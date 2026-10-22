HOME ESP32 ESP8266 ESP32-CAM RASPBERRY PI MICROPYTHON RPi PICO ARDUINO REVIEWS

ESP32 Chip Guide 2026: Which Should You Actually Use? (ESP32 vs ESP32-S3 vs ESP32-C6, etc)

Which ESP32 chip should you use? Currently, Espressif lists 14 chips in the ESP32 family. Eleven are in mass production (ESP32, S2, S3, C2, C3, C5, C6, C61, H2, P4, and the recently launched S31). With so many chips, it can be overwhelming to choose which one to use in your project.

ESP32 Chips Comparison. Which ESP32 chip should you use

In this guide, we’ll walk you through each ESP32 chip that’s currently on the market and compare their features to make it easier to choose the right one for your project.

Our list of chips and corresponding data has been compiled from Espressif’s datasheets and product pages, in addition to the current Arduino Core, ESP-IDF, MicroPython, CircuitPython, Tasmota, and ESPHome project documentation.

Table of Contents

In this guide, we’ll cover the following subjects:

1. Core Chip Comparison: Key Specifications

The following table compares the top level key specifications of each chip: CPU architecture, clock speed, on-chip memory, and more.

ChipCPUMax clockCo-processor / LP coreSRAMFlashPSRAMPackageDateDatasheet
ESP322× Xtensa LX6240 MHzULP FSM520 KB4 MB in-pkg typical (up to 16 MB ext.)2 MB in-pkg (up to 8 MB ext.)QFN48, 5×5/6×6 mm2016PDF
ESP32-S21× Xtensa LX7240 MHzULP FSM320 KBModule dependent (commonly 4 MB)None in base chip (add up to 2 MB)QFN56, 7×7 mm2020PDF
ESP32-S32× Xtensa LX7240 MHzULP RISC-V + FSM512 KB4/8 MB in-pkg; large external via QSPI/Octal2/8/16 MB in-pkgQFN56, 7×7 mm2021PDF
ESP32-S31 (new)2× RISC-V320 MHzNot published512 KBNot publishedNot publishedQFN80, 8×8 mmJul 2026No datasheet yet
ESP32-C2 (ESP8684)1× RISC-V (RV32IMC)120 MHzNo272 KB1-4 MB in-pkg onlyNoQFN24, 4×4 mm2022PDF
ESP32-C31× RISC-V (RV32IMC)160 MHzNo400 KB4/8 MB in-pkg (up to 16 MB ext.)NoQFN32, 5×5 mm2021PDF
ESP32-C51× RISC-V + LP core240 MHzLP RISC-V, up to 40 MHz384 KBIn-pkg/external optionsIn-pkg options availableQFN48, 6×6 mmApr 2025PDF
ESP32-C61× RISC-V + LP core160 MHzLP RISC-V, 20 MHz512 KB4/8 MB in-pkg (up to 16 MB ext.)NoQFN40 (bare) / QFN32 (flash-in-pkg module), 5×5 mm2023PDF
ESP32-C611× RISC-V160 MHzNo320 KBIn-pkg/externalExternal PSRAM supported QFN40/LGA40, 5×5 mmJun 2025PDF
ESP32-H21× RISC-V96 MHzNo320 KBIn-pkgNoQFN32, 4×4 mm2023PDF
ESP32-H4 (new)2× RISC-V96 MHzNot published384 KBNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedMar 2026No datasheet yet
ESP32-H21 (new)1× RISC-V96 MHzNot published320 KBNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedAnnounced Mar 2026No datasheet yet
ESP32-P42× RISC-V (HP) + LP core400 MHz (v3.x silicon, since May 2026); 360 MHz on older v1.x boardsLP RISC-V; SIMD/DSP + single-precision FPU768 KBExternal only (no wireless)16/32 MB in-pkgQFN104, 10×10 mm2024PDF
ESP32-E22 (new)2× RISC-V500 MHzNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNo PSRAM optionQFN, 9×9 mm, 100 pinsAnnounced Jan 2026No datasheet yet

2. Supported Protocols: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, Matter & Others

The following table shows the supported wireless protocols for each chip. Check this table first when a project has a specific connectivity requirement.

It stands out that there’s no Bluetooth on the ESP32-S2 and no Wi-Fi on the H-series.

