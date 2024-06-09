ESP32: Migrating from version 2.x to 3.0 (Arduino IDE)

Recently the ESP-IDF has been updated and with this new major version, there are some breaking changes in the API. In this guide, you’ll learn about all changes in the API and how you can migrate to the latest version.

This guide covers the changes from ESP32 board add-on versions 2.X (based on ESP-IDF 4.4) to version 3.0 (based on ESP-IDF 5.1) of the Arduino ESP32 core – you can find more information in the official migration guide.

If you’ve recently updated your ESP32 boards add-on to version 3.0 and now you get compilation errors in your code, then you need to check this guide.

Checking Your ESP32 Board Version Installed

First, you need to check which version of the ESP32 boards you have installed in your Arduino IDE. Go to Tools > Board and select the Boards Manager… option.

Then, search for “ESP32” by Espressif Systems and check which version you have installed in your Arduino IDE – if your installation is up to date, you should have version 3.0.X.

Important: in the upcoming weeks, all the code available in our ESP32 Projects on Random Nerd Tutorials will be updated to be compatible with version 3.0. In the meantime, if your code is not compiling due to this recent change, you can downgrade your ESP32 boards add-on to version 2.0.17 to ensure your code compiles and runs properly.

Table of Contents

Here’s a summary of the changes. For the complete list of changes, check the official migration guide.

ADC – Removed APIs

analogSetClockDiv

adcAttachPin

analogSetVRefPin

BLE – Changes in APIs

Changed APIs return and parameter type from std::string to Arduino style String .

to Arduino style . Changed UUID data type from uint16_t to BLEUUID class.

to class. BLEScan::start and BLEScan::getResults methods return type changed from BLEScanResults to BLEScanResults* .

LEDC – Removed API

ledcSetup

ledcAttachPin

LEDC – New APIs

The LEDC API has been changed to support the Peripheral Manager and make it easier to use, as LEDC channels are now automatically assigned to pins (learn more about the new LEDC API).

ledcAttach used to set up the LEDC pin (merged ledcSetup and ledcAttachPin functions).

used to set up the LEDC pin (merged and functions). ledcOutputInvert used to attach the interrupt to a timer using arguments.

used to attach the interrupt to a timer using arguments. ledcFade used to set up and start a fade on a given LEDC pin.

used to set up and start a fade on a given LEDC pin. ledcFadeWithInterrupt used to set up and start a fade on a given LEDC pin with an interrupt.

used to set up and start a fade on a given LEDC pin with an interrupt. ledcFadeWithInterruptArg used to set up and start a fade on a given LEDC pin with an interrupt using arguments.

You can now use analogWrite() to output a PWM signal. Pass as argument the GPIO, and the duty cycle.

void analogWrite(uint8_t pin, int value);

If using the ledcWrite() function, it now accepts only two arguments (the GPIO and the duty cycle).

bool ledcWrite(uint8_t pin, uint32_t duty);

You no longer need to assign a PWM channel. It will be automatically attributed. If you want to assign a specific PWM channel, use ledcAttachChannel().

bool ledcAttachChannel(uint8_t pin, uint32_t freq, uint8_t resolution, int8_t channel);

LEDC – Changes in APIs

ledcDetachPin renamed to ledcDetach .

renamed to . In all functions, input parameter channel has been changed to pin.

Hall Sensor – Removed API

hallRead : Hall sensor is no longer supported.

WiFi – Functional Changes

In Arduino (and other frameworks) the method named flush() is intended to send out the transmit buffer content. WiFiClient and WiFiUDP method flush() won’t clear the receive buffer anymore. A new method called clear() is now used for that. Currently flush() does nothing in WiFiClient , WiFiClientSecure and WiFiUDP .

is intended to send out the transmit buffer content. and method won’t clear the receive buffer anymore. A new method called is now used for that. Currently does nothing in , and . WiFiServer has functions accept() and available() with the same functionality. In Arduino, available() should work differently so it is now deprecated.

has functions and with the same functionality. In Arduino, should work differently so it is now deprecated. WiFiServer had unimplemented write functions inherited from Print class. These are now removed. Also unimplemented method stopAll() is removed. The methods were unimplemented because WiFiServer doesn’t manage connected WiFiClient objects for print-to-all-clients functionality.

WiFi Event Name – Changes

The names for the Wi-Fi events changed. These are the new events.

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_READY

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_SCAN_DONE

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_STA_START

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_STA_STOP

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_STA_CONNECTED

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_STA_DISCONNECTED

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_STA_AUTHMODE_CHANGE

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_STA_GOT_IP

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_STA_LOST_IP

ARDUINO_EVENT_WPS_ER_SUCCESS

ARDUINO_EVENT_WPS_ER_FAILED

ARDUINO_EVENT_WPS_ER_TIMEOUT

ARDUINO_EVENT_WPS_ER_PIN

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_AP_START

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_AP_STOP

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_AP_STACONNECTED

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_AP_STADISCONNECTED

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_AP_STAIPASSIGNED

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_AP_PROBEREQRECVED

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_AP_GOT_IP6

ARDUINO_EVENT_WIFI_STA_GOT_IP6

ARDUINO_EVENT_ETH_START

ARDUINO_EVENT_ETH_STOP

ARDUINO_EVENT_ETH_CONNECTED

ARDUINO_EVENT_ETH_DISCONNECTED

ARDUINO_EVENT_ETH_GOT_IP

ARDUINO_EVENT_ETH_GOT_IP6

ARDUINO_EVENT_MAX

I2S – New API

The I2S driver has been completely redesigned and refactored to use the new ESP-IDF driver – I2S API.

