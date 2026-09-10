In this project, we’ll create a Matrix Shape Editor for an 8×8 WS2812B LED matrix running on an ESP32 board. The ESP32 connects to your Wi-Fi and it serves a web page where you draw shapes and display them directly on an 8×8 matrix. In the editor, you can select a color for each pixel and the overall brightness. All your shapes are stored in the ESP32 memory and remain saved even after a reboot.

You can view the saved shapes in a gallery style widget that you can click to display instantly on the physical matrix, load into the editor to edit them, or create a slideshow to display a sequence of shapes.

You might like reading: Building an ESP32 Web Server: The Complete Guide for Beginners (Arduino IDE).

Project Overview

The following image shows the web page you’ll build for this project.

Here are the key features of this project:

8×8 grid shape editor web page: you can set a custom color for each pixel to draw shapes.

Brightness control: a slider adjusts the whole shape’s brightness.

10 memory slots for your shapes: you can store up to 10 shapes in LittleFS as JSON (so they remain stored even after a reboot).

Load to edit: clicking a saved shape in the gallery widget both displays it on the physical matrix and loads it back into the editor so you can modify it.

Gallery shape previews: each saved shape’s preview shows the final shape that will be displayed.

Instant preview: test a drawing on the physical LEDs before storing it on a slot.

Delete shape: deleting a saved shape also clears the physical LEDs.

Slideshow animation: activate a slideshow that goes through all saved shapes with an adjustable time interval.

Prerequisites

Before proceeding, make sure you have the Arduino IDE installed and the ESP32 boards. Follow the next tutorial if you haven’t already:

You might also find it helpful to read these other guides:

Introducing 64 WS2812B RGB LED 8×8 Matrix Panel (Neopixels)

The WS2812B 8×8 Matrix Panel has 64 RGB LEDs (also known as neopixels) that can be controlled individually with any color and brightness using just one digital pin of your ESP32.

Powering the WS2812B LED 8×8 Matrix Panel

The LED matrix panel should be powered using a 5V power source. At 5V, each LED draws about 50mA when set to its full brightness. This means that at full brightness (in white color) for every 30 LEDs, the matrix panel may draw as much as 1.5A. Make sure you select a power source that matches your needs. An AC to DC power adapter that provides 5V and 2A should do the job:

If you use an external power source, don’t forget to connect the power source ground to the ESP32 GND pin. In this tutorial, we’ll control 64 LEDs (it’s a square matrix 8×8) using an external power source.

Parts Required

For this project, you need the following parts:

You can use the preceding links or go directly to MakerAdvisor.com/tools to find all the parts for your projects at the best price!

Wiring 64 WS2812B RGB LED 8×8 Matrix to the ESP32

Wiring the WS2812B to the ESP32 is quite simple, as it only requires one digital pin (DIN) to control each LED individually.

8×8 Matrix ESP32 V- GND DIN Any digital pin (for example: GPIO 2 )*

Power Adapter GND ESP32 GND GND 8×8 Matrix V- 5V 8×8 Matrix V+

* you can use any other suitable GPIOs. Check the ESP32 Pinout Guide:

Wiring the 8×8 matrix panel to the ESP32 is very simple. We’ll share the wiring diagram below with an external power adapter, but you can also use the 5V directly from the ESP32 if you are not using white color at full brightness.

If you’re using a power adapter, connect GND to V-, and connect GPIO 2 to the DIN (data) pin. Then, wire the external power adapter 5V to the V+ and GND to V-.

Install Required Libraries in Arduino IDE

There are several libraries you need to install for this project. Follow the next instructions.

Install the FastLED library by following these steps:

Open the Arduino IDE Library Manager Search for FastLED Install the FastLED library by Daniel Garcia

You also need the libraries to build the web server. Search for ESPAsyncWebServer and install the ESPAsyncWebServer by ESP32Async.

Then, search for AsyncTCP and install the AsyncTCP by ESP32Async.

Finally, type ArduinoJSON and install the latest ArduinoJSON 7.X version by Benoit Blanchon.

Arduino Sketch – ESP32 Matrix Shape Editor Web Server

The following code runs a web server with the matrix shape editor web page where you can create custom shapes to be displayed and run animations.

