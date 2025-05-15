ESP32/ESP8266: Firebase Data Logging Web App (Gauges, Charts, and Table)

In this project, you’ll create a Firebase Web App that displays all the sensor readings saved on the Firebase Realtime Database. We’ll create a web interface with gauges, charts, and a table to display all your data records. We’ll also add a button that allows you to delete all data from the database and checkboxes to customize the user interface. This web application will be protected with authentication (using email and password) and all the data is restricted to the user using database rules.

This project is Part 2 of the following tutorial (there is a version for ESP32 and a version for ESP8266):

You must follow one of those tutorials first, before proceeding

Here’s a summary of the web app features:

login with email and password

displays time of the last update

cards to display the last sensor readings

gauges to display the last sensor readings

charts that display data history with timestamps

select how many readings to display on charts

checkboxes to enable/disable the different display options

table that displays all readings saved on the database

button to delete database data

Project Overview

In this tutorial (Part 2), you’ll create a web app to display the sensor readings logged with timestamps on the Firebase Realtime Database (read this previous tutorial – ESP32 version / ESP8266 version).

The following video shows the web app project we’ll build—programming the ESP32/ESP8266 and setting up the Firebase Project was done in Part 1 (ESP32 Part 1; ESP8266 Part 1).

Firebase hosts your web app over a global CDN using Firebase Hosting and provides an SSL certificate. You can access your web app from anywhere using the Firebase-generated domain name.

When you first access the web app, you need to authenticate with an authorized email address and password. You already set up that user and the authentication method in Part 1.

After authentication, you can access a web app page that shows the sensor readings. The sensor readings are displayed in cards, gauges, charts and table. You can select how many readings you want to show on the charts and you can also choose how you can view your data.

There is a button to show/hide all readings saved on the database on a table with timestamps.

There’s also a Delete button that allows you to delete all data from the database.

All the data is restricted using database rules.

Prerequisites

Before start creating the Firebase Web App, you need to check the following prerequisites:

Creating a Firebase Project

You should have followed one of the next tutorials first:

The ESP32/ESP8266 must be running the code provided in that tutorial. The realtime database and authentication must be set up also as shown in the tutorial.

Install Required Software

Before getting started you need to install the required software to create the Firebase Web App. Here’s a list of the software you need to install (click on the links for instructions):

1) Add an App to Your Firebase Project

1) Go to your Firebase project Console and add an app to your project by clicking on the +Add app button.

2) Select the web app icon.

3) Give your app a name. Then, check the box next to √ Also set up Firebase Hosting for this App. Click Register app.

4) Then, copy the firebaseConfig object and save it because you’ll need it later.

After this, you can also access the firebaseConfig object if you go to your Project settings in your Firebase console.

5) Click Next on the proceeding steps, and finally on Continue to console.

2) Setting Up a Firebase Web App Project (VS Code)

Follow the next steps to create a Firebase Web App Project using VS Code.

1) Creating a Project Folder

1) Create a folder on your computer where you want to save your Firebase project—for example, Firebase-Project on the Desktop.

2) Open VS Code. Go to File > Open Folder… and select the folder you’ve just created.

3) Go to Terminal > New Terminal. A new Terminal window should open on your project path.

2) Firebase Login

4) On the previous Terminal window, type the following:

firebase login

5) You’ll be asked to collect CLI usage and error reporting information. Enter “n” and press Enter to deny.

Note: If you are already logged in, it will show a message saying: “Already logged in as [email protected]”.

6) After this, it will pop up a new window on your browser to login into your Firebase account.

7) Allow Firebase CLI to access your Google account.

8) After this, Firebase CLI login should be successful. You can close the browser window.

3) Initializing Web App Firebase Project

9) After successfully login in, run the following command to start a Firebase project directory in the current folder.

firebase init

10) You’ll be asked if you want to initialize a Firebase project in the current directory. Enter Y and hit Enter.

11) Then, use up and down arrows and the Space key to select the options. Select the following options:

Realtime Database : Configure security rules file for Realtime Database and (optionally) provision default instance.

