ESP32 Chip Guide 2026: Which Should You Actually Use? (ESP32 vs ESP32-S3 vs ESP32-C6, etc)

Which ESP32 chip should you use? Currently, Espressif lists 14 chips in the ESP32 family. Eleven are in mass production (ESP32, S2, S3, C2, C3, C5, C6, C61, H2, P4, and the recently launched S31). With so many chips, it can be overwhelming to choose which one to use in your project.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through each ESP32 chip that’s currently on the market and compare their features to make it easier to choose the right one for your project.

Our list of chips and corresponding data has been compiled from Espressif’s datasheets and product pages, in addition to the current Arduino Core, ESP-IDF, MicroPython, CircuitPython, Tasmota, and ESPHome project documentation.

Table of Contents

In this guide, we’ll cover the following subjects:

1. Core Chip Comparison: Key Specifications

The following table compares the top level key specifications of each chip: CPU architecture, clock speed, on-chip memory, and more.

Chip CPU Max clock Co-processor / LP core SRAM Flash PSRAM Package Date Datasheet ESP32 2× Xtensa LX6 240 MHz ULP FSM 520 KB 4 MB in-pkg typical (up to 16 MB ext.) 2 MB in-pkg (up to 8 MB ext.) QFN48, 5×5/6×6 mm 2016 PDF ESP32-S2 1× Xtensa LX7 240 MHz ULP FSM 320 KB Module dependent (commonly 4 MB) None in base chip (add up to 2 MB) QFN56, 7×7 mm 2020 PDF ESP32-S3 2× Xtensa LX7 240 MHz ULP RISC-V + FSM 512 KB 4/8 MB in-pkg; large external via QSPI/Octal 2/8/16 MB in-pkg QFN56, 7×7 mm 2021 PDF ESP32-S31 (new) 2× RISC-V 320 MHz Not published 512 KB Not published Not published QFN80, 8×8 mm Jul 2026 No datasheet yet ESP32-C2 (ESP8684) 1× RISC-V (RV32IMC) 120 MHz No 272 KB 1-4 MB in-pkg only No QFN24, 4×4 mm 2022 PDF ESP32-C3 1× RISC-V (RV32IMC) 160 MHz No 400 KB 4/8 MB in-pkg (up to 16 MB ext.) No QFN32, 5×5 mm 2021 PDF ESP32-C5 1× RISC-V + LP core 240 MHz LP RISC-V, up to 40 MHz 384 KB In-pkg/external options In-pkg options available QFN48, 6×6 mm Apr 2025 PDF ESP32-C6 1× RISC-V + LP core 160 MHz LP RISC-V, 20 MHz 512 KB 4/8 MB in-pkg (up to 16 MB ext.) No QFN40 (bare) / QFN32 (flash-in-pkg module), 5×5 mm 2023 PDF ESP32-C61 1× RISC-V 160 MHz No 320 KB In-pkg/external External PSRAM supported QFN40/LGA40, 5×5 mm Jun 2025 PDF ESP32-H2 1× RISC-V 96 MHz No 320 KB In-pkg No QFN32, 4×4 mm 2023 PDF ESP32-H4 (new) 2× RISC-V 96 MHz Not published 384 KB Not published Not published Not published Mar 2026 No datasheet yet ESP32-H21 (new) 1× RISC-V 96 MHz Not published 320 KB Not published Not published Not published Announced Mar 2026 No datasheet yet ESP32-P4 2× RISC-V (HP) + LP core 400 MHz (v3.x silicon, since May 2026); 360 MHz on older v1.x boards LP RISC-V; SIMD/DSP + single-precision FPU 768 KB External only (no wireless) 16/32 MB in-pkg QFN104, 10×10 mm 2024 PDF ESP32-E22 (new) 2× RISC-V 500 MHz Not published Not published Not published No PSRAM option QFN, 9×9 mm, 100 pins Announced Jan 2026 No datasheet yet

2. Supported Protocols: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, Matter & Others

The following table shows the supported wireless protocols for each chip. Check this table first when a project has a specific connectivity requirement.