RMT – Removed APIs

_rmtDumpStatus

rmtSetTick

rmtWriteBlocking

rmtEnd

rmtBeginReceive

rmtReadData

RMT – New APIs

For more information about the new RMT API.

rmtSetEOT

rmtWriteAsync

rmtTransmitCompleted

rmtSetRxMinThreshold

RMT – Changes in APIs

In all functions, input parameter rmt_obj_t* rmt has been changed to int pin.

rmtInit return parameter changed to bool .

return parameter changed to . rmtInit input parameter bool tx_not_rx has been changed to rmt_ch_dir_t channel_direction .

input parameter has been changed to . rmtInit new input parameter uint32_t frequency_Hz to set frequency of RMT channel (as function rmtSetTick was removed).

new input parameter to set frequency of RMT channel (as function was removed). rmtWrite now sending data in blocking mode. It only returns after sending all data or through a timeout. For Async mode use the new rmtWriteAsync function.

now sending data in blocking mode. It only returns after sending all data or through a timeout. For Async mode use the new function. rmtWrite new input parameter uint32_t timeout_ms .

new input parameter . rmtLoop renamed to rmtWriteLooping .

renamed to . rmtRead input parameters changed to int pin, rmt_data_t* data, size_t *num_rmt_symbols, uint32_t timeout_ms .

input parameters changed to . rmtReadAsync input parameters changed to int pin, rmt_data_t* data, size_t *num_rmt_symbols .

input parameters changed to . rmtSetRxThreshold renamed to rmtSetRxMaxThreshold and input parameter uint32_t value has been changed to uint16_t idle_thres_ticks .

renamed to and input parameter value has been changed to . rmtSetCarrier input parameters uint32_t low, uint32_t high have been changed to uint32_t frequency_Hz, float duty_percent .

SigmaDelta – Removed APIs

sigmaDeltaSetup

sigmaDeltaRead

SigmaDelta – New APIs

SigmaDelta has been refactored to use the new ESP-IDF driver – SigmaDelta API.

sigmaDeltaAttach used to set up the SigmaDelta pin (channel is acquired automatically).

used to set up the SigmaDelta pin (channel is acquired automatically). timerGetFrequency used to get the actual frequency of the timer.

used to get the actual frequency of the timer. timerAttachInterruptArg used to attach the interrupt to a timer using arguments.

SigmaDelta – Changes in APIs

sigmaDeltaDetachPin renamed to sigmaDeltaDetach .

renamed to . sigmaDeltaWrite input parameter channel has been changed to pin .

Timer – Removed APIs

timerGetConfig

timerSetConfig

timerSetDivider

timerSetCountUp

timerSetAutoReload

timerGetDivider

timerGetCountUp

timerGetAutoReload

timerAlarmEnable

timerAlarmDisable

timerAlarmWrite

timerAlarmEnabled

timerAlarmRead

timerAlarmReadMicros

timerAlarmReadSeconds

timerAttachInterruptFlag

Timer – New APIs

Timer has been refactored to use the new ESP-IDF driver and its API got simplified – new Timer API.

timerAlarm used to set up Alarm for the timer and enable it automatically (merged timerAlarmWrite and timerAlarmEnable functions).

used to set up Alarm for the timer and enable it automatically (merged and functions). timerGetFrequency used to get the actual frequency of the timer.

used to get the actual frequency of the timer. timerAttachInterruptArg used to attach the interrupt to a timer using arguments.

Timer – Changes in APIs

timerBegin has now only 1 parameter (frequency). There is an automatic calculation of the divider using different clock sources to achieve the selected frequency.

has now only 1 parameter (frequency). There is an automatic calculation of the divider using different clock sources to achieve the selected frequency. timerAttachInterrupt has now only 2 parameters. The edge parameter has been removed.

UART (HardwareSerial) – Changes in APIs

setHwFlowCtrlMode input parameter uint8_t mode has been changed to SerialHwFlowCtrl mode .

input parameter has been changed to . setMode input parameter uint8_t mode has been changed to SerialMode mode .

UART (HardwareSerial) – Functional Changes

Default pins for some SoCs have been changed to avoid conflicts with other peripherals: * ESP32’s UART1 RX and TX pins are now GPIO26 and GPIO27, respectively; * ESP32’s UART2 RX and TX pins are now GPIO4 and GPIO25, respectively; * ESP32-S2’s UART1 RX and TX pins are now GPIO4 and GPIO5, respectively.

It is now possible to detach UART0 pins by calling end() with no previous call of begin() .

with no previous call of . It is now possible to call setPins() before begin() or in any order.

before or in any order. setPins() will detach any previous pins that have been changed.

will detach any previous pins that have been changed. begin(baud, rx, tx) will detach any previous attached pins.

will detach any previous attached pins. setPins() or begin(baud, rx, tx) when called at first, will detach console RX0/TX0, attached in boot.

or when called at first, will detach console RX0/TX0, attached in boot. Any pin set as -1 in begin() or setPins() won’t be changed nor detached.

or won’t be changed nor detached. begin(baud) will not change any pins that have been set before this call, through a previous begin(baud, rx, tx) or setPin() .

will not change any pins that have been set before this call, through a previous or . If the application only uses RX or TX, begin(baud, -1, tx) or begin(baud, rx) will change only the assigned pin and keep the other unchanged.

Wrapping Up

If you’re using Arduino IDE 2, you probably already updated your ESP32 boards installation to version 3.0. There were breaking changes from version 2 to version 3. So, your old codes may no longer compile with this new version.

If that’s the case, you can try to use this guide to update your code to be compatible with the newest version, or you downgrade your installation to version 2.

We’ll be updating all our examples to be compatible with version 3 in the upcoming weeks.