ChipWi-FiBluetoothESP-NOWThread / Zigbee (802.15.4)Matter pathEthernet
ESP32Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHz4.2 Classic (BR/EDR) + LE (LE 5.0-certified, but no 2M PHY/long range/ext. advertising)YesNoWi-Fi or Ethernet10/100 MAC native (needs external PHY)
ESP32-S2Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHzNoYesNoWi-Fi (commissioning needs a workaround since there’s no BLE)SPI-only (no native MAC)
ESP32-S3Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHzLE 5 (5.4-certified)YesNoWi-FiNo
ESP32-S31Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 GHzLE 5.4 + Classic BR/EDRYesYesWi-Fi or ThreadGigabit MAC (native)
ESP32-C2Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHzLE 5YesNoWi-FiNo
ESP32-C3Wi-Fi 4, 2.4 GHzLE 5 (5.4-certified)YesNoWi-FiNo
ESP32-C5Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 and 5 GHz (only dual-band ESP32)LE 5 (BT Core 6.0-certified)YesYes (Thread 1.4 / Zigbee 3.0)Wi-Fi or ThreadNo
ESP32-C6Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 GHzLE 5 (5.3-certified)YesYes (Thread 1.3 / Zigbee 3.0)Wi-Fi or ThreadNo
ESP32-C61Wi-Fi 6, 2.4 GHzLE 5 (BT Core 6.0-certified)YesNoWi-FiNo
ESP32-H2NoLE 5 (5.3-certified)NoYes (Thread 1.4 / Zigbee 3.0)Thread onlyNo
ESP32-H4NoLE 5.4NoYesThread onlyNo
ESP32-H21NoLE 5NoYesThread onlyNo
ESP32-P4No. Boards pair a companion ESP32-C6 over SDIO for Wi-Fi/BT/ThreadNone on-chipNo on-chip (available on boards via the companion C6)NoVia the companion radio chip10/100 MAC native (needs external PHY)
ESP32-E22Wi-Fi 6E tri-band: 2.4 + 5 + 6 GHz (160 MHz channels, 2×2 MU-MIMO, up to 2.4 Gbps)BR/EDR Classic + LE 5.4Not documentedNoWi-Fi transport only, via the host (E22 runs no application)No

Note: LoRa is not listed because you need an external transceiver. Every ESP32 LoRa board (like Heltec Wi-Fi LoRa 32, LILYGO T-Beam, etc.) comes with an ESP32 chip with a separate SX1262/SX1276 transceiver over SPI.

3. Supported Firmware / SDKs per Chip

The following table shows which frameworks and firmware projects are currently supported on each chip. Keep in mind that stable versions for new chips can take several months to be available.

ChipESP-IDFArduino CoreMicroPythonCircuitPythonTasmotaESPHomeZephyr RTOS
ESP32YesYesYesBetaYesYes (Arduino or IDF)Yes
ESP32-S2YesYesYesStableYesYes (Arduino or IDF)Yes
ESP32-S3YesYesYesStableYesYes (Arduino or IDF)Yes
ESP32-S31Preview NoNoNoNoNoNo
ESP32-C2YesComponent-only 1*YesAlphaYesYes (IDF only)Partial
ESP32-C3YesYesYesBetaYesYes (Arduino or IDF)Yes
ESP32-C5YesYesYesNot yetNot yetYes (IDF only)Partial
ESP32-C6YesYesYesAlphaYesYes (IDF only)Yes
ESP32-C61YesComponent-only 1*Not yetNot yetNot yetYes (IDF only)Partial
ESP32-H2YesYesYesAlphaCore supports it; Zigbee/ThreadYes (IDF only)Partial
ESP32-H4PreviewNoNoNoNoNoNo
ESP32-H21PreviewNoNoNoNoNoNo
ESP32-P4YesYesEarlyAlphaEarlyYes (IDF only)Partial
ESP32-E22Not public yetNoNoNoNoNoNo

Notes:

1* C2 and C61 are not easy to install through the regular Arduino IDE Boards Manager. It only works on ESP-IDF with Arduino-ESP32 via “Arduino as an ESP-IDF component” or by rebuilding the static libraries.

“ESPHome (IDF only)” means that chip needs the ESP-IDF framework in ESPHome . ESPHome’s Arduino Core framework option is limited to ESP32 (classic), S2, S3, and C3.

4. ESP32 Chips: GPIO Availability by Functionality

I2C, SPI, and UART are rarely pinned to fixed GPIOs on an ESP32. There’s a GPIO matrix that lets you route them to nearly any pin in software.

The real difference between the chips is related to the pins with fixed functions (ADC/touch/DAC, which are hardwired) and USB.