It stands out that there’s no Bluetooth on the ESP32-S2 and no Wi-Fi on the H-series.

Chip Wi-Fi Bluetooth ESP-NOW Thread / Zigbee (802.15.4) Matter path Ethernet ESP32 Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHz 4.2 Classic (BR/EDR) + LE (LE 5.0-certified, but no 2M PHY/long range/ext. advertising) Yes No Wi-Fi or Ethernet 10/100 MAC native (needs external PHY) ESP32-S2 Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHz No Yes No Wi-Fi (commissioning needs a workaround since there’s no BLE) SPI-only (no native MAC) ESP32-S3 Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHz LE 5 (5.4-certified) Yes No Wi-Fi No ESP32-S31 Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 GHz LE 5.4 + Classic BR/EDR Yes Yes Wi-Fi or Thread Gigabit MAC (native) ESP32-C2 Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHz LE 5 Yes No Wi-Fi No ESP32-C3 Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHz LE 5 (5.4-certified) Yes No Wi-Fi No ESP32-C5 Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 and 5 GHz (only dual-band ESP32) LE 5 (BT Core 6.0-certified) Yes Yes (Thread 1.4 / Zigbee 3.0) Wi-Fi or Thread No ESP32-C6 Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 GHz LE 5 (5.3-certified) Yes Yes (Thread 1.3 / Zigbee 3.0) Wi-Fi or Thread No ESP32-C61 Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 GHz LE 5 (BT Core 6.0-certified) Yes No Wi-Fi No ESP32-H2 No LE 5 (5.3-certified) No Yes (Thread 1.4 / Zigbee 3.0) Thread only No ESP32-H4 No LE 5.4 No Yes Thread only No ESP32-H21 No LE 5 No Yes Thread only No ESP32-P4 No. Boards pair a companion ESP32-C6 over SDIO for Wi-Fi/BT/Thread None on-chip No on-chip (available on boards via the companion C6) No Via the companion radio chip 10/100 MAC native (needs external PHY) ESP32-E22 Wi-Fi 6E tri-band: 2.4 + 5 + 6 GHz (160 MHz channels, 2×2 MU-MIMO, up to 2.4 Gbps) BR/EDR Classic + LE 5.4 Not documented No Wi-Fi transport only, via the host (E22 runs no application) No

Note: LoRa is not listed because you need an external transceiver. Every ESP32 LoRa board (like Heltec Wi-Fi LoRa 32, LILYGO T-Beam, etc.) comes with an ESP32 chip with a separate SX1262/SX1276 transceiver over SPI.

3. Supported Firmware / SDKs per Chip

The following table shows which frameworks and firmware projects are currently supported on each chip. Keep in mind that stable versions for new chips can take several months to be available.

Chip ESP-IDF Arduino Core MicroPython CircuitPython Tasmota ESPHome Zephyr RTOS ESP32 Yes Yes Yes Beta Yes Yes (Arduino or IDF) Yes ESP32-S2 Yes Yes Yes Stable Yes Yes (Arduino or IDF) Yes ESP32-S3 Yes Yes Yes Stable Yes Yes (Arduino or IDF) Yes ESP32-S31 Preview No No No No No No ESP32-C2 Yes Component-only 1* Yes Alpha Yes Yes (IDF only) Partial ESP32-C3 Yes Yes Yes Beta Yes Yes (Arduino or IDF) Yes ESP32-C5 Yes Yes Yes Not yet Not yet Yes (IDF only) Partial ESP32-C6 Yes Yes Yes Alpha Yes Yes (IDF only) Yes ESP32-C61 Yes Component-only 1* Not yet Not yet Not yet Yes (IDF only) Partial ESP32-H2 Yes Yes Yes Alpha Core supports it; Zigbee/Thread Yes (IDF only) Partial ESP32-H4 Preview No No No No No No ESP32-H21 Preview No No No No No No ESP32-P4 Yes Yes Early Alpha Early Yes (IDF only) Partial ESP32-E22 Not public yet No No No No No No

Notes:

1* C2 and C61 are not easy to install through the regular Arduino IDE Boards Manager. It only works on ESP-IDF with Arduino-ESP32 via “Arduino as an ESP-IDF component” or by rebuilding the static libraries.