/* Rui Santos & Sara Santos - Random Nerd Tutorials Complete project details at https://RandomNerdTutorials.com/esp32-8x8-matrix-shape-editor-web-server/ Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files. The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. */ #include <WiFi.h> #include <AsyncTCP.h> #include <ESPAsyncWebServer.h> #include <LittleFS.h> #include <ArduinoJson.h> #include <FastLED.h> // REPLACE WITH YOUR NETWORK CREDENTIALS const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_PASSWORD"; #define DIN_PIN 2 #define MATRIX_WIDTH 8 #define MATRIX_HEIGHT 8 #define NUM_LEDS (MATRIX_WIDTH * MATRIX_HEIGHT) #define BRIGHTNESS 200 // Brightness (0-255) #define LED_TYPE WS2812B #define COLOR_ORDER GRB #define ZIGZAG false // Set false if your panel is wired in straight rows instead of zigzag #define FLIP_H true // Set true if the image displays mirrored left to right #define FLIP_V true // Set true if the image displays upside down #define NUM_SLOTS 10 // Number of stored shape slots #define SHAPES_DIR "/shapes" CRGB leds[NUM_LEDS]; AsyncWebServer server(80); CRGB currentPixelColors[MATRIX_HEIGHT][MATRIX_WIDTH]; // Colors per pixel for the shape currently loaded into memory uint8_t currentBrightness = 128; bool haveShapeLoaded = false; int currentSlot = -1; // Which saved slot is on screen (-1 = preview/none) // Slideshow state bool slideshowActive = false; uint32_t slideshowInterval = 2000; // Delay in ms between shapes uint32_t slideshowLastTick = 0; int slideshowIndex = -1; // Last slot shown (-1 = none) int slideshowOrder[NUM_SLOTS]; // Slots that currently hold a shape int slideshowCount = 0; // Convert (x,y) coordinates to the corresponding index in the matrix uint16_t coordToIndex(uint8_t x, uint8_t y) { if (FLIP_H) x = (MATRIX_WIDTH - 1) - x; if (FLIP_V) y = (MATRIX_HEIGHT - 1) - y; if (ZIGZAG && (y & 0x01)) { x = (MATRIX_WIDTH - 1) - x; } return (y * MATRIX_WIDTH) + x; } // Set the color of a pixel at (x,y) void setPixel(uint8_t x, uint8_t y, CRGB color) { if (x >= MATRIX_WIDTH || y >= MATRIX_HEIGHT) return; leds[coordToIndex(x, y)] = color; } // Renders currentPixelColors (scaled by currentBrightness) to the physical LEDs void renderCurrentShape() { FastLED.clear(); if (haveShapeLoaded) { for (uint8_t y = 0; y < MATRIX_HEIGHT; y++) { for (uint8_t x = 0; x < MATRIX_WIDTH; x++) { CRGB c = currentPixelColors[y][x]; if (c == CRGB::Black) continue; c.nscale8_video(currentBrightness); setPixel(x, y, c); } } } FastLED.show(); } // Clears the matrix and resets the current shape state void clearMatrix() { haveShapeLoaded = false; currentSlot = -1; FastLED.clear(); FastLED.show(); } // Converts a JSON array of {r,g,b} pixel objects into a 2D CRGB LED matrix grid bool jsonPixelsToGrid(JsonArray pixels, CRGB out[MATRIX_HEIGHT][MATRIX_WIDTH], bool clampUntrusted) { if (pixels.isNull() || pixels.size() != NUM_LEDS) return false; int i = 0; for (uint8_t y = 0; y < MATRIX_HEIGHT; y++) { for (uint8_t x = 0; x < MATRIX_WIDTH; x++) { JsonObject px = pixels[i].as<JsonObject>(); if (px.isNull()) return false; int r = px["r"] | 0; int g = px["g"] | 0; int b = px["b"] | 0; if (clampUntrusted) { r = constrain(r, 0, 255); g = constrain(g, 0, 255); b = constrain(b, 0, 255); } out[y][x] = CRGB(r, g, b); i++; } } return true; } // Returns the filesystem path for a given slot number (0-9) bool slotPath(int slot, char* outPath, size_t outLen) { if (slot < 0 || slot >= NUM_SLOTS) return false; snprintf(outPath, outLen, "%s/%d.json", SHAPES_DIR, slot); return true; } // Checks if a given slot has a saved shape (file exists) bool slotExists(int slot) { char path[32]; if (!slotPath(slot, path, sizeof(path))) return false; return LittleFS.exists(path); } // Loads a saved shape from a slot into currentPixelColors/currentBrightness bool loadSlotToCurrent(int slot) { char path[32]; if (!slotPath(slot, path, sizeof(path))) return false; if (!LittleFS.exists(path)) return false; File f = LittleFS.open(path, "r"); if (!f) return false; JsonDocument doc; DeserializationError err = deserializeJson(doc, f); f.close(); if (err) { Serial.printf("loadSlotToCurrent: JSON parse failed for slot %d: %s

", slot, err.c_str()); return false; } if (!jsonPixelsToGrid(doc["pixels"].as<JsonArray>(), currentPixelColors, false)) { Serial.printf("loadSlotToCurrent: slot %d has bad pixel array