: Configure security rules file for Realtime Database and (optionally) provision default instance. Hosting: Configure files for Firebase Hosting and (optionally) set up GitHub Action deploys

The selected options will show up with a green asterisk. Then, hit Enter.

12) Select the option “Use an existing project”—it should be highlighted in blue—then, hit Enter.

13) After that, select the Firebase project for this directory—it should be the project created in this previous tutorial. In my case, it is called ESP-project. Then hit Enter.

14) Then, select the hosting options as shown below:

What do you want to use as your public directory? Hit Enter to select public .

to select . Configure as a single-page app (rewrite urls to /index.html)? No

Set up automatic builds and deploys with GitHub? No

15) Press Enter on the following question to select the default database security rules file: “What file should be used for Realtime Database Security Rules?“

16) The Firebase project should now be initialized successfully. Notice that VS Code created some essential files under your project folder.

The index.html file contains some HTML text to build a web page. For now, leave the default HTML text. The idea is to replace that with your own HTML text to build a custom web page for your needs. We’ll do that later in this tutorial.

17) To check if everything went as expected, run the following command on the VS Code Terminal window.

firebase deploy

You should get a Deploy complete! message and a URL to the Project Console and the Hosting URL.

18) Copy the hosting URL and paste it into a web browser window. You should see the following web page. You can access that web page from anywhere in the world.

The web page you’ve seen previously is built with the HTML file placed in the public folder of your Firebase project. By changing the content of that file, you can create your own web app. That’s what we’re going to do in the next section.

3) Creating Firebase Web App

Now that you’ve created a Firebase project app successfully on VS Code, follow the next steps to customize the app to display the sensor readings on a login-protected web page.

index.html

Copy the following to your index.html file (it is inside the public folder).