“ESPHome (IDF only)” means that chip needs the ESP-IDF framework in ESPHome . ESPHome’s Arduino Core framework option is limited to ESP32 (classic), S2, S3, and C3.

4. ESP32 Chips: GPIO Availability by Functionality

I2C, SPI, and UART are rarely pinned to fixed GPIOs on an ESP32. There’s a GPIO matrix that lets you route them to nearly any pin in software.

The real difference between the chips is related to the pins with fixed functions (ADC/touch/DAC, which are hardwired) and USB.

Chip Total GPIO I2C SPI UART I2S LEDC/PWM Input only pins ADC channels Touch pins DAC channels Native USB ESP32 34 2 (2 usable: HSPI/VSPI.SPI0/1 are dedicated to flash) 3 2 16 ch 6 (GPIO 34 to 39) 18 ch, 12-bit (2 units. ADC2 is unusable while Wi-Fi is active.) 10 2× 8-bit No ESP32-S2 43 2 4 2 1 8 ch 0 20 ch, 13-bit (2 units) 14 2× 8-bit Native USB OTG ESP32-S3 45 2 4 (2 usable. SPI0/1 dedicated to flash/PSRAM) 3 2 8 ch 0 20 ch, 12-bit (2 units) 14 No Native USB OTG + separate USB Serial/JTAG ESP32-S31 60 Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published 0 Not published Not published Not published Native (exact interface TBD) ESP32-C2 14 1 (master-only) 3 (1 usable. SPI0/1 dedicated to flash) 2 No 6 ch 0 5 ch, 12-bit 0 0 No ESP32-C3 22 (only 16 on C3FH4X) 1 3 (1 usable) 2 1 6 ch 0 6 ch, 12-bit 0 0 USB Serial/JTAG (program/debug; not a USB-host port) ESP32-C5 29 1 (+ 1 LP-I2C) 3 (1 usable) 2 (+ 1 LP-UART) 1 6 ch (higher-resolution LEDC 0 SAR ADC, similar channel count to the C6 0 0 USB Serial/JTAG ESP32-C6 30 bare chip (22 on the QFN32) 1 (+ 1 LP-I2C) 3 (1 usable) 2 (+ 1 LP-UART) 1 6 ch 0 7 ch, 12-bit 0 0 USB Serial/JTAG ESP32-C61 30 1 3 (1 usable) 2 1 6 ch 0 Not published 0 0 USB Serial/JTAG ESP32-H2 19 2 3 (1 usable) 2 1 6 ch 0 Not published 0 0 USB Serial/JTAG ESP32-H4 40 Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published 0 Not published Not published Not published Not published ESP32-H21 19 Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published 0 Not published Not published Not published Not published ESP32-P4 55 2 (+ 1 LP-I2C) 2 usable general-purpose (+ dedicated flash/PSRAM) 5 (+ 1 LP-UART) 3 8 ch 0 SAR ADC present LP-domain touch sensor 0 USB 2.0 High-Speed OTG ESP32-E22 41 (M.2 exposes 20) Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published

A few pins on every chip are also strapping pins (they set the boot mode at power on). These can be used as normal GPIOs afterward, but it’s best to check your chip’s datasheet before driving them low/high at boot.

Which ESP32 Chip Should You Pick?

Overall, if you don’t need something specific like Zigbee or Thread, or super low power (months on a battery), the ESP32-S3 is the best pick of all currently available chips.