", slot); return false; } currentBrightness = doc["brightness"] | 128; haveShapeLoaded = true; currentSlot = slot; return true; } // Saves a shape to a slot, validating the input first bool saveSlot(int slot, const char* name, JsonArray pixels, uint8_t brightness) { char path[32]; if (!slotPath(slot, path, sizeof(path))) return false; if (pixels.size() != NUM_LEDS) return false; for (JsonVariant v : pixels) { JsonObject o = v.as<JsonObject>(); if (o.isNull() || !o["r"].is<int>() || !o["g"].is<int>() || !o["b"].is<int>()) { return false; } } JsonDocument doc; doc["name"] = name; JsonArray px = doc["pixels"].to<JsonArray>(); for (JsonVariant v : pixels) { JsonObject src = v.as<JsonObject>(); JsonObject dst = px.add<JsonObject>(); dst["r"] = constrain(src["r"].as<int>(), 0, 255); dst["g"] = constrain(src["g"].as<int>(), 0, 255); dst["b"] = constrain(src["b"].as<int>(), 0, 255); } doc["brightness"] = brightness; File f = LittleFS.open(path, "w"); if (!f) return false; bool ok = serializeJson(doc, f) > 0; f.close(); return ok; } // Deletes a saved shape from a slot bool deleteSlot(int slot) { char path[32]; if (!slotPath(slot, path, sizeof(path))) return false; if (!LittleFS.exists(path)) return true; // already gone return LittleFS.remove(path); } // Refreshes the slideshowOrder array with the current occupied slots void refreshSlideshowOrder() { slideshowCount = 0; for (int s = 0; s < NUM_SLOTS; s++) { if (slotExists(s)) { slideshowOrder[slideshowCount++] = s; } } } // Builds a JSON array describing every slot (used to populate the gallery) String buildSlotListJson() { JsonDocument doc; JsonArray arr = doc.to<JsonArray>(); for (int s = 0; s < NUM_SLOTS; s++) { JsonObject o = arr.add<JsonObject>(); o["slot"] = s; char path[32]; slotPath(s, path, sizeof(path)); if (LittleFS.exists(path)) { File f = LittleFS.open(path, "r"); JsonDocument shapeDoc; DeserializationError err = deserializeJson(shapeDoc, f); f.close(); if (!err) { o["occupied"] = true; o["name"] = shapeDoc["name"] | ""; o["brightness"] = shapeDoc["brightness"] | 0; o["pixels"] = shapeDoc["pixels"]; } else { o["occupied"] = false; } } else { o["occupied"] = false; } } String out; serializeJson(doc, out); return out; } // Web page served for the UI to control the 8x8 matrix const char INDEX_HTML[] PROGMEM = R"HTMLPAGE( <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <title>8x8 Matrix Shape Editor</title> <style> :root { --bg: #14161a; --panel: #1d2025; --border: #2c3038; --accent: #1b78e2; --text: #eceef1; --text-dim: #9aa0ab; } * { box-sizing: border-box; } body { margin: 0; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', sans-serif; background: var(--bg); color: var(--text); padding: 20px; } h1 { font-size: 30px; margin: 0 0 20px; } p.sub { color: var(--text-dim); margin: 0 0 20px; font-size: 13px; } .layout { display: grid; grid-template-columns: minmax(260px, 340px) 1fr; gap: 20px; max-width: 900px; } @media (max-width: 700px) { .layout { grid-template-columns: 1fr; } } .panel { background: var(--panel); border: 1px solid var(--border); border-radius: 10px; padding: 16px; } .panel + .panel { margin-top: 16px; } .grid8 { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(8, 1fr); gap: 4px; aspect-ratio: 1; width: 100%; max-width: 320px; margin: 0 auto; } .cell { background: #2a2d33; border-radius: 3px; cursor: pointer; aspect-ratio: 1; border: 1px solid #33373f; } .cell.on { border-color: white; } .row { display: flex; align-items: center; gap: 10px; margin: 10px 0; } .row label { width: 90px; font-size: 13px; color: var(--text-dim); flex-shrink: 0; } input[type=range] { flex: 1; } input[type=color] { width: 42px; height: 30px; border: none; background: none; padding: 0; cursor: pointer; } input[type=text] { flex: 1; background: #14161a; border: 1px solid var(--border); color: var(--text); padding: 7px 9px; border-radius: 6px; font-size: 13px; } select { flex: 1; background: #14161a; border: 1px solid var(--border); color: var(--text); padding: 7px 9px; border-radius: 6px; font-size: 13px; } button { background: var(--accent); color: #1a0d12; border: none; padding: 9px 14px; border-radius: 6px; font-weight: 600; cursor: pointer; font-size: 13px; } button.secondary { background: #2a2d33; color: var(--text); } button.danger { background: #3a2229; color: #ff8fa3; } .btn-row { display: flex; gap: 8px; margin-top: 12px; flex-wrap: wrap; } .gallery { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fill, minmax(90px, 1fr)); gap: 8px; } .slot-card { background: #14161a; border: 1px solid var(--border); border-radius: 8px; padding: 8px; text-align: center; cursor: pointer; font-size: 11px; } .slot-card:hover { border-color: var(--accent); } .slot-card .mini { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(8, 1fr); gap: 1px; width: 60px; height: 60px; margin: 0 auto 6px; background: #000; border-radius: 3px; overflow: hidden; } .slot-card .mini div { background: #222; } .slot-card .label { color: var(--text-dim); } .slot-card.empty { opacity: 0.4; } .status { font-size: 12px; color: var(--text-dim); min-height: 16px; margin-top: 8px; } .toggle-row { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: space-between; } .switch { position: relative; width: 42px; height: 24px; } .switch input { opacity: 0; width: 0; height: 0; } .slider-toggle { position: absolute; cursor: pointer; inset: 0; background: #33373f; border-radius: 24px; transition: .2s; } .slider-toggle:before { content: ""; position: absolute; height: 18px; width: 18px; left: 3px; bottom: 3px; background: white; border-radius: 50%; transition: .2s; } input:checked + .slider-toggle { background: var(--accent); } input:checked + .slider-toggle:before { transform: translateX(18px); } </style> </head> <body> <h1>8x8 Matrix Shape Editor</h1> <div class="layout"> <div> <div class="panel"> <div class="grid8" id="grid"></div> <div class="row"> <label>Color</label> <input type="color" id="colorPicker" value="#ff0000"> </div> <div class="row"> <label>Brightness</label> <input type="range" id="brightness" min="0" max="255" value="128"> <span id="brightnessVal" style="width:34px; text-align:right; font-size:12px; color:var(--text-dim);">128</span> </div> <div class="row"> <label>Shape Name</label> <input type="text" id="shapeName" placeholder="e.g. Heart" maxlength="20"> </div> <div class="row"> <label>Slot</label> <select id="slotSelect"></select> </div> <div class="btn-row"> <button id="btnPreview" class="secondary">Preview on Matrix</button> <button id="btnSave">Save to Slot</button> <button id="btnClearGrid" class="secondary">Clear Grid</button> <button id="btnTurnOff" class="danger">Turn Off Matrix</button> </div> <div class="status" id="drawStatus"></div> </div> </div> <div> <div class="panel"> <div class="toggle-row"> <strong style="font-size:14px;">Saved Shapes</strong> </div> <div class="gallery" id="gallery" style="margin-top:12px;"></div> </div> <div class="panel"> <div class="toggle-row"> <strong style="font-size:14px;">Slideshow Animation</strong> <label class="switch"> <input type="checkbox" id="slideshowToggle"> <span class="slider-toggle"></span> </label> </div> <div class="row" style="margin-top:14px;"> <label>Interval</label> <input type="range" id="slideshowInterval" min="100" max="10000" step="100" value="1000"> <span id="slideshowIntervalVal" style="width:50px; text-align:right; font-size:12px; color:var(--text-dim);">2000ms</span> </div> <div class="status" id="slideshowStatus"></div> </div> </div> </div> <script> const W = 8, H = 8; let pixelColors = new Array(W * H).fill(null); let slots = []; let loadedFromSlot = null; const gridEl = document.getElementById('grid'); function buildGrid() { gridEl.innerHTML = ''; for (let i = 0; i < W * H; i++) { const cell = document.createElement('div'); cell.className = 'cell'; cell.dataset.index = i; cell.addEventListener('click', () => { if (pixelColors[i]) { pixelColors[i] = null; } else { pixelColors[i] = hexToRgb(document.getElementById('colorPicker').value); } paintCell(cell, pixelColors[i]); }); gridEl.appendChild(cell); } } function paintCell(cellEl, color) { if (color) { cellEl.classList.add('on'); cellEl.style.background = rgbToHex(color.r, color.g, color.b); } else { cellEl.classList.remove('on'); cellEl.style.background = ''; } } function renderGridFromPixels() { const cells = gridEl.children; for (let i = 0; i < pixelColors.length; i++) { paintCell(cells[i], pixelColors[i]); } } buildGrid(); document.getElementById('btnClearGrid').addEventListener('click', () => { pixelColors = new Array(W * H).fill(null); renderGridFromPixels(); loadedFromSlot = null; }); const brightnessInput = document.getElementById('brightness'); const brightnessVal = document.getElementById('brightnessVal'); brightnessInput.addEventListener('input', () => { brightnessVal.textContent = brightnessInput.value; }); const slotSelect = document.getElementById('slotSelect'); function populateSlotSelect() { slotSelect.innerHTML = ''; for (let s = 0; s < 10; s++) { const opt = document.createElement('option'); opt.value = s; const meta = slots.find(x => x.slot === s); opt.textContent = 'Slot ' + s + (meta && meta.occupied ? ' ' + (meta.name || 'unnamed') : ' (empty)'); slotSelect.appendChild(opt); } } function findFirstEmptySlot() { for (let s = 0; s < 10; s++) { const meta = slots.find(x => x.slot === s); if (!meta || !meta.occupied) return s; } return null; } function loadShapeIntoEditor(slotData) { pixelColors = slotData.pixels.map(p => (p.r === 0 && p.g === 0 && p.b === 0) ? null : { r: p.r, g: p.g, b: p.b }); renderGridFromPixels(); document.getElementById('shapeName').value = slotData.name || ''; brightnessInput.value = slotData.brightness; brightnessVal.textContent = slotData.brightness; loadedFromSlot = slotData.slot; const emptySlot = findFirstEmptySlot(); slotSelect.value = (emptySlot !