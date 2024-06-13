ESP32 Servo Motor Web Server with Arduino IDE

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to build a web server with the ESP32 that controls the shaft’s position of a servo motor using a slider. First, we’ll take a quick look at how to control a servo with the ESP32, and then we’ll build the web server.

Updated 13 June, 2024

Parts Required

To follow this tutorial, you need the following parts:

Connecting the Servo Motor to the ESP32

Servo motors have three wires: power, ground, and signal. The power is usually red, the GND is black or brown, and the signal wire is usually yellow, orange, or white.

Wire Color Power Red GND Black, or brown Signal Yellow, orange, or white

When using a small servo like the S0009 as shown in the figure below, you can power it directly from the ESP32.

But if you’re using more than one servo or a different model, you’ll probably need to power up your servos using an external power supply.

If you’re using a small servo like the S0009, you need to connect:

GND -> ESP32 GND pin;

pin; Power -> ESP32 VIN pin;

pin; Signal -> GPIO 13 (or any PWM pin).

Note: in this case, you can use any ESP32 GPIO, because any GPIO can produce a PWM signal. However, we don’t recommend using GPIOs 9, 10, and 11 which are connected to the integrated SPI flash and are not recommended for other uses.

Recommended reading: ESP32 Pinout Reference: Which GPIO pins should you use?

Schematic

In our examples, we’ll connect the signal wire to GPIO 13. So, you can follow the next schematic diagram to wire your servo motor.

(This schematic uses the ESP32 DEVKIT V1 module version with 36 GPIOs – if you’re using another model, please check the pinout for the board you’re using.)

How to Control a Servo Motor?

You can position the servo’s shaft at different angles from 0 to 180º. Servos are controlled using a pulse width modulation (PWM) signal. The duty cycle of the PWM signal sent to the motor will determine the shaft’s position.

To control the motor you can simply use the PWM capabilities of the ESP32 by sending a 50Hz signal with the appropriate pulse width. Or you can use a library to make this task much simpler.

Preparing the Arduino IDE

Before proceeding make sure you have installed the ESP32 boards in your Arduino IDE and the ServoESP32 Library.

ESP32 with Arduino IDE

We’ll program the ESP32 using Arduino IDE. So, make sure you have the ESP32 add-on installed. Follow the next tutorial if you haven’t already:

Alternatively, you may also want to program the ESP32 using VS Code and the platformIO extension:

Installing the ESP32Servo Library

The ESP32Servo Library makes it easier to control a servo motor with your ESP32 using the Arduino IDE. Follow the next steps to install the library in the Arduino IDE:

Go to Sketch > Include Library > Manage Libraries… Search for ESP32Servo. Install the library.

Testing an Example

After installing the library, go to your Arduino IDE and copy the following code.

/********* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp32-servo-motor-web-server-arduino-ide/ Based on the ESP32Servo Sweep Example *********/ #include <ESP32Servo.h> static const int servoPin = 13; Servo servo1; void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); servo1.attach(servoPin); } void loop() { for(int posDegrees = 0; posDegrees <= 180; posDegrees++) { servo1.write(posDegrees); Serial.println(posDegrees); delay(20); } for(int posDegrees = 180; posDegrees >= 0; posDegrees--) { servo1.write(posDegrees); Serial.println(posDegrees); delay(20); } }

View raw code

Understanding the code

This sketch rotates the servo 180 degrees to one side, and 180 degrees to the other. Let’s see how it works.

First, you need to include the Servo library:

#include <ESP32Servo.h>

Define the pin connected to the servo data pin. In this case, we’re connecting to GPIO 13, but you can use any other suitable pins.

static const int servoPin = 13;



Learn more about the ESP32 GPIOs: ESP32 Pinout Reference: Which GPIO pins should you use?

Then, you need to create a Servo object. In this case, it is called servo1.

Servo servo1;

setup()

In the setup(), you initialize a serial communication for debugging purposes and attach GPIO 13 to the servo object.

void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); servo1.attach(servoPin); }

loop()

In the loop(), we change the motor’s shaft position from 0 to 180 degrees, and then from 180 to 0 degrees. To set the shaft to a particular position, you just need to use the write() method on the Servo object. You pass as an argument, an integer number with the position in degrees.

myservo.write(pos);

Testing the Sketch

Upload the code to your ESP32. After uploading the code, you should see the motor’s shaft rotating to one side and then, to the other.

Creating the ESP32 Web Server

Now that you know how to control a servo with the ESP32, let’s create the web server to control it. The web server we’ll build:

It contains a slider from 0 to 180, that you can adjust to control the servo’s shaft position;

The current slider value is automatically updated on the web page without the need to refresh it. For this, we use AJAX to send HTTP requests to the ESP32 in the background;

Refreshing the web page doesn’t change the slider value, or the shaft position.

Creating the HTML Page

Let’s start by taking a look at the HTML text the ESP32 needs to send to your browser.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="icon" href="data:,"> <style> body { text-align: center; font-family: "Trebuchet MS", Arial; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto; } .slider { width: 300px; } </style> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> </head> <body> <h1>ESP32 with Servo</h1> <p>Position: <span id="servoPos"></span></p> <input type="range" min="0" max="180" class="slider" id="servoSlider" onchange="servo(this.value)"/> <script> var slider = document.getElementById("servoSlider"); var servoP = document.getElementById("servoPos"); servoP.innerHTML = slider.value; slider.oninput = function() { slider.value = this.value; servoP.innerHTML = this.value; } $.ajaxSetup({timeout:1000}); function servo(pos) { $.get("/?value=" + pos + "&"); {Connection: close}; } </script> </body> </html>

View raw code

Creating a Slider

The HTML page for this project involves creating a slider. To create a slider in HTML you use the <input> tag. The <input> tag specifies a field where the user can enter data.

There are a wide variety of input types. To define a slider, use the “type” attribute with the “range” value. In a slider, you also need to define the minimum and the maximum range using the “min” and “max” attributes.

<input type="range" min="0" max="180" class="slider" id="servoSlider" onchange="servo(this.value)"/>

You also need to define other attributes like:

the class to style the slider

to style the slider the id to update the current position displayed on the web page

to update the current position displayed on the web page And finally, the onchange attribute to call the servo function to send an HTTP request to the ESP32 when the slider moves.

Adding JavaScript to the HTML File

Next, you need to add some JavaScript code to your HTML file using the <script> and </script> tags. This snippet of the code updates the web page with the current slider position:

var slider = document.getElementById("servoSlider"); var servoP = document.getElementById("servoPos"); servoP.innerHTML = slider.value; slider.oninput = function() { slider.value = this.value; servoP.innerHTML = this.value; }

And the next lines make an HTTP GET request on the ESP IP address in this specific URL path /?value=[SLIDER_POSITION]&.

$.ajaxSetup({timeout:1000}); function servo(pos) { $.get("/?value=" + pos + "&"); }

For example, when the slider is at 0, you make an HTTP GET request on the following URL:

http://192.168.1.135/?value=0&

And when the slider is at 180 degrees, you’ll have something as follows:

http://192.168.1.135/?value=180&

This way, when the ESP32 receives the GET request, it can get the value parameter in the URL and move the servo motor accordingly.

Code

Now, we need to include the previous HTML text in the sketch and rotate the servo accordingly. This next sketch does precisely that.

Copy the following code to your Arduino IDE, but don’t upload it yet. First, we’ll take a quick look at how it works.

/********* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp32-servo-motor-web-server-arduino-ide/ *********/ #include <WiFi.h> #include <ESP32Servo.h> Servo myservo; // create servo object to control a servo // twelve servo objects can be created on most boards // GPIO the servo is attached to static const int servoPin = 13; // Replace with your network credentials const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; // Set web server port number to 80 WiFiServer server(80); // Variable to store the HTTP request String header; // Decode HTTP GET value String valueString = String(5); int pos1 = 0; int pos2 = 0; // Current time unsigned long currentTime = millis(); // Previous time unsigned long previousTime = 0; // Define timeout time in milliseconds (example: 2000ms = 2s) const long timeoutTime = 2000; void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); myservo.attach(servoPin); // attaches the servo on the servoPin to the servo object // Connect to Wi-Fi network with SSID and password Serial.print("Connecting to "); Serial.println(ssid); WiFi.begin(ssid, password); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } // Print local IP address and start web server Serial.println(""); Serial.println("WiFi connected."); Serial.println("IP address: "); Serial.println(WiFi.localIP()); server.begin(); } void loop(){ WiFiClient client = server.available(); // Listen for incoming clients if (client) { // If a new client connects, currentTime = millis(); previousTime = currentTime; Serial.println("New Client."); // print a message out in the serial port String currentLine = ""; // make a String to hold incoming data from the client while (client.connected() && currentTime - previousTime <= timeoutTime) { // loop while the client's connected currentTime = millis(); if (client.available()) { // if there's bytes to read from the client, char c = client.read(); // read a byte, then Serial.write(c); // print it out the serial monitor header += c; if (c == '