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <title>ESP Datalogging Firebase App</title> <!-- include highchartsjs to build the charts--> <script src="https://code.highcharts.com/highcharts.js"></script> <!-- include to use jquery--> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <!--include icons from fontawesome--> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.7.2/css/all.css" integrity="sha384-fnmOCqbTlWIlj8LyTjo7mOUStjsKC4pOpQbqyi7RrhN7udi9RwhKkMHpvLbHG9Sr" crossorigin="anonymous"> <!-- include Gauges Javascript library--> <script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/Mikhus/canvas-gauges/gh-pages/download/2.1.7/all/gauge.min.js"></script> <!--reference for favicon--> <link rel="icon" type="image/png" href="favicon.png"> <!--reference a stylesheet--> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="style.css"> </head> <body> <!--TOP BAR--> <div class="topnav"> <h1>Sensor Readings App <i class="fas fa-clipboard-list"></i></h1> </div> <!--AUTHENTICATION BAR (USER DETAILS/LOGOUT BUTTON)--> <div id="authentication-bar" style="display: none;"> <p><span id="authentication-status">User logged in</span> <span id="user-details">USEREMAIL</span> <a href="/" id="logout-link">(logout)</a> </p> </div> <!--LOGIN FORM--> <form id="login-form" style="display: none;"> <div class="form-elements-container"> <label for="input-email"><b>Email</b></label> <input type="text" placeholder="Enter Username" id="input-email" required> <label for="input-password"><b>Password</b></label> <input type="password" placeholder="Enter Password" id="input-password" required> <button type="submit" id="login-button">Login</button> <p id="error-message" style="color:red;"></p> </div> </form> <!--CONTENT (SENSOR READINGS)--> <div class="content-sign-in" id="content-sign-in" style="display: none;"> <!--LAST UPDATE--> <p><span class ="date-time">Last update: <span id="lastUpdate"></span></span></p> <p> Cards: <input type="checkbox" id="cards-checkbox" name="cards-checkbox" checked> Gauges: <input type="checkbox" id="gauges-checkbox" name="gauges-checkbox" checked> Charts: <input type="checkbox" id="charts-checkbox" name="charts-checkbox" unchecked> </p> <div id="cards-div"> <div class="cards"> <!--TEMPERATURE--> <div class="card"> <p><i class="fas fa-thermometer-half" style="color:#059e8a;"></i> TEMPERATURE</p> <p><span class="reading"><span id="temp"></span> °C</span></p> </div> <!--HUMIDITY--> <div class="card"> <p><i class="fas fa-tint" style="color:#00add6;"></i> HUMIDITY</p> <p><span class="reading"><span id="hum"></span> %</span></p> </div> <!--PRESSURE--> <div class="card"> <p><i class="fas fa-angle-double-down" style="color:#e1e437;"></i> PRESSURE</p> <p><span class="reading"><span id="pres"></span> hPa</span></p> </div> </div> </div> <!--GAUGES--> <div id ="gauges-div"> <div class="cards"> <!--TEMPERATURE--> <div class="card"> <canvas id="gauge-temperature"></canvas> </div> <!--HUMIDITY--> <div class="card"> <canvas id="gauge-humidity"></canvas> </div> </div> </div> <!--CHARTS--> <div id="charts-div" style="display:none"> <!--SET NUMBER OF READINGS INPUT FIELD--> <div> <p> Number of readings: <input type="number" id="charts-range"></p> </div> <!--TEMPERATURE-CHART--> <div class="cards"> <div class="card"> <p><i class="fas fa-thermometer-half" style="color:#059e8a;"></i> TEMPERATURE CHART</p> <div id="chart-temperature" class="chart-container"></div> </div> </div> <!--HUMIDITY-CHART--> <div class="cards"> <div class="card"> <p><i class="fas fa-tint" style="color:#00add6;"></i> HUMIDITY CHART</p> <div id="chart-humidity" class="chart-container"></div> </div> </div> <!--PRESSURE-CHART--> <div class="cards"> <div class="card"> <p><i class="fas fa-angle-double-down" style="color:#e1e437;"></i> PRESSURE CHART</p> <div id="chart-pressure" class="chart-container"></div> </div> </div> </div> <!--BUTTONS TO HANDLE DATA--> <p> <!--View data button--> <button id="view-data-button">View all data</button> <!--Hide data button--> <button id="hide-data-button" style= "display:none;">Hide data</button> <!--Delete data button--> <button id="delete-button" class="deletebtn">Delete data</button> </p> <!--Modal to delete data--> <div id="delete-modal" class="modal" sytle="display:none"> <span onclick = "document.getElementById('delete-modal').style.display='none'" class="close" title="Close Modal">×</span> <form id= "delete-data-form" class="modal-content" action="/"> <div class="container"> <h1>Delete Data</h1> <p>Are you sure you want to delete all data from database?</p> <div class="clearfix"> <button type="button" onclick="document.getElementById('delete-modal').style.display='none'" class="cancelbtn">Cancel</button> <button type="submit" onclick="document.getElementById('delete-modal').style.display='none'" class="deletebtn">Delete</button> </div> </div> </form> </div> <!--TABLE WITH ALL DATA--> <div class ="cards"> <div class="card" id="table-container" style= "display:none;"> <table id="readings-table"> <tr id="theader"> <th>Timestamp</th> <th>Temp (ºC)</th> <th>Hum (%)</th> <th>Pres (hPa)</th> </tr> <tbody id="tbody"> </tbody> </table> <p><button id="load-data" style= "display:none;">More results...</button></p> </div> </div> </div> <!--INCLUDE JS FILES--> <script type="module" src="scripts/auth.js"></script> <script type="module" src="scripts/charts-definition.js"></script> <script type="module" src="scripts/gauges-definition.js"></script> <script type="module" src="scripts/index.js"></script> </body> </html>

style.css

Inside the public folder create a file called style.css. To create the file, select the public folder, and then click on the +file icon at the top of the File Explorer. Call it style.css.