== null) ? emptySlot : slotData.slot; setStatus('drawStatus', 'Loaded "' + (slotData.name || ('Slot ' + slotData.slot)) + '" into the editor.'); } async function apiGet(path) { const res = await fetch(path); if (!res.ok) throw new Error('Request failed: ' + path); return res.json(); } async function apiPost(path, body) { const res = await fetch(path, { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, body: JSON.stringify(body) }); if (!res.ok) throw new Error('Request failed: ' + path); return res.json(); } function hexToRgb(hex) { const v = parseInt(hex.slice(1), 16); return { r: (v >> 16) & 255, g: (v >> 8) & 255, b: v & 255 }; } function rgbToHex(r, g, b) { return '#' + [r, g, b].map(x => x.toString(16).padStart(2, '0')).join(''); } function pixelsForWire() { return pixelColors.map(c => c ? c : { r: 0, g: 0, b: 0 }); } document.getElementById('btnPreview').addEventListener('click', async () => { const brightness = parseInt(brightnessInput.value, 10); setStatus('drawStatus', 'Sending preview...'); try { await apiPost('/api/preview', { pixels: pixelsForWire(), brightness }); document.getElementById('slideshowToggle').checked = false; setStatus('drawStatus', 'Preview sent.'); } catch (e) { setStatus('drawStatus', 'Error sending preview.'); } }); document.getElementById('btnSave').addEventListener('click', async () => { const brightness = parseInt(brightnessInput.value, 10); const name = document.getElementById('shapeName').value || 'Shape'; const slot = parseInt(slotSelect.value, 10); setStatus('drawStatus', 'Saving...'); try { const result = await apiPost('/api/shape/save', { slot, name, pixels: pixelsForWire(), brightness }); if (result.ok) { setStatus('drawStatus', 'Saved to slot ' + slot + '.'); loadedFromSlot = slot; await apiPost('/api/preview', { pixels: pixelsForWire(), brightness }); document.getElementById('slideshowToggle').checked = false; await loadGallery(); } else { setStatus('drawStatus', 'Save failed: ' + (result.error || 'unknown error')); } } catch (e) { setStatus('drawStatus', 'Error saving shape.'); } }); document.getElementById('btnTurnOff').addEventListener('click', async () => { await apiPost('/api/clear', {}); setStatus('slideshowStatus', 'Slideshow animation turned off.'); setStatus('drawStatus', 'Matrix turned off.'); document.getElementById('slideshowToggle').checked = false; }); const galleryEl = document.getElementById('gallery'); async function loadGallery() { slots = await apiGet('/api/shape/list'); populateSlotSelect(); galleryEl.innerHTML = ''; slots.forEach(s => { const card = document.createElement('div'); card.className = 'slot-card' + (s.occupied ? '' : ' empty'); const mini = document.createElement('div'); mini.className = 'mini'; for (let i = 0; i < 64; i++) { const px = document.createElement('div'); if (s.occupied && s.pixels && s.pixels[i]) { const p = s.pixels[i]; if (!(p.r === 0 && p.g === 0 && p.b === 0)) { px.style.background = rgbToHex(p.r, p.g, p.b); } } mini.appendChild(px); } const label = document.createElement('div'); label.className = 'label'; label.textContent = s.occupied ? (s.name || ('Slot ' + s.slot)) : ('Slot ' + s.slot + ' (empty)'); card.appendChild(mini); card.appendChild(label); if (s.occupied) { card.style.position = 'relative'; const delBtn = document.createElement('div'); delBtn.textContent = '✕'; delBtn.title = 'Delete this shape'; delBtn.style.cssText = 'position:absolute; top:2px; right:4px; color:#ff8fa3; font-size:11px; cursor:pointer; padding:2px 4px;'; delBtn.addEventListener('click', async (e) => { e.stopPropagation(); await apiPost('/api/shape/delete', { slot: s.slot }); setStatus('drawStatus', 'Deleted slot ' + s.slot + '.'); await loadGallery(); }); card.appendChild(delBtn); card.title = 'Click to display on the matrix and load into the editor'; card.addEventListener('click', async () => { await apiPost('/api/shape/display', { slot: s.slot }); document.getElementById('slideshowToggle').checked = false; loadShapeIntoEditor(s); }); } galleryEl.appendChild(card); }); } const slideshowToggle = document.getElementById('slideshowToggle'); const slideshowIntervalInput = document.getElementById('slideshowInterval'); const slideshowIntervalVal = document.getElementById('slideshowIntervalVal'); slideshowIntervalInput.addEventListener('input', () => { slideshowIntervalVal.textContent = slideshowIntervalInput.value + 'ms'; }); async function pushSlideshowState() { const active = slideshowToggle.checked; const interval = parseInt(slideshowIntervalInput.value, 10); try { await apiPost('/api/slideshow', { active, interval }); setStatus('slideshowStatus', active ? 'Slideshow running (' + interval + 'ms).' : 'Slideshow stopped.'); } catch (e) { setStatus('slideshowStatus', 'Error updating slideshow.'); } } slideshowToggle.addEventListener('change', pushSlideshowState); slideshowIntervalInput.addEventListener('change', pushSlideshowState); function setStatus(elId, msg) { document.getElementById(elId).textContent = msg; } loadGallery(); </script> </body> </html> )HTMLPAGE"; // Applies a JSON payload containing "pixels" and "brightness" to the current shape in memory bool applyPixelPayload(JsonVariant& doc) { CRGB tmp[MATRIX_HEIGHT][MATRIX_WIDTH]; if (!jsonPixelsToGrid(doc["pixels"].as<JsonArray>(), tmp, true)) return false; ::memcpy(currentPixelColors, tmp, sizeof(tmp)); currentBrightness = doc["brightness"] | 128; haveShapeLoaded = true; currentSlot = -1; return true; } // Sends JSON response: {"ok":true} void sendOk(AsyncWebServerRequest* request) { request->send(200, "application/json", "{\"ok\":true}"); } // Sends JSON response: {"ok":false,"error":"..."