') { // if the byte is a newline character // if the current line is blank, you got two newline characters in a row. // that's the end of the client HTTP request, so send a response: if (currentLine.length() == 0) { // HTTP headers always start with a response code (e.g. HTTP/1.1 200 OK) // and a content-type so the client knows what's coming, then a blank line: client.println("HTTP/1.1 200 OK"); client.println("Content-type:text/html"); client.println("Connection: close"); client.println(); // Display the HTML web page client.println("<!DOCTYPE html><html>"); client.println("<head><meta name=\"viewport\" content=\"width=device-width, initial-scale=1\">"); client.println("<link rel=\"icon\" href=\"data:,\">"); // CSS to style the on/off buttons // Feel free to change the background-color and font-size attributes to fit your preferences client.println("<style>body { text-align: center; font-family: \"Trebuchet MS\", Arial; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;}"); client.println(".slider { width: 300px; }</style>"); client.println("<script src=\"https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js\"></script>"); // Web Page client.println("</head><body><h1>ESP32 with Servo</h1>"); client.println("<p>Position: <span id=\"servoPos\"></span></p>"); client.println("<input type=\"range\" min=\"0\" max=\"180\" class=\"slider\" id=\"servoSlider\" onchange=\"servo(this.value)\" value=\""+valueString+"\"/>"); client.println("<script>var slider = document.getElementById(\"servoSlider\");"); client.println("var servoP = document.getElementById(\"servoPos\"); servoP.innerHTML = slider.value;"); client.println("slider.oninput = function() { slider.value = this.value; servoP.innerHTML = this.value; }"); client.println("$.ajaxSetup({timeout:1000}); function servo(pos) { "); client.println("$.get(\"/?value=\" + pos + \"&\"); {Connection: close};}</script>"); client.println("</body></html>"); //GET /?value=180& HTTP/1.1 if(header.indexOf("GET /?value=")>=0) { pos1 = header.indexOf('='); pos2 = header.indexOf('&'); valueString = header.substring(pos1+1, pos2); //Rotate the servo myservo.write(valueString.toInt()); Serial.println(valueString); } // The HTTP response ends with another blank line client.println(); // Break out of the while loop break; } else { // if you got a newline, then clear currentLine currentLine = ""; } } else if (c != '\r') { // if you got anything else but a carriage return character, currentLine += c; // add it to the end of the currentLine } } } // Clear the header variable header = ""; // Close the connection client.stop(); Serial.println("Client disconnected."); Serial.println(""); } }

View raw code

How the Code Works

First, we include the Servo library and create a Servo object called myservo.

#include <ESP32Servo.h> Servo myservo; // create servo object to control a servo

We also create a variable to hold the GPIO number the servo is connected to. In this case, GPIO13.

const int servoPin = 13;

Don’t forget that you need to modify the following two lines to include your network credentials.

const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD";

Then, create variables that will be used to extract the slider position from the HTTP request.

// Decode HTTP GET value String valueString = String(5); int pos1 = 0; int pos2 = 0;

setup()

In the setup(), you need to attach the servo to the GPIO it is connected to, with myservo.attach().

myservo.attach(servoPin); // attaches the servo on the servoPin to the servo object

loop()

The first part of the loop() creates the web server and sends the HTML text to display the web page. We use the same method we’ve used in this web server project.

The following part of the code retrieves the slider value from the HTTP request.

//GET /?value=180& HTTP/1.1 if(header.indexOf("GET /?value=")>=0) { pos1 = header.indexOf('='); pos2 = header.indexOf('&'); valueString = header.substring(pos1+1, pos2);

When you move the slider, you make an HTTP request on the following URL, that contains the slider position between the = and & signs.

http://your-esp-ip-address/?value=[SLIDER_POSITION]&

The slider position value is saved in the valueString variable.

Then, we set the servo to that specific position using myservo.write() with the valueString variable as an argument. The valueString variable is a string, so we need to use the toInt() method to convert it into an integer number – the data type accepted by the write() method.

myservo.write(valueString.toInt());

Testing the Web Server

Now you can upload the code to your ESP32 – make sure you have the right board and COM port selected. Also don’t forget to modify the code to include your network credentials.

After uploading the code, open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200. Press the ESP32 EN/RST button to restart the board, and copy the ESP32 IP address that shows up on the Serial Monitor.

Open your browser, paste the ESP IP address, and you should see the web page you created previously. Move the slider to control the servo motor.

In the Serial Monitor, you can also see the HTTP requests you’re sending to the ESP32 when you move the slider.

Experiment with your web server for a while to see if it’s working properly.

Watch the Video Tutorial and Project Demo

This guide is available in video format (watch below) and in written format (continue reading).

Wrapping Up

In summary, in this tutorial, you’ve learned how to control a servo motor with the ESP32 and how to create a web server with a slider to control its position.

This is just an example of how to control a servo motor. Instead of a slider, you can use a text input field, several buttons with predefined angles, or any other suitable input fields.

We hope you’ve found this tutorial useful.

Thanks for reading.