ChipTotal GPIOI2CSPIUARTI2SLEDC/PWMInput only pinsADC channelsTouch pinsDAC channelsNative USB
ESP32342(2 usable: HSPI/VSPI.SPI0/1 are dedicated to flash)3216 ch6 (GPIO 34 to 39)18 ch, 12-bit (2 units. ADC2 is unusable while Wi-Fi is active.)102× 8-bitNo
ESP32-S24324218 ch020 ch, 13-bit (2 units)142× 8-bitNative USB OTG
ESP32-S34524 (2 usable. SPI0/1 dedicated to flash/PSRAM)328 ch020 ch, 12-bit (2 units)14NoNative USB OTG + separate USB Serial/JTAG
ESP32-S3160Not publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot published0Not publishedNot publishedNot publishedNative (exact interface TBD)
ESP32-C2141 (master-only)3 (1 usable. SPI0/1 dedicated to flash)2No6 ch05 ch, 12-bit00No
ESP32-C322 (only 16 on C3FH4X)13 (1 usable)216 ch06 ch, 12-bit00USB Serial/JTAG (program/debug; not a USB-host port)
ESP32-C5291 (+ 1 LP-I2C)3 (1 usable)2 (+ 1 LP-UART)16 ch (higher-resolution LEDC0SAR ADC, similar channel count to the C600USB Serial/JTAG
ESP32-C630 bare chip (22 on the QFN32)1 (+ 1 LP-I2C)3 (1 usable)2 (+ 1 LP-UART)16 ch07 ch, 12-bit00USB Serial/JTAG
ESP32-C613013 (1 usable)216 ch0Not published00USB Serial/JTAG
ESP32-H21923 (1 usable)216 ch0Not published00USB Serial/JTAG
ESP32-H440Not publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot published0Not publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot published
ESP32-H2119Not publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot published0Not publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot published
ESP32-P4552 (+ 1 LP-I2C)2 usable general-purpose (+ dedicated flash/PSRAM)5 (+ 1 LP-UART)38 ch0SAR ADC present LP-domain touch sensor0USB 2.0 High-Speed OTG
ESP32-E2241 (M.2 exposes 20)Not publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot publishedNot published

A few pins on every chip are also strapping pins (they set the boot mode at power on). These can be used as normal GPIOs afterward, but it’s best to check your chip’s datasheet before driving them low/high at boot.

Which ESP32 Chip Should You Pick?

Overall, if you don’t need something specific like Zigbee or Thread, or super low power (months on a battery), the ESP32-S3 is the best pick of all currently available chips.

It’s the most balanced chip in the family: the biggest modern board ecosystem, native USB, room for a display and camera, and stable firmware support.

ESP32-S3 Advantages:

  • Best all-around balance of compute, memory, and GPIO in the family with dual-core, 240 MHz, up to 45 GPIOs.
  • Native USB OTG. No need for separate USB-serial bridge chip.
  • Up to 16 MB in-package octal PSRAM, which means room for buffers, displays, ML models.
  • Largest modern board ecosystem. Around 70 boards available, from $5 breakouts to camera/display boards.
  • Most mature firmware support: stable on Arduino IDE, ESP-IDF, MicroPython, CircuitPython, Tasmota, ESPHome and Zephyr.

ESP32-S3 Disadvantages:

  • No 802.15.4 radio: no Zigbee, Thread, or Matter-over-Thread.
  • Wi-Fi 4 only, 2.4 GHz. It’s a generation behind the C5/C6/C61/S31’s Wi-Fi 6.
  • No DAC. True analog audio-out needs an external chip.
  • Higher deep-sleep current draw (7uA) than the RISC-V chips (C2/C3: 5uA). It’s not the best pick for a battery powered sensor.
  • Costs and draws more than a project needs for most simple applications. For example, a basic Wi-Fi switch is cheaper built on a C3.

The Best ESP32 Chip For Different Applications

To help you choose the best chip for your project, we’ve put together the following table. Our “pick” refers to the bare chip. We’ll create a new tutorial referring to development boards built around those chips.

