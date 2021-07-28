In this project, we’ll build an altimeter datalogger with the ESP32 and the BMP388 sensor. The BMP388 is a precise pressure sensor that allows us to estimate altitude with great accuracy. In this project, the pressure and altitude are logged to a file on a microSD. We’ve also added an OLED display to this project so that you can check the current altitude by pressing a pushbutton.

Table of Contents:

Project Overview

Before going straight to the project, let’s look at the main features of this project.

The ESP32 sets an access point (1) that you can connect to using your smarpthone. Once connected, you can access a web page with an input field, where you can enter the current sea level pressure at your location. You must enter this value when the project starts running. The altitude is calculated comparaing the sensor’s pressure with the current sea level pressure, that’s why this step is important for accurate results. You can check the current sea level pressure.

The ESP32 is connected to a BMP388 pressure sensor, a microSD card module, an OLED display and a pushbutton.

Every minute (or other period of time you define in the code), the ESP32 records new sensor readings to a file on the microSD card (2). It records current seal level pressure, current pressure at the sensor’s location, temperature and altitude estimation.

When you press the pushbutton, the OLED display turns on and shows the current altitude and temperature (3). After 5 seconds, it turns off (to save power).

To better understand how this project works, it might be helpful to take a look at the following tutorials:

Parts Required

To build this project, you need the following parts:

Prerequisites

Before continuing, make sure you check the following prerequisites.

1. Install ESP32 Board in Arduino IDE

We’ll program the ESP32 using Arduino IDE. So, you must have the ESP32 add-on installed. Follow the next tutorial if you haven’t already:

If you want to use VS Code with the PlatformIO extension, follow the next tutorial instead to learn how to program the ESP32:

2. Installing Libraries

To build this project, you need to install the following libraries:

You can install the first four libraries using the Arduino Library Manager. Go to Sketch > Include Library > Manage Libraries and search for the library name.

The ESPAsyncWebServer and AsynTCP libraries aren’t available to install through the Arduino Library Manager, so you need to copy the library files to the Arduino Installation Libraries folder. Alternatively, in your Arduino IDE, you can go to Sketch > Include Library > Add .zip Library and select the libraries you’ve just downloaded.

Installing Libraries (VS Code + PlatformIO)

If you’re programming the ESP32 using PlatformIO, you should add the following lines to the platformio.ini file to include the libraries (also change the Serial Monitor speed to 115200):

3. Formatting the MicroSD Card

Before proceeding with the tutorial, make sure you format your microSD card as FAT32. Follow the next instructions to format your microSD card or use a software tool like SD Card Formater (compatible with Windows and Mac OS).

1. Insert the microSD card into your computer. Go to My Computer and right-click on the SD card. Select Format as shown in the figure below.

2. A new window pops up. Select FAT32, press Start to initialize the formatting process, and follow the onscreen instructions.

Schematic Diagram

Connect all the components as shown in the following schematic diagram.

You can also check the wiring in the following table:

Component ESP32 Pin Assignment BMP388 GPIO 21 (SDA), GPIO 22 (SCL) OLED Display GPIO 21 (SDA), GPIO 22 (SCL) MicroSD card Module GPIO 5 (CS), GPIO 23 (MOSI), GPIO 18 (CLK), GPIO 19 (MISO) Pushbutton GPIO 4

Code

Copy the following code to your ESP32 board, and the project will work straight away.

/* Rui Santos Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/altimeter-datalogger-esp32-bmp388/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include <Arduino.h> #include <Wire.h> #include <Adafruit_GFX.h> #include <Adafruit_SSD1306.h> #include <Adafruit_Sensor.h> #include "Adafruit_BMP3XX.h" #include <WiFi.h> #include <AsyncTCP.h> #include <ESPAsyncWebServer.h> //Libraries for microSD card #include "FS.h" #include "SD.h" #include "SPI.h" AsyncWebServer server(80); // Replace with your network credentials const char* ssid = "ESP32"; const char* password = NULL; //OLED Display #define SCREEN_WIDTH 128 // OLED display width, in pixels #define SCREEN_HEIGHT 64 // OLED display height, in pixels Adafruit_SSD1306 display(SCREEN_WIDTH, SCREEN_HEIGHT, &Wire, -1); // Variables for BMP388 float seaLevelPressure = 1013.25; Adafruit_BMP3XX bmp; float alt; float temp; float pres; String dataMessage; //Pushbutton const int buttonPin = 4; int buttonState; int lastButtonState = LOW; unsigned long lastDebounceTime = 0; unsigned long debounceDelay = 50; // the debounce time; increase if the output flickers //Timers for datalogging unsigned long lastTimer = 0; unsigned long timerDelay = 18000; const char* PARAM_INPUT_1 = "seaLevelPressure"; // HTML web page to handle 1 input field const char index_html[] PROGMEM = R"rawliteral( <!DOCTYPE HTML><html><head> <title>Sea Level Pressure</title> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> </head><body> <form action="/get"> Sea Level Pressure: <input type="float" name="seaLevelPressure"> <input type="submit" value="Submit"> </form> </body></html>)rawliteral"; void initBMP(){ if (!bmp.begin_I2C()) { // hardware I2C mode, can pass in address & alt Wire //if (! bmp.begin_SPI(BMP_CS)) { // hardware SPI mode //if (! bmp.begin_SPI(BMP_CS, BMP_SCK, BMP_MISO, BMP_MOSI)) { // software SPI mode Serial.println("Could not find a valid BMP3 sensor, check wiring!"); while (1); } // Set up oversampling and filter initialization bmp.setTemperatureOversampling(BMP3_OVERSAMPLING_8X); bmp.setPressureOversampling(BMP3_OVERSAMPLING_4X); bmp.setIIRFilterCoeff(BMP3_IIR_FILTER_COEFF_3); bmp.setOutputDataRate(BMP3_ODR_50_HZ); } void getReadings(){ if (! bmp.performReading()) { Serial.println("Failed to perform reading :("); return; } temp = bmp.temperature; pres = bmp.pressure / 100.0; alt = bmp.readAltitude(seaLevelPressure); } void initDisplay(){ if(!display.begin(SSD1306_SWITCHCAPVCC, 0x3C)) { Serial.println(F("SSD1306 allocation failed")); for(;;); } delay(500); display.clearDisplay(); display.setTextColor(WHITE); } void displayReadings(){ display.clearDisplay(); // display temperature display.setTextSize(1); display.setCursor(0,0); display.print("Temperature: "); display.setTextSize(2); display.setCursor(0,10); display.print(String(temp)); display.print(" "); display.setTextSize(1); display.cp437(true); display.write(167); display.setTextSize(2); display.print("C"); // display altitude display.setTextSize(1); display.setCursor(0, 35); display.print("Altitude: "); display.setTextSize(2); display.setCursor(0, 45); display.print(String(alt)); display.print(" m"); display.display(); } // Initialize SD card void initSDCard(){ if (!SD.begin()) { Serial.println("Card Mount Failed"); return; } } // Write to the SD card void writeFile(fs::FS &fs, const char * path, const char * message) { Serial.printf("Writing file: %s

", path); File file = fs.open(path, FILE_WRITE); if(!file) { Serial.println("Failed to open file for writing"); return; } if(file.print(message)) { Serial.println("File written"); } else { Serial.println("Write failed"); } file.close(); } // Append data to the SD card void appendFile(fs::FS &fs, const char * path, const char * message) { Serial.printf("Appending to file: %s

", path); File file = fs.open(path, FILE_APPEND); if(!file) { Serial.println("Failed to open file for appending"); return; } if(file.print(message)) { Serial.println("Message appended"); } else { Serial.println("Append failed"); } file.close(); } // Initialize WiFi void initWiFi() { WiFi.softAP(ssid, password); IPAddress IP = WiFi.softAPIP(); Serial.print("AP IP address: "); Serial.println(IP); } void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); initBMP(); initDisplay(); initSDCard(); initWiFi(); pinMode(buttonPin, INPUT); File file = SD.open("/data.txt"); if(!file) { Serial.println("File doesn't exist"); Serial.println("Creating file..."); writeFile(SD, "/data.txt", "Pressure, Altitude, Temperature \r

"); } else { Serial.println("File already exists"); } file.close(); // Send web page with input fields to client server.on("/", HTTP_GET, [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request){ request->send_P(200, "text/html", index_html); }); // Send a GET request to <ESP_IP>/get?input1=<inputMessage> server.on("/get", HTTP_GET, [] (AsyncWebServerRequest *request) { String inputMessage; // GET input1 value on <ESP_IP>/get?input1=<inputMessage> if (request->hasParam(PARAM_INPUT_1)) { inputMessage = request->getParam(PARAM_INPUT_1)->value(); seaLevelPressure = inputMessage.toFloat(); } else { inputMessage = "No message sent"; } Serial.println(inputMessage); request->send(200, "text/html", "HTTP GET request sent to your ESP on input field with value: " + inputMessage + "<br><a href=\"/\">Return to Home Page</a>"); }); server.begin(); } void loop() { int reading = digitalRead(buttonPin); display.clearDisplay(); // Light up when the pushbutton is pressed if (reading != lastButtonState) { lastDebounceTime = millis(); } if ((millis() - lastDebounceTime) > debounceDelay) { if (reading != buttonState) { buttonState = reading; if (buttonState == HIGH) { getReadings(); displayReadings(); delay(5000); display.clearDisplay(); display.display(); lastDebounceTime = millis(); } } } lastButtonState = reading; // Log data every timerDelay seconds if ((millis() - lastTimer) > timerDelay) { //Concatenate all info separated by commas getReadings(); dataMessage = String(pres) + "," + String(alt) + "," + String(temp)+ "," + String(seaLevelPressure) + "\r

"; Serial.print(dataMessage); //Append the data to file appendFile(SD, "/data.txt", dataMessage.c_str()); lastTimer = millis(); } }

How the Code Works

Continue reading to learn how the code works, or skip to the demonstration section.

Start by including all the necessary libraries:

#include <Arduino.h> #include <Wire.h> #include <Adafruit_GFX.h> #include <Adafruit_SSD1306.h> #include <Adafruit_Sensor.h> #include "Adafruit_BMP3XX.h" #include <WiFi.h> #include <AsyncTCP.h> #include <ESPAsyncWebServer.h> //Libraries for microSD card #include "FS.h" #include "SD.h" #include "SPI.h"

The following lines set the name and password for the access point. In this case, we set the password to NULL—this creates an open access point. You can add a password for the access point if you want.

// Replace with your network credentials const char* ssid = "ESP32"; const char* password = NULL;

Set the OLED display size and instantiate an instance on the default I2C pins.

// OLED Display #define SCREEN_WIDTH 128 // OLED display width, in pixels #define SCREEN_HEIGHT 64 // OLED display height, in pixels Adafruit_SSD1306 display(SCREEN_WIDTH, SCREEN_HEIGHT, &Wire, -1);

We set the default sea level pressure as 1013.25 hPa. However, you should connect to the access point to change this value for more accurate results.

float seaLevelPressure = 1013.25;

Create an instance for the BMP388 sensor called bmp—this automatically uses the default I2C pins.

Adafruit_BMP3XX bmp;

The following variables will be used to save the sensor data.

float alt; float temp; float pres; String dataMessage;

The pushbutton is connected to GPIO 4.

const int buttonPin = 4;

The buttonState and lastButtonState variables save the current button state and the last button state.

int buttonState; int lastButtonState = LOW;

The next variables are used to debounce the pushbutton.

unsigned long lastDebounceTime = 0; unsigned long debounceDelay = 50; // the debounce time; increase if the output flickers

The BMP388 readings are saved every minute. You can change that in the timerDelay variable (in milliseconds).

//Timers for datalogging unsigned long lastTimer = 0; unsigned long timerDelay = 60000;

The PARAM_INPUT_1 variable will be used to search for the input value on the HTML form. To learn more about HTML forms with the ESP32, we recommend this tutorial.

const char* PARAM_INPUT_1 = "seaLevelPressure";

The index_html variable saves a simple HTML page that displays an input field to enter the current sea level pressure.

// HTML web page to handle 1 input field const char index_html[] PROGMEM = R"rawliteral( <!DOCTYPE HTML><html><head> <title>Sea Level Pressure</title> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> </head><body> <form action="/get"> Sea Level Pressure: <input type="float" name="seaLevelPressure"> <input type="submit" value="Submit"> </form> </body></html>)rawliteral";

When you submit a new pressure value, the ESP32 receives a request on the following URL (for example, pressure = 1022):

/get?seaLevelPressure=1022

Initialize BMP388

The initBMP() function initializes the BMP388 sensor. Read the ESP32 with the BMP388 tutorial to learn more.

void initBMP(){ if (!bmp.begin_I2C()) { // hardware I2C mode, can pass in address & alt Wire //if (! bmp.begin_SPI(BMP_CS)) { // hardware SPI mode //if (! bmp.begin_SPI(BMP_CS, BMP_SCK, BMP_MISO, BMP_MOSI)) { // software SPI mode Serial.println("Could not find a valid BMP3 sensor, check wiring!"); while (1); } // Set up oversampling and filter initialization bmp.setTemperatureOversampling(BMP3_OVERSAMPLING_8X); bmp.setPressureOversampling(BMP3_OVERSAMPLING_4X); bmp.setIIRFilterCoeff(BMP3_IIR_FILTER_COEFF_3); bmp.setOutputDataRate(BMP3_ODR_50_HZ); }

Get BMP388 Readings

The getReadings() function gets new readings: temperature, pressure, and altitude and saves them on the temp, pres, and alt variables.

void getReadings(){ if (! bmp.performReading()) { Serial.println("Failed to perform reading :("); return; } temp = bmp.temperature; pres = bmp.pressure / 100.0; alt = bmp.readAltitude(seaLevelPressure); }

Initialize OLED Display

The initDisplay() function initializes the OLED display.

void initDisplay(){ if(!display.begin(SSD1306_SWITCHCAPVCC, 0x3C)) { Serial.println(F("SSD1306 allocation failed")); for(;;); } delay(500); display.clearDisplay(); display.setTextColor(WHITE); }

To learn more about the OLED display with the ESP32, read ESP32 OLED Display with Arduino IDE.

Display BMP388 Readings

The displayReadings() function displays the temperature and altitude on the display.

void displayReadings(){ display.clearDisplay(); // display temperature display.setTextSize(1); display.setCursor(0,0); display.print("Temperature: "); display.setTextSize(2); display.setCursor(0,10); display.print(String(temp)); display.print(" "); display.setTextSize(1); display.cp437(true); display.write(167); display.setTextSize(2); display.print("C"); // display altitude display.setTextSize(1); display.setCursor(0, 35); display.print("Altitude: "); display.setTextSize(2); display.setCursor(0, 45); display.print(String(alt)); display.print(" m"); display.display(); }

Initialize microSD card

The initSDCard() function initializes the microSD card on the default SPI pins.

// Initialize SD card void initSDCard(){ if (!SD.begin()) { Serial.println("Card Mount Failed"); return; } }

If you want to use other pins, read this article to learn how to set custom SPI pins.

Write to the microSD card

The writeFile() and appendFile() functions write and append a message to a file on the microSD card.

// Write to the SD card void writeFile(fs::FS &fs, const char * path, const char * message) { Serial.printf("Writing file: %s

", path); File file = fs.open(path, FILE_WRITE); if(!file) { Serial.println("Failed to open file for writing"); return; } if(file.print(message)) { Serial.println("File written"); } else { Serial.println("Write failed"); } file.close(); } // Append data to the SD card void appendFile(fs::FS &fs, const char * path, const char * message) { Serial.printf("Appending to file: %s

", path); File file = fs.open(path, FILE_APPEND); if(!file) { Serial.println("Failed to open file for appending"); return; } if(file.print(message)) { Serial.println("Message appended"); } else { Serial.println("Append failed"); } file.close(); }

To learn more about microSD card functions, read ESP32: Guide for MicroSD Card Module using Arduino IDE.

Set Access Point

Initialize Wi-Fi by setting the ESP32 as an access point.

// Initialize WiFi void initWiFi() { WiFi.softAP(ssid, password); IPAddress IP = WiFi.softAPIP(); Serial.print("AP IP address: "); Serial.println(IP); }

setup()

In the setup(), initialize the Serial Monitor, the BMP388 sensor, the OLED display, the microSD card, start the access point and define the pushbutton as an INPUT.

Serial.begin(115200); initBMP(); initDisplay(); initSDCard(); initWiFi(); pinMode(buttonPin, INPUT);

Create a new file on the microSD card called data.txt if it doesn’t exist already.

File file = SD.open("/data.txt"); if(!file) { Serial.println("File doesn't exist"); Serial.println("Creating file..."); writeFile(SD, "/data.txt", "Pressure, Altitude, Temperature \r

"); } else { Serial.println("File already exists"); } file.close();

When you access the Access Point on the root (/) URL, the server (ESP32) sends the HTML page (index_html variable) with the form.

// Send web page with input fields to client server.on("/", HTTP_GET, [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request){ request->send_P(200, "text/html", index_html); });

The following part gets the input field you’ve inserted in the form and saves it in the seaLevelPressure variable.

// Send web page with input fields to client server.on("/", HTTP_GET, [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request){ request->send_P(200, "text/html", index_html); }); // Send a GET request to <ESP_IP>/get?input1=<inputMessage> server.on("/get", HTTP_GET, [] (AsyncWebServerRequest *request) { String inputMessage; // GET input1 value on <ESP_IP>/get?input1=<inputMessage> if (request->hasParam(PARAM_INPUT_1)) { inputMessage = request->getParam(PARAM_INPUT_1)->value(); seaLevelPressure = inputMessage.toFloat(); } else { inputMessage = "No message sent"; } Serial.println(inputMessage); request->send(200, "text/html", "HTTP GET request sent to your ESP on input field with value: " + inputMessage + "<br><a href=\"/\">Return to Home Page</a>"); });

To learn more about how this works, read: Input Data on HTML Form ESP32/ESP8266 Web Server using Arduino IDE.

loop()

In the loop() is where we check the state of the pushbutton. If it was pressed, we light up the OLED display with the current temperature and altitude readings.

int reading = digitalRead(buttonPin); display.clearDisplay(); // Light up when the pushbutton is pressed if (reading != lastButtonState) { lastDebounceTime = millis(); } if ((millis() - lastDebounceTime) > debounceDelay) { if (reading != buttonState) { buttonState = reading; if (buttonState == HIGH) { getReadings(); displayReadings(); delay(5000); display.clearDisplay(); display.display(); lastDebounceTime = millis(); } } } lastButtonState = reading;

We also save new readings every 60 seconds (timerDelay) variable.

if ((millis() - lastTimer) > timerDelay) { //Concatenate all info separated by commas getReadings(); dataMessage = String(pres) + "," + String(alt) + "," + String(temp)+ "," + String(seaLevelPressure) + "\r

"; Serial.print(dataMessage); //Append the data to file appendFile(SD, "/data.txt", dataMessage.c_str()); lastTimer = millis(); }

Demonstration

Upload the code to your board. Don’t forget to select the right board (ESP32) and COM port.

After uploading, you should get the following messages on the Serial Monitor*.

*In my case, it shows “File already exists”. But, when you’re running it for the first time, it should show “File doesn’t exist”, “Creating file …”.

After a few seconds, it will display the first readings.

After that, if you want to get more accurate altitude readings, on your computer or smartphone, connect to the ESP32 access point. Open a browser and go to the 192.168.4.1 IP address and insert the current sea level pressure at your location.

After you’ve clicked the submit button, you’ll see the inserted value on the Serial Monitor.

If you click on the pushbutton, you can check the current temperature and altitude on the OLED display.

If you want to check all the readings, you just need to connect the microSD card to your computer, and you can access the data.txt file with all the records. To analyze your data, you can use Google Sheets, Excel, or other software.

Wrapping Up

This project showed you how to log data to a microSD card using the ESP32 and how to get altitude using the BMP388 pressure sensor. You also learned how to create an access point where you can enter data that the ESP32 will use—like the sea level pressure.

Why we created this project?

Some curiosities about this project for those of you that like to know a little more about us. A few weeks ago, we visited Pico Island, a Portuguese island in the Azores archipelago. The landscape features a volcano, Ponta do Pico, the highest mountain in Portugal, and the Mid-Atlantic Ridge’s highest elevation with 2351 meters.

One of the highlights of visiting Pico Island is climbing/hiking the mountain to the highest point. We decided that this trip would be a good opportunity to test the BMP388 sensor at varying altitudes—so, we created this datalogging project.

At the top, the sensor was marking approximately 2260 meters, which is approximately 90 meters from the real value (2351 meters). I don’t think that a difference of 90 meters is relevant at such an altitude. What do you think? The temperature was marking 13ºC (55ºF), which was the same temperature predicted in the forecast.

We tried to take pictures of the OLED display showing the results using our smartphone. Unfortunately, due to the frame rate of the OLED display, the numbers are not visible.

Have you visited Pico Island or the Azores? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks for reading.