Then, copy the following to the style.css file

html { font-family: Verdana, Geneva, Tahoma, sans-serif; display: inline-block; text-align: center; } body { margin: 0; width: 100%; } .topnav { overflow: hidden; background-color: #049faa; color: white; font-size: 1rem; padding: 5px; } #authentication-bar{ background-color:mintcream; padding-top: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; } #user-details{ color: cadetblue; } .content { padding: 20px; } .card { background-color: white; box-shadow: 2px 2px 12px 1px rgba(140,140,140,.5); padding: 5%; } .cards { max-width: 800px; margin: 0 auto; margin-bottom: 10px; display: grid; grid-gap: 2rem; grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, minmax(200px, 2fr)); } .reading { color: #193036; } .date-time{ font-size: 0.8rem; color: #1282A2; } button { background-color: #049faa; color: white; padding: 14px 20px; margin: 8px 0; border: none; cursor: pointer; border-radius: 4px; } button:hover { opacity: 0.8; } .deletebtn{ background-color: #c52c2c; } .form-elements-container{ padding: 16px; width: 250px; margin: 0 auto; } input[type=text], input[type=password] { width: 100%; padding: 12px 20px; margin: 8px 0; display: inline-block; border: 1px solid #ccc; box-sizing: border-box; } table { width: 100%; text-align: center; font-size: 0.8rem; } tr, td { padding: 0.25rem; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f2f2 } tr:hover { background-color: #ddd; } th { position: sticky; top: 0; background-color: #50b8b4; color: white; } /* The Modal (background) */ .modal { display: none; /* Hidden by default */ position: fixed; /* Stay in place */ z-index: 1; /* Sit on top */ left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; /* Full width */ height: 100%; /* Full height */ overflow: auto; /* Enable scroll if needed */ background-color: #474e5d; padding-top: 50px; } /* Modal Content/Box */ .modal-content { background-color: #fefefe; margin: 5% auto 15% auto; /* 5% from the top, 15% from the bottom and centered */ border: 1px solid #888; width: 80%; /* Could be more or less, depending on screen size */ } /* Style the horizontal ruler */ hr { border: 1px solid #f1f1f1; margin-bottom: 25px; } /* The Modal Close Button (x) */ .close { position: absolute; right: 35px; top: 15px; font-size: 40px; font-weight: bold; color: #f1f1f1; } .close:hover, .close:focus { color: #f44336; cursor: pointer; } /* Clear floats */ .clearfix::after { content: ""; clear: both; display: table; } /* Change styles for cancel button and delete button on extra small screens */ @media screen and (max-width: 300px) { .cancelbtn, .deletebtn { width: 100%; } }

The CSS file includes some simple styles to make our webpage look better. We won’t discuss how CSS works in this tutorial.

JavaScript Files

We’ll create four JavaScript files (auth.js, index.js, charts-definition.js, and gauges-definition.js) inside a scripts folder inside the public folder.

Select the public folder, then click on the +folder icon to create a new folder. Call scripts to that new folder.

folder, then click on the icon to create a new folder. Call to that new folder. Then, select the scripts folder and click on the +file icon. Create a file called auth.js . Then, repeat the previous steps to create the index.js , charts-definition.js , and gauges-definition.js files.

The following image shows what your web app project folder structure should look like.

auth.js

Copy the following to the auth.js file you created previously.

import { auth } from "./index.js"; import { signInWithEmailAndPassword, signOut, onAuthStateChanged } from "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/11.6.0/firebase-auth.js"; document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { // Listen for auth status changes onAuthStateChanged(auth, (user) => { if (user) { console.log("User logged in:", user.email); setupUI(user); } else { console.log("User logged out"); setupUI(null); } }); // Login const loginForm = document.querySelector('#login-form'); loginForm.addEventListener('submit', async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); const email = loginForm['input-email'].value; const password = loginForm['input-password'].value; try { await signInWithEmailAndPassword(auth, email, password); loginForm.reset(); console.log("Logged in:", email); } catch (error) { document.getElementById("error-message").innerHTML = error.message; console.error("Login error:", error.message); } }); // Logout const logoutLink = document.querySelector('#logout-link'); logoutLink.addEventListener('click', async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); try { await signOut(auth); console.log("User signed out"); } catch (error) { console.error("Logout error:", error.message); } }); });

Then, save the file. This file takes care of everything related to the login and logout of the user.

index.js

The index.js file handles the UI—it shows the right content depending on the user authentication status. When the user is logged in, this file gets new readings from the database whenever there’s a change and displays them in the right places.

Copy the following to the index.js file.

import { initializeApp } from "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/11.6.0/firebase-app.js"; import { getAuth } from "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/11.6.0/firebase-auth.js"; import { getDatabase, ref, onValue, set, remove, query, orderByKey, limitToLast, onChildAdded, endAt, get } from "https://www.gstatic.com/firebasejs/11.6.0/firebase-database.js"; import { createTemperatureChart, createHumidityChart, createPressureChart } from "./charts-definition.js"; import { createTemperatureGauge, createHumidityGauge } from "./gauges-definition.js"; // Firebase configuration const firebaseConfig = { apiKey: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", authDomain: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", databaseURL: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", projectId: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", storageBucket: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", messagingSenderId: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", appId: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION" }; // Initialize Firebase const app = initializeApp(firebaseConfig); const auth = getAuth(app); const database = getDatabase(app); // Export auth for use in auth.js export { auth }; const epochToJsDate = (epochTime) => new Date(epochTime * 1000); const epochToDateTime = (epochTime) => { if (!epochTime) return 'N/A'; const date = epochToJsDate(epochTime); return `${date.getFullYear()}/${String(date.getMonth() + 1).padStart(2, '0')}/${String(date.getDate()).padStart(2, '0')} ${String(date.getHours()).padStart(2, '0')}:${String(date.getMinutes()).padStart(2, '0')}:${String(date.getSeconds()).padStart(2, '0')}`; }; // Validate and format sensor reading const formatReading = (value) => (typeof value === 'number' ? value.toFixed(2) : 'N/A'); const plotValues = (chart, timestamp, value) => { if (!timestamp || typeof value !== 'number') return; const x = epochToJsDate(timestamp).getTime(); const y = Number(value); const shift = chart.series[0].data.length > 40; chart.series[0].addPoint([x, y], true, shift, true); }; // DOM elements const loginElement = document.querySelector('#login-form'); const contentElement = document.querySelector('#content-sign-in'); const userDetailsElement = document.querySelector('#user-details'); const authBarElement = document.querySelector('#authentication-bar'); const deleteButtonElement = document.getElementById('delete-button'); const deleteModalElement = document.getElementById('delete-modal'); const deleteDataFormElement = document.querySelector('#delete-data-form'); const viewDataButtonElement = document.getElementById('view-data-button'); const hideDataButtonElement = document.getElementById('hide-data-button'); const tableContainerElement = document.querySelector('#table-container'); const chartsRangeInputElement = document.getElementById('charts-range'); const loadDataButtonElement = document.getElementById('load-data'); const cardsCheckboxElement = document.querySelector('input[name=cards-checkbox]'); const gaugesCheckboxElement = document.querySelector('input[name=gauges-checkbox]'); const chartsCheckboxElement = document.querySelector('input[name=charts-checkbox]'); const cardsReadingsElement = document.querySelector('#cards-div'); const gaugesReadingsElement = document.querySelector('#gauges-div'); const chartsDivElement = document.querySelector('#charts-div'); const tempElement = document.getElementById('temp'); const humElement = document.getElementById('hum'); const presElement = document.getElementById('pres'); const updateElement = document.getElementById('lastUpdate'); // Chart and Gauge variables let chartT, chartH, chartP; let gaugeT, gaugeH; // Manage Login/Logout UI const setupUI = (user) => { console.log('setupUI called with user:', user ? user.email : null); if (user) { // Toggle UI elements for logged-in state loginElement.style.display = 'none'; contentElement.style.display = 'block'; authBarElement.style.display = 'block'; userDetailsElement.style.display = 'block'; userDetailsElement.innerHTML = user.email; const uid = user.uid; const dbPath = `UsersData/${uid}/readings`; const chartPath = `UsersData/${uid}/charts/range`; // Database references const dbRef = ref(database, dbPath); const chartRef = ref(database, chartPath); // Initialize gauges gaugeT = createTemperatureGauge(); gaugeH = createHumidityGauge(); gaugeT.draw(); gaugeH.draw(); // Charts onValue(chartRef, (snapshot) => { const rawValue = snapshot.val(); // Ensure chartRange is a positive integer; default to 100 if invalid const chartRange = Number.isInteger(Number(rawValue)) && Number(rawValue) > 0 ? Number(rawValue) : 100; // Destroy existing charts if (chartT) chartT.destroy(); if (chartH) chartH.destroy(); if (chartP) chartP.destroy(); // Create new charts chartT = createTemperatureChart(); chartH = createHumidityChart(); chartP = createPressureChart(); // Query and plot latest readings const readingsQuery = query(dbRef, orderByKey(), limitToLast(chartRange)); onChildAdded(readingsQuery, (snapshot) => { const data = snapshot.val(); console.log('Chart reading:', data); if (data && typeof data === 'object') { const { temperature, humidity, pressure, timestamp } = data; plotValues(chartT, timestamp, temperature); plotValues(chartH, timestamp, humidity); plotValues(chartP, timestamp, pressure); } }); }); // Update chart range chartsRangeInputElement.addEventListener('change', () => { const newValue = Number(chartsRangeInputElement.value); // Only update if the new value is a positive integer if (Number.isInteger(newValue) && newValue > 0) { set(chartRef, newValue); } else { console.warn('Invalid chart range input; must be a positive integer'); chartsRangeInputElement.value = ''; // Clear invalid input } }); // Checkboxes cardsCheckboxElement.addEventListener('change', () => { cardsReadingsElement.style.display = cardsCheckboxElement.checked ? 'block' : 'none'; }); gaugesCheckboxElement.addEventListener('change', () => { gaugesReadingsElement.style.display = gaugesCheckboxElement.checked ? 'block' : 'none'; }); chartsCheckboxElement.addEventListener('change', () => { chartsDivElement.style.display = chartsCheckboxElement.checked ? 'block' : 'none'; }); // Cards const lastReadingQuery = query(dbRef, orderByKey(), limitToLast(1)); onChildAdded(lastReadingQuery, (snapshot) => { const data = snapshot.val(); console.log('Card reading:', data); if (data && typeof data === 'object') { const { temperature, humidity, pressure, timestamp } = data; tempElement.innerHTML = formatReading(temperature); humElement.innerHTML = formatReading(humidity); presElement.innerHTML = formatReading(pressure); updateElement.innerHTML = epochToDateTime(timestamp); } else { tempElement.innerHTML = 'N/A'; humElement.innerHTML = 'N/A'; presElement.innerHTML = 'N/A'; updateElement.innerHTML = 'N/A'; } }); // Gauges onChildAdded(lastReadingQuery, (snapshot) => { const data = snapshot.val(); console.log('Gauge reading:', data); if (data && typeof data === 'object') { const { temperature, humidity, timestamp } = data; gaugeT.value = typeof temperature === 'number' ? temperature : 0; gaugeH.value = typeof humidity === 'number' ? humidity : 0; updateElement.innerHTML = epochToDateTime(timestamp); } }); // Delete Data deleteButtonElement.addEventListener('click', (e) => { e.preventDefault(); deleteModalElement.style.display = 'block'; }); deleteDataFormElement.addEventListener('submit', (e) => { e.preventDefault(); remove(dbRef); deleteModalElement.style.display = 'none'; // Reset UI after deletion tempElement.innerHTML = 'N/A'; humElement.innerHTML = 'N/A'; presElement.innerHTML = 'N/A'; updateElement.innerHTML = 'N/A'; gaugeT.value = 0; gaugeH.value = 0; }); // Table let lastReadingTimestamp; const createTable = () => { const tableQuery = query(dbRef, orderByKey(), limitToLast(100)); let firstRun = true; onChildAdded(tableQuery, (snapshot) => { const data = snapshot.val(); console.log('Table reading:', data); if (data && typeof data === 'object') { const { temperature, humidity, pressure, timestamp } = data; const content = ` <tr> <td>${epochToDateTime(timestamp)}</td> <td>${formatReading(temperature)}</td> <td>${formatReading(humidity)}</td> <td>${formatReading(pressure)}</td> </tr>`; $('#tbody').prepend(content); if (firstRun && timestamp) { lastReadingTimestamp = timestamp; firstRun = false; } } }); }; const appendToTable = async () => { const tableQuery = query(dbRef, orderByKey(), limitToLast(100), endAt(String(lastReadingTimestamp))); const snapshot = await get(tableQuery); const dataList = []; snapshot.forEach((child) => { const data = child.val(); console.log('Append table reading:', data); if (data && typeof data === 'object') { dataList.push(data); } }); if (dataList.length > 0) { lastReadingTimestamp = dataList[0].timestamp; const reversedList = dataList.reverse(); reversedList.forEach((element, index) => { if (index === 0) return; // Skip first reading const { temperature, humidity, pressure, timestamp } = element; const content = ` <tr> <td>${epochToDateTime(timestamp)}</td> <td>${formatReading(temperature)}</td> <td>${formatReading(humidity)}</td> <td>${formatReading(pressure)}</td> </tr>`; $('#tbody').append(content); }); } }; viewDataButtonElement.addEventListener('click', () => { tableContainerElement.style.display = 'block'; viewDataButtonElement.style.display = 'none'; hideDataButtonElement.style.display = 'inline-block'; loadDataButtonElement.style.display = 'inline-block'; createTable(); }); loadDataButtonElement.addEventListener('click', appendToTable); hideDataButtonElement.addEventListener('click', () => { tableContainerElement.style.display = 'none'; viewDataButtonElement.style.display = 'inline-block'; hideDataButtonElement.style.display = 'none'; loadDataButtonElement.style.display = 'none'; }); // Initialize charts/range if it doesn't exist get(chartRef).then((snapshot) => { if (!snapshot.exists()) { set(chartRef, 100); // Set default chart range console.log('Initialized charts/range to 100'); } }); } else { // Toggle UI elements for logged-out state console.log('Showing login form'); loginElement.style.display = 'block'; authBarElement.style.display = 'none'; userDetailsElement.style.display = 'none'; contentElement.style.display = 'none'; // Destroy gauges on logout if (gaugeT) gaugeT.destroy(); if (gaugeH) gaugeH.destroy(); gaugeT = null; gaugeH = null; } }; // Expose setupUI to global scope for auth.js window.setupUI = setupUI;

Important: you need to modify the code with your own firebaseConfig object—the one you’ve got in this step.

const firebaseConfig = { apiKey: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", authDomain: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", databaseURL: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", projectId: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", storageBucket: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", messagingSenderId: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION", appId: "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_Firebase_CONFIGURATION" };

charts-definition.js

Copy the following to the charts-definition.js file. This file creates the different charts using the highcharts javascript library.

export function createTemperatureChart() { return Highcharts.chart('chart-temperature', { chart: { type: 'line', zoomType: 'x' }, title: { text: 'Temperature' }, xAxis: { type: 'datetime', title: { text: 'Time' } }, yAxis: { title: { text: 'Temperature (°C)' } }, series: [{ name: 'Temperature', data: [] }] }); } export function createHumidityChart() { return Highcharts.chart('chart-humidity', { chart: { type: 'line', zoomType: 'x' }, title: { text: 'Humidity' }, xAxis: { type: 'datetime', title: { text: 'Time' } }, yAxis: { title: { text: 'Humidity (%)' } }, series: [{ name: 'Humidity', data: [] }] }); } export function createPressureChart() { return Highcharts.chart('chart-pressure', { chart: { type: 'line', zoomType: 'x' }, title: { text: 'Pressure' }, xAxis: { type: 'datetime', title: { text: 'Time' } }, yAxis: { title: { text: 'Pressure (hPa)' } }, series: [{ name: 'Pressure', data: [] }] }); }

gauges-definition.js

In our web app, we’ll display a gauge for the temperature and another for the humidity. The gauges-definition.js file contains functions to create the gauges.