You need…PickWhy
I want the best overall option for my IoT projectsESP32-S3The most balanced chip in the ESP32 family for most IoT projects.
I just need Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cheaplyESP32-C3Cheapest modern boards, single USB-C cable, broad firmware support.
I need Wi-Fi 6 / Matter / Zigbee for a smart home productESP32-C6The only mainstream chip combining Wi-Fi 6, BLE, and 802.15.4 (Zigbee/Thread).
I’m doing camera / AI / voice workESP32-S3It has camera/display interfaces, most PSRAM options, and the largest modern ecosystem.
I want a display heavy multimedia deviceESP32-P4 + ESP32-C6 comboP4 brings MIPI-DSI/CSI, H.264, and the most raw compute; C6 supplies the wireless the P4 lacks.
I only need Zigbee/Thread, not Wi-FiESP32-H2Purpose-built Thread/Zigbee device chip, lowest cost and power for that job.
I want the biggest ecosystem, Bluetooth Classic, or the cheapest dual-coreESP32 (original)147 boards tracked, the only chip here with BT Classic (A2DP/SPP), ~$5 dual-core boards.
I’m designing a cost-sensitive product PCBESP32-C2 (ESP8684)Smallest package and lowest cost of any Wi-Fi/BLE chip here; not meant for dev boards.
I need Wi-Fi 6 with the 5 GHz bandESP32-C5The only chip in the family with dual-band (2.4 + 5 GHz) Wi-Fi 6.
I want Wi-Fi 6 power savings without paying for a Zigbee/Thread radioESP32-C61A cost-reduced C6 with the same Wi-Fi 6/BLE, no 802.15.4.
I want to test Espressif’s newest chipESP32-S31Just entered mass production (Jul 2026); Wi-Fi 6 + BLE Classic + Thread + gigabit Ethernet, but preview software only.

Wrapping Up

In this guide, we’ve taken a look at the available ESP32 chips. Currently, there are 14 different ESP32 chips. They may differ in terms of key specs, supported wireless protocols, GPIOs, power consumption, and more.

Overall, if you’re just learning or getting started with the ESP32, we recommend the original ESP32 chip of the ESP32-S3. If you have a specific project in mind, other ESP32 chips might be better suited.

In this article, we’re referring to the ESP32 bare chips. We’ll create a similar guide for the most popular ESP32 development boards.

We hope this guide is helpful.

To learn more about the ESP32, check out our resources:



SMART HOME with Raspberry Pi ESP32 and ESP8266 Node-RED InfluxDB eBook

SMART HOME with Raspberry Pi, ESP32, ESP8266 [eBook]

Learn how to build a home automation system and we’ll cover the following main subjects: Node-RED, Node-RED Dashboard, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, ESP8266, MQTT, and InfluxDB database DOWNLOAD »
Learn how to build a home automation system and we’ll cover the following main subjects: Node-RED, Node-RED Dashboard, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, ESP8266, MQTT, and InfluxDB database DOWNLOAD »

Recommended Resources

Build a Home Automation System from Scratch » With Raspberry Pi, ESP8266, Arduino, and Node-RED.

Home Automation using ESP8266 eBook and video course » Build IoT and home automation projects.

Arduino Step-by-Step Projects » Build 25 Arduino projects with our course, even with no prior experience!

What to Read Next…


Enjoyed this project? Stay updated by subscribing our newsletter!

20 thoughts on “ESP32 Chip Guide 2026: Which Should You Actually Use? (ESP32 vs ESP32-S3 vs ESP32-C6, etc)”

  1. Hi,
    I have not commented in (quite) a while. but this guide is great. I will be bookmarking this for future reference!
    Thank you!
    Bob

    Reply

  3. Thank you for this nice work !
    Concerning the ESP32-P4 + C6, you say “P4 brings MIPI-DSI/CSI, H.264, and the most raw compute; C6 supplies the wireless the P4 lacks.”
    You should be more precise: this board can ENCODE in H.264, but it is UNABLE to DECODE H.264
    Have a nice day !
    THierry

    Reply

    • We’re glad you find it helpful.
      Stay tuned. We’ll post the one for the dev boards in the incoming weeks.
      Regards,
      Sara

      Reply

  9. I’d just like to point out that the ESP32-C5 is also really good for Zigbee, Matter over Wi-Fi, and even Matter over Thread. I’ve just got Matter over Thread up and running, with a Matter server and an OpenThread Border Router running on a Raspberry Pi5, and an ESP32-C5 acting as a Thread device equipped with a BME280 sensor.

    Reply

      • The great thing about Matter over Thread is that you aren’t dependent on a Wi-Fi connection—for example, if you are logging data to Home Assistant on your Raspberry Pi.
        By the way, great clarification of the different chips in this tutorial.
        Useful.

        Reply

  11. I forgot an important detail and that is that I flashed the openthread firmware on a sonoff 3.0 USB Dongle connected to the Raspberry Pi.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Download Our Free eBooks and Resources

Get instant access to our FREE eBooks, Resources, and Exclusive Electronics Projects by entering your email address below.