It’s the most balanced chip in the family: the biggest modern board ecosystem, native USB, room for a display and camera, and stable firmware support.

ESP32-S3 Advantages:

Best all-around balance of compute, memory, and GPIO in the family with dual-core, 240 MHz, up to 45 GPIOs.

Native USB OTG. No need for separate USB-serial bridge chip.

Up to 16 MB in-package octal PSRAM, which means room for buffers, displays, ML models.

Largest modern board ecosystem. Around 70 boards available, from $5 breakouts to camera/display boards.

Most mature firmware support: stable on Arduino IDE, ESP-IDF, MicroPython, CircuitPython, Tasmota, ESPHome and Zephyr.

ESP32-S3 Disadvantages:

No 802.15.4 radio: no Zigbee, Thread, or Matter-over-Thread.

Wi-Fi 4 only, 2.4 GHz. It’s a generation behind the C5/C6/C61/S31’s Wi-Fi 6.

No DAC. True analog audio-out needs an external chip.

Higher deep-sleep current draw (7uA) than the RISC-V chips (C2/C3: 5uA). It’s not the best pick for a battery powered sensor.

Costs and draws more than a project needs for most simple applications. For example, a basic Wi-Fi switch is cheaper built on a C3.

The Best ESP32 Chip For Different Applications

To help you choose the best chip for your project, we’ve put together the following table. Our “pick” refers to the bare chip. We’ll create a new tutorial referring to development boards built around those chips.

You need… Pick Why I want the best overall option for my IoT projects ESP32-S3 The most balanced chip in the ESP32 family for most IoT projects. I just need Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cheaply ESP32-C3 Cheapest modern boards, single USB-C cable, broad firmware support. I need Wi-Fi 6 / Matter / Zigbee for a smart home product ESP32-C6 The only mainstream chip combining Wi-Fi 6, BLE, and 802.15.4 (Zigbee/Thread). I’m doing camera / AI / voice work ESP32-S3 It has camera/display interfaces, most PSRAM options, and the largest modern ecosystem. I want a display heavy multimedia device ESP32-P4 + ESP32-C6 combo P4 brings MIPI-DSI/CSI, H.264, and the most raw compute; C6 supplies the wireless the P4 lacks. I only need Zigbee/Thread, not Wi-Fi ESP32-H2 Purpose-built Thread/Zigbee device chip, lowest cost and power for that job. I want the biggest ecosystem, Bluetooth Classic, or the cheapest dual-core ESP32 (original) 147 boards tracked, the only chip here with BT Classic (A2DP/SPP), ~$5 dual-core boards. I’m designing a cost-sensitive product PCB ESP32-C2 (ESP8684) Smallest package and lowest cost of any Wi-Fi/BLE chip here; not meant for dev boards. I need Wi-Fi 6 with the 5 GHz band ESP32-C5 The only chip in the family with dual-band (2.4 + 5 GHz) Wi-Fi 6. I want Wi-Fi 6 power savings without paying for a Zigbee/Thread radio ESP32-C61 A cost-reduced C6 with the same Wi-Fi 6/BLE, no 802.15.4. I want to test Espressif’s newest chip ESP32-S31 Just entered mass production (Jul 2026); Wi-Fi 6 + BLE Classic + Thread + gigabit Ethernet, but preview software only.

Wrapping Up

In this guide, we’ve taken a look at the available ESP32 chips. Currently, there are 14 different ESP32 chips. They may differ in terms of key specs, supported wireless protocols, GPIOs, power consumption, and more.

Overall, if you’re just learning or getting started with the ESP32, we recommend the original ESP32 chip of the ESP32-S3. If you have a specific project in mind, other ESP32 chips might be better suited.

In this article, we’re referring to the ESP32 bare chips. We’ll create a similar guide for the most popular ESP32 development boards.

We hope this guide is helpful.

To learn more about the ESP32, check out our resources: