daylight saving time. Finally, we’ll build an ESP8266 digital clock using the DS1307 RTC module and an OLED display.

Note: this tutorial is also compatible with the DS3231 RTC just by changing one line of code in the examples.

Introducing Real-Time Clock (RTC) Modules

RTC modules, such as the DS3231 and DS1307, have their own tiny clock inside to keep track of time by themselves. Usually, they come with a battery holder to connect a battery so that they keep working even if the ESP8266 resets or loses power.

The DS3231 and the DS1307 are some of the most popular choices to use with microcontrollers. Both are compatible with the ESP8266 and communicate via I2C communication protocol. The DS3231 is more accurate because it comes with a temperature sensor and gives temperature-compensated results. Nonetheless, the DS1307 is also very accurate and suitable for most applications that need to keep track of time. In this tutorial, we’ll cover the DS1307 RTC module.

Introducing the DS1307 RTC Module

In this tutorial, we’ll be using the DS1307 RTC module, but if you have a DS3231, most of the information provided applies to both modules. Additionally, all the code should be compatible with both modules with just a small change. (In a near future, we’ll create a tutorial for the DS3231 RTC module).

The DS1307 RTC Module comes with the DS1307 chip (to keep track of time) and the AT24C32 EEPROM (to save data permanently). It can also be programmed to output square waves with different frequencies. We’ll only use the DS1307 chip features for timekeeping.

DS1307 Battery Holder

It comes with a battery holder to connect a CR2032 battery to keep accurate timekeeping. In the event of a power outage, it can still keep track of time accurately.

This module also comes with the option to connect a DS18B20 temperature. After connecting that sensor to the module, you can get the temperature from the module DS pin.

DS1307 RTC Module I2C Address

By default, the address of the DS1307 RTC is 0x68 and the EEPROM connected to the module is 0x50. You can run an I2C scanner sketch to double-check the addresses.

DS1307 RTC Module Pinout

The following table quickly describes the DS1307 RTC Module Pinout.

SQ Output for square waves: 1 Hz, 4.096 kHz, 8.192 kHz, or 32.768 kHz (we won’t use) DS Output for temperature readings if DS18B20 is connected (we won’t use) SCL SCL pin for I2C SDA SDA pin for I2C VCC Provides power to the module (3.3V or 5V) GND GND BAT Backup supply input (we won’t use) or use the default battery holder

Connecting the DS1307 RTC Module to the ESP8266 NodeMCU

Here’s a list of the parts required for this tutorial:

We’ll only use the I2C and power pins to interface the RTC module with the ESP8266. We’ll connect SCL to GPIO 5 (D1); and SDA to GPIO 4 (D2). You can use any other suitable I2C pins, as long as you change them on the code. You can use the following table as a reference or take a look at the schematic diagram.

RTC Module ESP8266 SCL GPIO 5 (D1) SDA GPIO 4 (D2) VCC 3V3 GND GND

Working with the RTC

Using an RTC module in your projects always requires two important steps.

Setting the current time: you can do it manually by inserting the current time (or a different desired time) on the code; the system’s local time; or get the time from an NTP server. Retaining the time: to make sure the RTC keeps the correct time, even if it loses power, it needs to be connected to a battery. RTC modules come with a battery holder, usually for a coin cell.

Installing the RTClib Library

There are several libraries to interface with the DS1307 RTC. We’ll use the RTClib from Adafruit that is compatible with DS1307, DS3231, and PCF8523 RTC modules. Additionally, this library is also compatible with ESP8266 boards.

In the Arduino IDE, go to Sketch > Include Library > Manage Libraries. Search for RTClib and install the library by Adafruit. We’re using version 2.1.4.

Setting and Reading the Time

The following example sets the time on the RTC clock, and then reads the time in the loop every three seconds. This code shows two different ways to set the time: synchronizing the RTC with the system time (date and time the sketch was compiled), and setting a specific date and time manually by writing it yourself on the code.

/* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-ds1307-real-time-clock-rtc-arduino/ Based on the RTClib Library examples: github.com/adafruit/RTClib/blob/master/examples */ // Date and time functions using a DS1307 RTC connected via I2C and Wire lib #include "RTClib.h" RTC_DS1307 rtc; char daysOfTheWeek[7][12] = {"Sunday", "Monday", "Tuesday", "Wednesday", "Thursday", "Friday", "Saturday"}; void setup () { Serial.begin(115200); if (! rtc.begin()) { Serial.println("Couldn't find RTC"); Serial.flush(); while (1) delay(10); } if (! rtc.isrunning()) { Serial.println("RTC is NOT running, let's set the time!"); // When time needs to be set on a new device, or after a power loss, the // following line sets the RTC to the date & time this sketch was compiled rtc.adjust(DateTime(F(__DATE__), F(__TIME__))); // This line sets the RTC with an explicit date & time, for example to set // January 21, 2014 at 3am you would call: //rtc.adjust(DateTime(2014, 1, 21, 3, 0, 0)); } // When time needs to be re-set on a previously configured device, the // following line sets the RTC to the date & time this sketch was compiled //rtc.adjust(DateTime(F(__DATE__), F(__TIME__))); // This line sets the RTC with an explicit date & time, for example to set // January 21, 2014 at 3am you would call: //rtc.adjust(DateTime(2014, 1, 21, 3, 0, 0)); } void loop () { // Get the current time from the RTC DateTime now = rtc.now(); // Getting each time field in individual variables // And adding a leading zero when needed; String yearStr = String(now.year(), DEC); String monthStr = (now.month() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.month(), DEC); String dayStr = (now.day() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.day(), DEC); String hourStr = (now.hour() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.hour(), DEC); String minuteStr = (now.minute() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.minute(), DEC); String secondStr = (now.second() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.second(), DEC); String dayOfWeek = daysOfTheWeek[now.dayOfTheWeek()]; // Complete time string String formattedTime = dayOfWeek + ", " + yearStr + "-" + monthStr + "-" + dayStr + " " + hourStr + ":" + minuteStr + ":" + secondStr; // Print the complete formatted time Serial.println(formattedTime); Serial.println(); delay(3000); }

How Does the Code Work

Start by importing the RTCLib library.

#include "RTClib.h"

Then, create an RTC_DS1307 object called rtc.

RTC_DS1307 rtc;

If you’re using a DS3231 RTC module, use the following line instead.

RTC_DS3231 rtc;

Then, you create a char array with the days of the week.

char daysOfTheWeek[7][12] = {"Sunday", "Monday", "Tuesday", "Wednesday", "Thursday", "Friday", "Saturday"};

You can access each day by its index. For example:

daysOfTheWeek[0] will return “Sunday”.

will return “Sunday”. daysOfTheWeek[1] will return “Monday”.

In the setup(), initialize the Serial Monitor.

Serial.begin(115200);

Initialize the RTC module as follows:

if (! rtc.begin()) { Serial.println("Couldn't find RTC"); Serial.flush(); while (1) delay(10); }

Checking the RTC Status

Then, check if the RTC is keeping the time with the isrunning() function. If it is not running, because it is a new device or because the battery backup failed, we’ll print a message in the Serial Monitor and set the time.

if (! rtc.isrunning()) { Serial.println("RTC is NOT running, let's set the time!");

Setting the Time

To set the time on thr RTC, we can use the adjust() method on our rtc object. The following line sets the RTC’s date and time to the current date and time when this sketch was last compiled.

rtc.adjust(DateTime(F(__DATE__), F(__TIME__)));

__DATE__ and __TIME__ are macros that provide the current date and time at compilation.

Alternatively, you can set the date and time manually. Pass the time fields in this order: year, month, day, hour, minute, second. This line is commented on the code.

// January 21, 2014 at 3am you would call: rtc.adjust(DateTime(2014, 1, 21, 3, 0, 0));

If you need to re-set the time on a previously configured device, you can call one of the previous two lines to set the time without checking if it is running or not (this is commented on the code).

// When time needs to be re-set on a previously configured device, the // following line sets the RTC to the date & time this sketch was compiled //rtc.adjust(DateTime(F(__DATE__), F(__TIME__))); // This line sets the RTC with an explicit date & time, for example to set // January 21, 2014 at 3am you would call: //rtc.adjust(DateTime(2014, 1, 21, 3, 0, 0));

Getting Date and Time

In the loop(), we get the date and time every three seconds, and we print it in the Serial Monitor.

We call rtc.now() to get the current date and time from the RTC module.

DateTime now = rtc.now();

It returns a DateTime object containing the values for the current year, month, day, hour, minute, and second.

To access each field of the date and time, we can use the following methods:

now.year() Gets the current year (e.g., 2024) now.month() Gets the current month (1–12) now.day() Gets the current day of the month (1–31) now.dayOfTheWeek() Gets the day of the week (0-6), where 0 is Sunday, and 6 is Saturday now.hour() Gets the current hour (0–23) now.minute() Gets the current minute (0–59) now.second() Gets the current second (0–59)

To convert the result into a string, we can use the String() method. We also pass DEC as a second argument to the string() method to get a decimal number.

String yearStr = String(now.year(), DEC);

In case of the month, day, hour, minute, and second, we add a leading zero when the number is smaller than 10. So, instead of having, for example: 3:5:6 (which is weird for a time format), you’ll get 03:05:06.

String monthStr = (now.month() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.month(), DEC); String dayStr = (now.day() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.day(), DEC); String hourStr = (now.hour() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.hour(), DEC); String minuteStr = (now.minute() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.minute(), DEC); String secondStr = (now.second() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.second(), DEC);

To get the name of the day of the week, we use the daysOfTheWeek array we created at the beginning of the code.

String dayOfWeek = daysOfTheWeek[now.dayOfTheWeek()];

In the end, we concatenate all the time fields in a variable and display it in the Serial Monitor.

// Complete time string String formattedTime = dayOfWeek + ", " + yearStr + "-" + monthStr + "-" + dayStr + " " + hourStr + ":" + minuteStr + ":" + secondStr; // Print the complete formatted time Serial.println(formattedTime);

Testing the Example

With the RTC connected to the ESP8266, upload the code to your board.

Open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200. The ESP8266 will set the RTC time and will display the current time every three seconds.

Syncing the RTC with an NTP Server

The following example is similar to the previous one, but it syncs the RTC time with an NTP server after connecting the ESP8266 to the internet. This method is useful if there’s a need to reset or adjust the time without manual input, for example, after changing the coin cell of the RTC, or if for some reason the RTC module crashes. In this particular example, we also add the option to synchronize the time with the NTP server every hour to prevent drifts along the time (the periodic sync should be adjusted depending on your project requirements).

/* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-ds1307-real-time-clock-rtc-arduino/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include <time.h> #include <RTClib.h> // Enter your Wi-Fi credentials const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; // NTP server details const char* ntpServer = "pool.ntp.org"; const long gmtOffset_sec = 0; // Offset for GMT in seconds const int daylightOffset_sec = 3600; // Daylight savings time in seconds // RTC object (for DS1307 or DS3231) RTC_DS1307 rtc; // Change to RTC_DS1307 for DS1307 module char daysOfTheWeek[7][12] = {"Sunday", "Monday", "Tuesday", "Wednesday", "Thursday", "Friday", "Saturday"}; // Global timeinfo struct and last sync timestamp struct tm timeinfo; unsigned long lastSyncMillis = 0; // Last sync time in milliseconds void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); initWiFi(); // Initialize RTC if (!rtc.begin()) { Serial.println("Couldn't find RTC"); while (1); } // Sync the RTC at startup syncTime(); } void loop() { checkTimeAndSync(); // Check if 1 hour has passed and sync if necessary // Get current time from RTC DateTime now = rtc.now(); // Getting each time field in individual variables String yearStr = String(now.year(), DEC); String monthStr = (now.month() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.month(), DEC); String dayStr = (now.day() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.day(), DEC); String hourStr = (now.hour() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.hour(), DEC); String minuteStr = (now.minute() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.minute(), DEC); String secondStr = (now.second() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.second(), DEC); String dayOfWeek = daysOfTheWeek[now.dayOfTheWeek()]; // Complete time string String formattedTime = dayOfWeek + ", " + yearStr + "-" + monthStr + "-" + dayStr + " " + hourStr + ":" + minuteStr + ":" + secondStr; // Print the complete formatted time Serial.println(formattedTime); Serial.println(); delay(10000); } void initWiFi() { WiFi.begin(ssid, password); // Connect to WiFi while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println("

WiFi connected."); } void syncTime() { configTime(gmtOffset_sec, daylightOffset_sec, ntpServer); // Configure time with NTP server if (!getLocalTime(&timeinfo)) { Serial.println("Failed to obtain time"); return; } Serial.println("

ESP8266 Time synchronized with NTP server."); // Format the current time as a string char timeStr[64]; strftime(timeStr, sizeof(timeStr), "%A, %B %d %Y %H:%M:%S", &timeinfo); Serial.print("Current time: "); Serial.println(timeStr); // Sync the RTC with the NTP time rtc.adjust(DateTime(timeinfo.tm_year + 1900, timeinfo.tm_mon + 1, timeinfo.tm_mday, timeinfo.tm_hour, timeinfo.tm_min, timeinfo.tm_sec)); lastSyncMillis = millis(); // Record the last sync time in milliseconds } void checkTimeAndSync() { // Check if 1 hour has passed since the last sync (1 hour = 3600000 milliseconds) if (millis() - lastSyncMillis >= 3600000) { Serial.println("Synchronizing time with NTP..."); syncTime(); } }

How Does the Code Work?

This code is similar to the previous one, but uses an NTP server to sync the time. To get time from an NTP server, the ESP8266 needs to be connected to the internet.

First, you need to include the following libraries.

#include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include <time.h> #include <RTClib.h>

Then, you need to insert your network connections in the following lines.

// WiFi credentials const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD";

Next we have the NTP server details. The NTP server returns the time in GMT. If you’re on a different time zone, you can add the time zone offset on the gmtOffset_sec variable in seconds. Also add daylight saving time in seconds in the daylightOffset_sec variable if needed.

// NTP server details const char* ntpServer = "pool.ntp.org"; const long gmtOffset_sec = 0; // Offset for GMT in seconds const int daylightOffset_sec = 3600; // Daylight savings time in seconds

We create a tm structure called timeinfo to save the time from the NTP server.

struct tm timeinfo;

The tm structure contains a calendar date and time broken down into its components:

tm_sec : seconds after the minute;

: seconds after the minute; tm_min : minutes after the hour;

: minutes after the hour; tm_hour : hours since midnight;

: hours since midnight; tm_mday : day of the month;

: day of the month; tm_year : years since 1900;

: years since 1900; tm_wday : days since Sunday;

: days since Sunday; tm_yday : days since January 1;

: days since January 1; tm_isdst : Daylight Saving Time flag;

: Daylight Saving Time flag; tm structure documentation.

To learn more about getting time from an NTP server with the ESP8266, check out this tutorial: Get Date and Time with ESP8266 NodeMCU NTP Client-Server.

We create a variable to save the time that has passed since we synchronized the time.

unsigned long lastSyncMillis = 0; // Last sync time in milliseconds

In the setup(), we intialize the Serial Monitor and connect the ESP8266 to Wi-Fi.

void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); initWiFi();

We initialize the RTC module.

// Initialize RTC if (!rtc.begin()) { Serial.println("Couldn't find RTC"); while (1); }

And finally, we call the syncTime() function, declared at the end of the code, to synchronize the time.

// Sync the RTC at startup syncTime();

The syncTime() function

On the syncTime() function, we get the time from the NTP server and save it on the timeinfo variable.

configTime(gmtOffset_sec, daylightOffset_sec, ntpServer); // Configure time with NTP server if (!getLocalTime(&timeinfo)) { Serial.println("Failed to obtain time"); return; }

Then, we call the rtc.adjust() method and pass as arguments the time fields from the timeinfo variable. This will synchronize the RTC time with the time from the NTP server.

// Sync the RTC with the NTP time rtc.adjust(DateTime(timeinfo.tm_year + 1900, timeinfo.tm_mon + 1, timeinfo.tm_mday, timeinfo.tm_hour, timeinfo.tm_min, timeinfo.tm_sec));

Note: timeinfo.tm_year holds the number of years since 1900. So, we need to add 1900 to get the current year.

Finally, we update the lastSyncMillis() with the current time.

// Sync the RTC at startup syncTime();

loop()

In the loop(), we start by calling the checkTimeAndSync() function.

checkTimeAndSync(); // Check if 1 hour has passed and sync if necessary

This function will check if one hour has passed since the last sync, and synchronize the time if needed.

void checkTimeAndSync() { // Check if 1 hour has passed since the last sync (1 hour = 3600000 milliseconds) if (millis() - lastSyncMillis >= 3600000) { Serial.println("Synchronizing time with NTP..."); syncTime(); } }

Still in the loop(), after synchronizing the time, we get the time from the RTC module and print the time in the Serial Monitor every 10 seconds.

// Get current time from RTC DateTime now = rtc.now(); // Getting each time field in individual variables String yearStr = String(now.year(), DEC); String monthStr = (now.month() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.month(), DEC); String dayStr = (now.day() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.day(), DEC); String hourStr = (now.hour() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.hour(), DEC); String minuteStr = (now.minute() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.minute(), DEC); String secondStr = (now.second() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.second(), DEC); String dayOfWeek = daysOfTheWeek[now.dayOfTheWeek()]; // Complete time string String formattedTime = dayOfWeek + ", " + yearStr + "-" + monthStr + "-" + dayStr + " " + hourStr + ":" + minuteStr + ":" + secondStr; // Print the complete formatted time Serial.println(formattedTime); Serial.println(); delay(10000);

Testing the Code

Upload the previous code to the ESP8266. It will connect to the internet, get the time from the NTP server and synchronize the time of the RTC module.

After that, it will display the date and time every 10 seconds.

Every hour, it will resynchronize the time.

Daylight Saving Time and Time Zone Adjustments

Even if you adjust the offset to get the time for your time zone, it will not take into account when daylight saving time is active or not (when the hour changes). There is a way to get the time for you specific time zone and adjusted with daylight saving time by setting the TZ environment variable to the correct value.

The following example is similar to the previous one, but you’ll always get the correct time taking into account your time zone (and daylight saving time).

/* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-ds1307-real-time-clock-rtc-arduino/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include <time.h> #include <RTClib.h> // For DS3231 or DS1307 RTC module // Enter your Wi-Fi credentials const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; // NTP server and timezone details const char* ntpServer = "pool.ntp.org"; const char* timezone = "WET0WEST,M3.5.0/1,M10.5.0"; // Check list of timezones here: https://github.com/nayarsystems/posix_tz_db/blob/master/zones.csv // RTC object (change to RTC_DS3231 for DS3231 module) RTC_DS1307 rtc; char daysOfTheWeek[7][12] = {"Sunday", "Monday", "Tuesday", "Wednesday", "Thursday", "Friday", "Saturday"}; // Track last sync time struct tm timeinfo; unsigned long lastSyncMillis = 0; // Last sync time in milliseconds void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); initWiFi(); // Initialize RTC if (!rtc.begin()) { Serial.println("Couldn't find RTC"); while (1); // Stop if RTC is not found } // Sync the RTC at startup syncTime(); } void loop() { checkTimeAndSync(); // Check if 1 hour has passed and sync if necessary // Get current time from RTC DateTime now = rtc.now(); // Format the time as strings String yearStr = String(now.year()); String monthStr = (now.month() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.month()); String dayStr = (now.day() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.day()); String hourStr = (now.hour() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.hour()); String minuteStr = (now.minute() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.minute()); String secondStr = (now.second() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.second()); String dayOfWeek = daysOfTheWeek[now.dayOfTheWeek()]; // Print the formatted time String formattedTime = dayOfWeek + ", " + yearStr + "-" + monthStr + "-" + dayStr + " " + hourStr + ":" + minuteStr + ":" + secondStr; Serial.println(formattedTime); delay(10000); } void initWiFi() { Serial.print("Connecting to WiFi"); WiFi.begin(ssid, password); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println("

WiFi connected."); } void syncTime() { // Configure time with NTP server and get time info configTime(0, 0, ntpServer); if (!getLocalTime(&timeinfo)) { Serial.println("Failed to obtain time"); return; } // Configure timezone for DST using POSIX rule Serial.println("Configuring timezone and daylight saving time"); setenv("TZ", timezone, 1); tzset(); if (!getLocalTime(&timeinfo)) { Serial.println("Failed to obtain adjusted time"); return; } Serial.println("

Time synchronized with NTP server with timezone and DST."); char timeStr[64]; strftime(timeStr, sizeof(timeStr), "%A, %B %d %Y %H:%M:%S", &timeinfo); Serial.print("Current time: "); Serial.println(timeStr); // Update the RTC time rtc.adjust(DateTime(timeinfo.tm_year + 1900, timeinfo.tm_mon + 1, timeinfo.tm_mday, timeinfo.tm_hour, timeinfo.tm_min, timeinfo.tm_sec)); lastSyncMillis = millis(); // Update last sync time } void checkTimeAndSync() { // Sync with NTP server every 1 hour (3600000 ms) if (millis() - lastSyncMillis >= 3600000) { Serial.println("Synchronizing time with NTP..."); syncTime(); } }

Basically, we get the time from the NTP server, convert it to your Time zone by setting the TZ environment variable, and then, we set the RTC module with that time. Every hour, the RTC module resynchronizes its time (you can change this to a longer period).

How Does the Code Work?

This code is quite similar to the previous example, let’s just take a look at the relevant parts to adjust the time zone.

Set your timezone string on the following variable. A list of time zone strings can be found here. Ours is Europe/Lisbon.

const char* timezone = "WET0WEST,M3.5.0/1,M10.5.0";

In the syncTime() function, we first get the time from the NTP server.

void syncTime() { // Configure time with NTP server and get time info configTime(0, 0, ntpServer); if (!getLocalTime(&timeinfo)) { Serial.println("Failed to obtain time"); return; }

To convert the time to a specific timezone, use the setenv() function to set the TZ (timezone) environment variable as follows, in which timezone is your timezone string.

setenv("TZ", timezone, 1);

After that, call the tzset() function for the changes to take effect.

tzset();

After that, call the getLocalTime() function again to get the time adjusted for your timezone.

if (!getLocalTime(&timeinfo)) { Serial.println("Failed to obtain adjusted time"); return; }

Now that you have the time adjusted, you can sync the time of the RTC module using rtc.adjust().

rtc.adjust(DateTime(timeinfo.tm_year + 1900, timeinfo.tm_mon + 1, timeinfo.tm_mday, timeinfo.tm_hour, timeinfo.tm_min, timeinfo.tm_sec));

The rest of the code works exactly like the previous example.

Testing the Example

Now, after uploading the code, you should get the correct time for your timezone and adjusted with daylight saving time.

ESP8266 NodeMCU Clock with RTC Module and OLED Display (with time zone and daylight saving time)

Now, we can easily build an ESP8266 digital clock that is always with the correct time synchronized with your timezone and taking into account daylight saving time.

Wiring the Circuit

Add an OLED display to your circuit. Wire it as shown in the table below.

OLED Display ESP8266 SDA GPIO 4 (D2) SCL GPIO 5 (D1) GND GND VCC 3V3

ESP8266 NodeMCU Clock with RTC Module and OLED Display – Code

Upload the following code to your board. Adjust the timezone variable with your time zone string and insert your network credentials.

/* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp8266-nodemcu-ds1307-real-time-clock-rtc-arduino/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include <ESP8266WiFi.h> #include <time.h> #include <RTClib.h> // For DS3231 or DS1307 RTC module #include <Adafruit_SSD1306.h> // Enter your Wi-Fi credentials const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; // NTP server and timezone details const char* ntpServer = "pool.ntp.org"; const char* timezone = "WET0WEST,M3.5.0/1,M10.5.0"; // Check list of timezones here: https://github.com/nayarsystems/posix_tz_db/blob/master/zones.csv // RTC object (change to RTC_DS3231 for DS3231 module) RTC_DS1307 rtc; char daysOfTheWeek[7][12] = {"Sunday", "Monday", "Tuesday", "Wednesday", "Thursday", "Friday", "Saturday"}; // OLED display setup #define SCREEN_WIDTH 128 #define SCREEN_HEIGHT 64 Adafruit_SSD1306 display(SCREEN_WIDTH, SCREEN_HEIGHT, &Wire, -1); // Track last sync time struct tm timeinfo; unsigned long lastSyncMillis = 0; void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); initWiFi(); // Initialize the OLED display if (!display.begin(SSD1306_SWITCHCAPVCC, 0x3C)) { Serial.println(F("SSD1306 allocation failed")); while (1); // Stop if display initialization fails } display.clearDisplay(); display.setTextSize(2); display.setTextColor(WHITE); // Draw white text display.setCursor(0, 0); // Start at top-left corner display.display(); // Initialize RTC if (!rtc.begin()) { Serial.println("Couldn't find RTC"); while (1); } // Sync the RTC at startup syncTime(); } void loop() { checkTimeAndSync(); // Check if 1 hour has passed and sync if necessary // Get current time from RTC DateTime now = rtc.now(); // Format the time as strings String yearStr = String(now.year()); String monthStr = (now.month() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.month()); String dayStr = (now.day() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.day()); String hourStr = (now.hour() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.hour()); String minuteStr = (now.minute() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.minute()); String secondStr = (now.second() < 10 ? "0" : "") + String(now.second()); String dayOfWeek = daysOfTheWeek[now.dayOfTheWeek()]; // Construct the formatted time String formattedTime = dayOfWeek + "

" + yearStr + "-" + monthStr + "-" + dayStr + "

" + hourStr + ":" + minuteStr + ":" + secondStr; // Display the formatted time on the OLED display.clearDisplay(); display.setCursor(0, 0); display.println(formattedTime); display.display(); delay(1000); // Update every second } void initWiFi() { Serial.print("Connecting to WiFi"); WiFi.begin(ssid, password); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println("

WiFi connected."); } void syncTime() { // Configure time with NTP server and get time info configTime(0, 0, ntpServer); if (!getLocalTime(&timeinfo)) { Serial.println("Failed to obtain time"); return; } // Configure timezone for DST using POSIX rule Serial.println("Configuring timezone and daylight saving time"); setenv("TZ", timezone, 1); tzset(); if (!getLocalTime(&timeinfo)) { Serial.println("Failed to obtain adjusted time"); return; } Serial.println("

Time synchronized with NTP server with timezone and DST."); char timeStr[64]; strftime(timeStr, sizeof(timeStr), "%A, %B %d %Y %H:%M:%S", &timeinfo); Serial.print("Current time: "); Serial.println(timeStr); // Update the RTC with NTP time rtc.adjust(DateTime(timeinfo.tm_year + 1900, timeinfo.tm_mon + 1, timeinfo.tm_mday, timeinfo.tm_hour, timeinfo.tm_min, timeinfo.tm_sec)); lastSyncMillis = millis(); // Update last sync time } void checkTimeAndSync() { // Sync with NTP server every 1 hour (3600000 ms) if (millis() - lastSyncMillis >= 3600000) { Serial.println("Synchronizing time with NTP..."); syncTime(); } }

We won’t explain how this code works. Most of it was explained in previous examples. To learn how to interface the OLED display with the ESP8266, you can use the following tutorial as a reference.

Demonstration

After uploading the code, the digital clock is ready. Now, you can build a nice case for a more finished look.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, you learned how to use the DS1307 RTC module with the ESP8266. You learned how to set and read its time. You also learned how to synchronize the time with an NTP server periodically, so that the RTC is always on time. Additionally, we also took a look at how to adjust the time to your time zone and take into account daylight saving time.

Finally, we created a digital clock using an OLED display. Alternatively, you may also want to use an LCD, for example. You may also want to combine this project with the following:

