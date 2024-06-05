ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display (CYD) Pinout (ESP32-2432S028R)

In this guide, we’ll take a look at the ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display Pinout. We’ll see which pins are used to control the display, touchscreen, and microSD card, and which pins you have available to connect external peripherals.

The ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display (ESP32-2432S028R) is a TFT Touchscreen display LCD with an ESP32 development board included, which is great to build graphical user interfaces for your IoT projects.

Table of Contents

Introducing the ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display – CYD (ESP32-2432S028R)

The ESP32-2432S028R development board has become known in the maker community as the “Cheap Yellow Display” or CYD for short. This development board, whose main chip is an ESP32-WROOM-32 module, comes with

2.8-inch TFT touchscreen LCD

microSD card interface

RGB LED

built-in LDR (light-dependent resistor)

all the required circuitry to program and apply power to the board.

This is a very versatile board to build GUIs for your IoT projects and is much more convenient and practical than using a separate ESP32 board with a TFT screen.

New to the ESP32 CYD board? Read our detailed getting-started guide: Getting Started with ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display Board – CYD (ESP32-2432S028R).

Where to buy?

You can click on the link below to check where to buy the ESP32 Cheap Yellow display and its price on different stores.

Display Pins

The TFT display communicates with the board using SPI communication protocol (HSPI). In our guides, we use the following pin assignment for the TFT display (set up in the User_Setup.h of the TFT_eSPI library).

SPI Pin GPIO MISO ( TFT_MISO ) GPIO 16 MOSI ( TFT_MOSI ) GPIO 13 SCKL ( TFT_SCLK ) GPIO 14 CS ( TFT_CS ) GPIO 15 DC ( TFT_DC ) GPIO 2 RST ( TFT_RST ) GPIO 12

Learn more about ESP32 SPI communication: ESP32 SPI Guide with Arduino IDE

Touchscreen Pins

The touchscreen also uses SPI protocol to communicate with the ESP32. These are the VSPI pins for the touchscreen:

SPI Pin GPIO IRQ ( XPT2046_IRQ ) GPIO 36 MOSI ( XPT2046_MOSI ) GPIO 32 MISO ( XPT2046_MISO ) GPIO 39 CLK ( XPT2046_CLK ) GPIO 25 CS ( XPT2046_CS ) GPIO 33

RGB LED

The board comes with an RGB LED at the back that might be useful for debugging. Here’s the RGB LED pinout:

Red LED GPIO 4 Green LED GPIO 16 Blue LED GPIO 17

Important: The RGB LEDs work with inverted logic, because they are active low. This means that if you set them to HIGH = OFF and LOW = ON.

MicroSD Card Pins

The microSD card uses SPI communication protocol. It uses the ESP32 default VSPI pins:

MicroSD card SPI GPIO MISO GPIO 19 MOSI GPIO 23 SCK GPIO 18 CS GPIO 5 Backlight Pin GPIO 21

You may also like: ESP32: Guide for MicroSD Card Module using Arduino IDE

LDR (Light Dependent Resistor – Light Sensor)

The board comes with an LDR at the front, right next to the display. The LDR is connected to GPIO 34.

LDR GPIO 34

Speaker

There is a 2P 1.25mm JST connector to connect a speaker. It’s controlled with GPIO 26.

Speaker GPIO 26

BOOT Button

The BOOT button is internally connected to GPIO 0.

BOOT Button GPIO 0

Extended IO

There are two extended GPIO connectors labeled P3 and CN1 on the board. In the Extended GPIO connectors, there are 4 GPIOs available: GPIO 35, GPIO 22, GPIO 21, and GPIO 27 that you can use to connect peripherals.

P3 Extended IO

In the P3 connector, you have a GND pin and GPIOs 35, 22, and 21.

Please note that GPIO 22 is also used on the CN1 connector and that GPIO 21 is used as a backlight for the display. So, as long as the backlight is on, GPIO 21 will be on.

CN1 Extended IO

In the CN1 connector, you have GND, GPIO22, GPIO27 and 3V3 pins. Please note that GPIO22 is also available on the P3 connector.

The pins on the CN1 connector can be especially useful to connect I2C devices because you have two available GPIOs that can be used for the I2C bus lines, and power and GND pins.

If you want to use those pins to connect with I2C sensors, you need to set custom I2C pins. You cannot use the default SDA and SCL pins (GPIO 21 and GPIO 22) because GPIO 21 is used for the backlight).

Learn more about I2C communication with the ESP32: ESP32 I2C Communication: Set Pins, Multiple Bus Interfaces and Peripherals (Arduino IDE).

Available Pins to Connect Peripherals

So, in summary, you have three pins available to connect peripherals:

GPIO 35 — on the P3 connector

— on the P3 connector GPIO 22 — on the P3 and CN1 connector

— on the P3 and CN1 connector GPIO 27 — on the CN1 connector

TX/RX Connector

It also has the TX/RX pins available on the connector labeled P1. These are used for serial communication.

GPIO 1 — TX

— TX GPIO 3 — RX

Wrapping Up

We hope you find this GPIO reference guide for the ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display useful. If you have more information about the CYD GPIOs, please share by writing a comment down below.

If you’re getting started with the ESP32 CYD, make sure to take a look at the following tutorials:

Learn more about the ESP32 with our resources:

Thanks for reading.