} void sendError(AsyncWebServerRequest* request, const char* msg) { JsonDocument resp; resp["ok"] = false; resp["error"] = msg; String out; serializeJson(resp, out); request->send(200, "application/json", out); } // Parses a JSON body containing "slot" and validates it is in the range 0-9 bool parseSlot(JsonObject doc, int& outSlot) { int slot = doc["slot"] | -1; if (slot < 0 || slot >= NUM_SLOTS) return false; outSlot = slot; return true; } // Sets up all the web server routes for the UI and API void setupWebServerRoutes() { // Serve the UI web page server.on("/", HTTP_GET, [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request) { request->send_P(200, "text/html", INDEX_HTML); }); // GET /api/shape/list -> JSON array describing all 10 shape slots server.on("/api/shape/list", HTTP_GET, [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request) { request->send(200, "application/json", buildSlotListJson()); }); // POST /api/shape/save { slot, name, pixels[64], brightness } -> saves the shape to that slot AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler* saveHandler = new AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler( "/api/shape/save", [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request, JsonVariant &json) { JsonObject doc = json.as<JsonObject>(); int slot; const char* name = doc["name"] | "Shape"; JsonArray pixels = doc["pixels"].as<JsonArray>(); uint8_t brightness = doc["brightness"] | 128; if (!parseSlot(doc, slot)) { sendError(request, "invalid slot"); } else if (pixels.isNull() || pixels.size() != NUM_LEDS) { sendError(request, "invalid pixel data"); } else if (!saveSlot(slot, name, pixels, brightness)) { sendError(request, "write failed"); } else { refreshSlideshowOrder(); sendOk(request); } } ); server.addHandler(saveHandler); // POST /api/shape/display { slot } -> displays the shape from that slot AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler* displayHandler = new AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler( "/api/shape/display", [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request, JsonVariant &json) { JsonObject doc = json.as<JsonObject>(); int slot; slideshowActive = false; if (!parseSlot(doc, slot) || !loadSlotToCurrent(slot)) { sendError(request, "slot empty or invalid"); return; } renderCurrentShape(); sendOk(request); } ); server.addHandler(displayHandler); // POST /api/shape/delete { slot } -> deletes the shape from that slot AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler* deleteHandler = new AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler( "/api/shape/delete", [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request, JsonVariant &json) { JsonObject doc = json.as<JsonObject>(); int slot; if (!parseSlot(doc, slot)) { sendError(request, "invalid slot"); return; } bool ok = deleteSlot(slot); refreshSlideshowOrder(); if (slot == currentSlot) { clearMatrix(); } if (ok) sendOk(request); else sendError(request, "delete failed"); } ); server.addHandler(deleteHandler); // POST /api/preview { pixels[64] (each {r,g,b}), brightness } -> preview the shape AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler* previewHandler = new AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler( "/api/preview", [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request, JsonVariant &json) { slideshowActive = false; if (applyPixelPayload(json)) { renderCurrentShape(); sendOk(request); } else { sendError(request, "invalid pixel data"); } } ); server.addHandler(previewHandler); // POST /api/clear {} -> turns the matrix off server.on("/api/clear", HTTP_POST, [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request) { slideshowActive = false; clearMatrix(); sendOk(request); }); // POST /api/slideshow { active: bool, interval: ms } -> starts/stops the slideshow animation and sets the interval AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler* slideshowHandler = new AsyncCallbackJsonWebHandler( "/api/slideshow", [](AsyncWebServerRequest *request, JsonVariant &json) { JsonObject doc = json.as<JsonObject>(); bool active = doc["active"] | false; uint32_t interval = doc["interval"] | 2000; if (interval < 250) interval = 250; refreshSlideshowOrder(); slideshowInterval = interval; slideshowActive = active && (slideshowCount > 0); slideshowLastTick = millis(); JsonDocument resp; resp["ok"] = true; resp["active"] = slideshowActive; resp["count"] = slideshowCount; String out; serializeJson(resp, out); request->send(200, "application/json", out); } ); server.addHandler(slideshowHandler); server.onNotFound([](AsyncWebServerRequest *request) { request->send(404, "text/plain", "Not found"); }); } // Updates the slideshow animation if it's active and enough time has passed since the last frame void updateSlideshow() { if (!slideshowActive || slideshowCount == 0) return; uint32_t now = millis(); if (now - slideshowLastTick < slideshowInterval) return; slideshowLastTick = now; slideshowIndex = (slideshowIndex + 1) % slideshowCount; int slot = slideshowOrder[slideshowIndex]; if (loadSlotToCurrent(slot)) { renderCurrentShape(); } } void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); // Initialize LittleFS and create the shapes directory if it doesn't exist if (!LittleFS.begin(true)) { Serial.println("LittleFS mount failed even after format attempt."); } if (!LittleFS.exists(SHAPES_DIR)) { LittleFS.mkdir(SHAPES_DIR); } refreshSlideshowOrder(); // Initialize FastLED FastLED.addLeds<LED_TYPE, DIN_PIN, COLOR_ORDER>(leds, NUM_LEDS); FastLED.setBrightness(BRIGHTNESS); FastLED.clear(); FastLED.show(); // Start the Wi-Fi connection WiFi.begin(ssid, password); Serial.print("Connecting to Wi-Fi"); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println("

Wi-Fi Connected!"); // Print the ESP32 IP Address Serial.print("Access ESP32 IP Address: http://"); Serial.println(WiFi.localIP()); // Set up routes requests and start the web server setupWebServerRoutes(); server.begin(); Serial.println("ESP32 Web Server started!"); } void loop() { // Handle the slideshow animation when it's active updateSlideshow(); }

View raw code

With the libraries mentioned previously installed in your Arduino IDE, you just need to insert your network credentials in the following lines in the code, and it will work straight away.

const char* ssid = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID"; const char* password = "REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SSID";

How the Code Works

Continue reading to learn how the code works, or skip to the Demonstration section.

Include the required libraries

To control an 8×8 WS2812B LED matrix (64 LEDs), the ESP32 uses the FastLED library (read our getting started guide ESP32: 64 WS2812B RGB LED 8×8 Matrix). It also uses Wi-Fi for network access, the ESPAsyncWebServer library for an asynchronous web server, LittleFS to access the ESP file storage, and ArduinoJson for parsing and serializing shape data.

#include <WiFi.h> #include <AsyncTCP.h> #include <ESPAsyncWebServer.h> #include <LittleFS.h> #include <ArduinoJson.h> #include <FastLED.h>

Global variables

We need to define a few global variables to configure the matrix.

The matrix panel data in pin (DIN_PIN) is connected to the ESP32 GPIO 2.

#define DIN_PIN 2

Define the LED type WS2812B and set the Color Order to GRB. Most WS2812B LEDs use GRB order, not RGB.

#define LED_TYPE WS2812B #define COLOR_ORDER GRB

The ZIGZAG variable is used in the coordToIndex() function to assign the correct LED position depending on whether the LEDs are wired in a zigzag or if all the matrix rows are wired in the same direction.

#define ZIGZAG true

If you want to mirror the shape horizontally or vertically, you can set these variables to true or false.

#define FLIP_H false // Set true if the image displays mirrored left to right #define FLIP_V false // Set true if the image displays upside down

Coordinate mapping

The coordToIndex(x, y) function converts grid coordinates into the corresponding LED index. Using the variables defined in the previous section, the function can also flip the image horizontally or vertically and reverse every other row when the matrix panel is wired in a zigzag pattern. This ensures the visual layout matches the physical wiring.

uint16_t coordToIndex(uint8_t x, uint8_t y) { if (FLIP_H) x = (MATRIX_WIDTH - 1) - x; if (FLIP_V) y = (MATRIX_HEIGHT - 1) - y; if (ZIGZAG && (y & 0x01)) { x = (MATRIX_WIDTH - 1) - x; } return (y * MATRIX_WIDTH) + x; }

Display shape

The renderCurrentShape() function is responsible for actually displaying the current selected shape on the physical LED matrix. It maintains a 2D color array (currentPixelColors), a brightness value (0 to 255), and a flag indicating whether a shape is loaded. This function clears the LEDs, applies brightness, writes the colors via setPixel(), and then calls FastLED.show() to display the shape on the physical matrix.

void renderCurrentShape() { FastLED.clear(); if (haveShapeLoaded) { for (uint8_t y = 0; y < MATRIX_HEIGHT; y++) { for (uint8_t x = 0; x < MATRIX_WIDTH; x++) { CRGB c = currentPixelColors[y][x]; if (c == CRGB::Black) continue; c.nscale8_video(currentBrightness); setPixel(x, y, c); } } } FastLED.show(); }

Shape storage

It stores up to 10 shapes as individual JSON files (/shapes/0.json (…) /shapes/9.json) on LittleFS. Each file stores a name, brightness, and a flat array of 64 {r,g,b} objects. It has a few helper functions to handle the file path, check if a file exists, load a shape into the current buffer, delete shape, and more.

Matrix Shape Editor (web page)

A web page with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript stored in PROGMEM is served at the root / URL. It loads an 8×8 grid for drawing, a color picker, brightness slider, name field, slot selector, a gallery of saved shapes with previews, and slideshow controls.

API endpoints

GET / – returns the matrix shape editor web page

– returns the matrix shape editor web page GET /api/shape/lis t – returns a JSON array describing every slot (occupied flag, name, brightness, pixel data)

t – returns a JSON array describing every slot (occupied flag, name, brightness, pixel data) POST /api/shape/save – validates slot number and pixel array, then writes the shape to LittleFS and refreshes the slideshow list

– validates slot number and pixel array, then writes the shape to LittleFS and refreshes the slideshow list POST /api/shape/display – loads a saved slot into memory and renders it (also stops any running slideshow)

– loads a saved slot into memory and renders it (also stops any running slideshow) POST /api/shape/delete – deletes the file and if that slot is currently displayed, the matrix is cleared

– deletes the file and if that slot is currently displayed, the matrix is cleared POST /api/preview – applies a temporary shape and brightness without saving it

– applies a temporary shape and brightness without saving it POST /api/clear – turns the matrix off and if the slideshow is running, it also stops it

– turns the matrix off and if the slideshow is running, it also stops it POST /api/slideshow – starts/stops cycling through the shape sequence and sets the interval (minimum 100ms)

setup()

In the setup(), it initializes the Serial Monitor, mounts LittleFS (formats if necessary and creates the /shapes directory), initializes the FastLED strip, connects to the configured Wi-Fi network, and prints the ESP32 IP address.

void setup() { Serial.begin(115200); // Initialize LittleFS and create the shapes directory if it doesn't exist if (!LittleFS.begin(true)) { Serial.println("LittleFS mount failed even after format attempt."); } if (!LittleFS.exists(SHAPES_DIR)) { LittleFS.mkdir(SHAPES_DIR); } refreshSlideshowOrder(); // Initialize FastLED FastLED.addLeds<LED_TYPE, DIN_PIN, COLOR_ORDER>(leds, NUM_LEDS); FastLED.setBrightness(BRIGHTNESS); FastLED.clear(); FastLED.show(); // Start the Wi-Fi connection WiFi.begin(ssid, password); Serial.print("Connecting to Wi-Fi"); while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) { delay(500); Serial.print("."); } Serial.println("

Wi-Fi Connected!"); // Print the ESP32 IP Address Serial.print("Access ESP32 IP Address: http://"); Serial.println(WiFi.localIP()); (...)

Finally, it creates all web routes mentioned in the previous section, and starts the asynchronous web server.

setupWebServerRoutes(); server.begin();

Slideshow animation

When active, the updateSlideshow() function is called on every loop(), then it checks whether the configured interval has passed. It then goes through the list of all occupied slots, loads the next shape, and displays it on the physical matrix. The list of occupied shape slots is automatically updated whenever shapes are saved or deleted.

void loop() { updateSlideshow(); }

Demonstration

After inserting your network credentials, upload the code to the ESP32 board. Open the Serial Monitor at a baud rate of 115200 and press the ESP32 RST button.

The ESP32 IP address will be printed in the Serial Monitor.

Open any browser on your local network and enter your ESP32 IP address. A similar web page should load.

The matrix shape editor UI has three main sections: grid editor, gallery with saved shapes, and the slideshow animation.

In the 8×8 grid shape editor web page, you can set a custom color, then select each pixel on the grid to draw custom shapes. You also have a brightness control slider that adjusts the whole shape’s brightness.

You can set the shape name and slot position to save your shapes on the ESP32 in LittleFS as JSON (so they remain stored even after a reboot). You can use the buttons to preview the current drawing in the matrix, clear the web page grid, or turn off the physical matrix.

In the other section, you have a gallery with the preview of all saved shapes. When you click on a saved shape, it both displays it on the physical matrix and loads it back into the editor so you can modify it. You can also use the red cross in the top right corner to delete any saved shape.

Finally, you have the slideshow animation section where you can toggle the blue button to run a slideshow that goes through all saved shapes with an adjustable time interval in milliseconds (ms).

Below you can see how some of the shapes look like when displayed on the matrix.

You can watch the next short video that is a live demonstration of this project showing all its features.

Wrapping Up

In this project, we created a web server that allows you to draw custom shapes and create animations using a WS2812B RGB LED 8×8 matrix panel with the FastLED library. We have more tutorials about RGB LEDs that you may like:

Learn more about the ESP32 with our resources:

We hope you enjoyed this project and learned something new.

Thanks for reading.