export function createTemperatureGauge() { return new LinearGauge({ renderTo: 'gauge-temperature', width: 120, height: 400, units: "Temperature C", minValue: 0, startAngle: 90, ticksAngle: 180, maxValue: 40, colorValueBoxRect: "#049faa", colorValueBoxRectEnd: "#049faa", colorValueBoxBackground: "#f1fbfc", valueDec: 2, valueInt: 2, majorTicks: [ "0", "5", "10", "15", "20", "25", "30", "35", "40" ], minorTicks: 4, strokeTicks: true, highlights: [ { "from": 30, "to": 40, "color": "rgba(200, 50, 50, .75)" } ], colorPlate: "#fff", colorBarProgress: "#CC2936", colorBarProgressEnd: "#049faa", borderShadowWidth: 0, borders: false, needleType: "arrow", needleWidth: 2, needleCircleSize: 7, needleCircleOuter: true, needleCircleInner: false, animationDuration: 1500, animationRule: "linear", barWidth: 10, }); } export function createHumidityGauge() { return new RadialGauge({ renderTo: 'gauge-humidity', width: 300, height: 300, units: "Humidity (%)", minValue: 0, maxValue: 100, colorValueBoxRect: "#049faa", colorValueBoxRectEnd: "#049faa", colorValueBoxBackground: "#f1fbfc", valueInt: 2, majorTicks: [ "0", "20", "40", "60", "80", "100" ], minorTicks: 4, strokeTicks: true, highlights: [ { "from": 80, "to": 100, "color": "#03C0C1" } ], colorPlate: "#fff", borderShadowWidth: 0, borders: false, needleType: "line", colorNeedle: "#007F80", colorNeedleEnd: "#007F80", needleWidth: 2, needleCircleSize: 3, colorNeedleCircleOuter: "#007F80", needleCircleOuter: true, needleCircleInner: false, animationDuration: 1500, animationRule: "linear" }); }

Favicon File

To display a favicon in your web app, you need to move the picture you want to use as favicon to the public folder. The picture should be called favicon.png. You can simply drag the favicon file from your computer into the public folder in VS Code.

We’re using the following icon as a favicon for our web app:

Deploy your App

After saving the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files, deploy your app on VS Code by running the following command on the Terminal window.

firebase deploy

The Terminal should display something as follows:

Firebase offers a free hosting service to serve your assets and web apps. Then, you can access your web app from anywhere.

You can use the Hosting URL provided to access your web app from anywhere.

Demonstration

Congratulations! You successfully deployed your app. It is now hosted on a global CDN using Firebase hosting. You can access your web app from anywhere on the Hosting URL provided. In my case, it is https://esp-firebase-demo.web.app.

The web app is responsive, and you can access it using your smartphone, computer, or tablet.

When you first access the web app, you’ll see a form to insert the email username and password.

Insert the email and password of the authorized user you added in the Firebase Authentication methods. If the form doesn’t show up at first, refresh the web page. After that, you can access the web page with the readings.

The readings are displayed in cards, gauges, charts, and a table. You can also select which interfaces you want to see by checking/unchecking the checkboxes.

You can also check the readings displayed on charts. You can select the charts range, but keep in mind that selecting more than 30 readings will take some time.

Finally, if you want to see all the readings. You can open the readings table. At the end of the table, there’s a button to load more readings until all readings are displayed.

There is also a button to delete all data if you want to remove all readings from the database.

Here’s a video showing how the web app works.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, you created a Firebase Web App with login/logout authentication that displays sensor readings in many different ways. The sensor readings are saved on the realtime database. The database is protected using database rules (that you’ve already set up in a previous tutorial).

You can apply what you learned here to display any other type of data, and you can change the files in the public folder to add different functionalities and features to your project.

We didn’t explain how the javascript files work because the project is quite long. However, if there is enough interest in this subject, we can split this application into smaller projects so that you understand how to handle data using queries and how to display it in different ways. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thanks for reading.