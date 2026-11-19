Looking for a temperature or humidity sensor for your electronics projects? There is a wide variety of temperature and humidity sensors compatible with ESP32, RPi Pico, Arduino (and other microcontroller boards). In this article, we’ll compare some of the most popular sensors and see which ones are better options for different use cases.

We’ll compare the sensors when it comes to accuracy, resolution, communication protocol, temperature range, ease of use, library support, and more.

In our tutorials, we’ve been using mostly BME20, SHT41, DHT22, and DS18B20 because these are cheap, easy to use, and great for teaching and explaining IoT, microcontrollers, and programming concepts. However, for some projects, those might not be the best choice. That’s why we’ve put together this comparison guide with many temperature sensor options that you can use in your projects.

Temperature (and Humidity) Sensor Options

In this article, we cover Sensirion SHT, Bosch BME/BMP, Texas Instruments TMP, DHT sensors, and Aosong AHT series. We also include environmental sensors, digital and analog temperature sensors, thermocouples, and more. See the complete list below:

Aosong sensors

AHT series (temperature and humidity): AHT20, AHT10, AHT21

DHT series (temperature and humidity): DHT11, DHT22 (AM2302), AM2320

Sensirion I2C sensors

SHT series (temperature and humidity): SHT30, SHT31, SHT35, SHT40, SHT41, and SHT45

SCD series (CO2 sensor with temperature and humidity): SCD40, SCD41

Bosch sensors

BME280 Temperature, Humidity, and Pressure

BME680 Temperature, Humidity, Pressure, and Gas

BME688 Temperature, Humidity, Pressure, and Gas

BMP280 Temperature and Pressure

BMP388 Temperature and Pressure

Texas Instruments sensors

TMP117 Temperature

TPM102 Temperature

HDC1080 Temperature and Humidity

TE Connectivity (Measurement Specialties)

HTU21D Temperature and Humidity

Silicon Labs

Si7021 Temperature and Humidity

Analog Devices / Maxim Integrated

DS18B20

LM35

TMP36

MAX6675 + K-type thermocouple

MAX31855 + K-type thermocouple

MAX31856 + K-type thermocouple

MAX31865 + PT100 / PT1000

Microchip Technology

MCP9808 Temperature

Melexis

MLX90614 non-contact infrared temperature sensor

Temperature/Humidity Sensors Comparison: Key Specifications

For a quick comparison of the sensors, we’ve put together the following table that shows the most important information when it comes to selecting a temperature sensor: communication protocol, supply voltage, temperature range, accuracy, typical price, and more.

Note: the table scrolls horizontally.

Temperature and Humidity Sensors Library support

Another important point to take into account when choosing your temperature sensor is library support. You want a sensor with good library support. It will make it easier to write code for your project and debug.

For each sensor. the following table shows the library names for Arduino/PlatformIO, MicroPython, and CircuitPython.

Best Sensor by Category

So, taking into account all of this information, how do you choose your sensor? It depends.

Do you need a sensor to use for teaching and don’t care about its precision or accuracy (you just want something cheap), or do you need something accurate to build a sensor node with triggers and thresholds? Do you care about power consumption, or is that not an issue for your project?

In the following table, we tried to pick the best sensor choice by category: overall value, budget, accuracy, power consumption, etc.

I want… Best pick Why Best overall (temp + humidity) SHT41 Good accuracy, low-power consumption, built-in heater. Best overall with pressure (weather station) BME280 Temperature, humidity and pressure in one cheap chip. Good community support. Best budget (temp + humidity) AHT20 (~$1–3) Cheap and better than DHT11 and DHT22. Best budget (temp only) DS18B20 (~$1–2) Digital temperature sensor at a low price. Best value (accuracy per $) SHT31 Great accuracy at a low price. Most accurate temperature TMP117 (±0.1°C) Best accuracy near room temperature. Most accurate humidity SHT45 (±1.0%) Sensirion sensors are among the best in terms of RH accuracy even in humid environments with condensation. Waterproof / submersible (temperature) DS18B20 stainless-steel probe Cheap, sealed, and you can use many sensors on the same wire. Weather-resistant temp + humidity (outdoor) SHT31 mesh-protected probe Splash and weather resistant. Most library support / compatibility BME280 Supported by almost everything: Arduino, MicroPython, CircuitPython, ESPHome and Tasmota. Lowest power / battery SHT4x Low power consumption. Great for ESP32 deep sleep projects. Humid or condensing environments SHT4x The built-in heater clears condensation. High temperatures K-type + MAX31856 Thermocouples reach 1350°C. Cheapest high-temperature option MAX6675 + K-type Very low cost, but positive temperatures only. Many sensors on one pin DS18B20 Each DS18B20 has a unique ID on the shared bus. Non-contact MLX90614 Measures surfaces without touching them. CO2 + temp/RH (air quality) SCD41 Measures real CO2 concentration (not an estimate). VOC / indoor air quality BME680 / BME688 VOC gas sensing and temperature, humidity and pressure. Home Assistant / ESPHome out of the box SHT4x / SHT31 + DS18B20 All have first-class ESPHome components

Wrapping Up

There are a wide variety of temperature and humidity sensors for microcontrollers like the ESP32, Arduino, Raspberry Pi Pico, etc. We hope those comparison tables are helpful to help you sort the best sensor for your specify project or application. The best sensor will really depend on the application.

As we’ve mentioned previously, we use mostly the BME280 sensors in our tutorials because it measures temperature, humidity, and pressure, uses I2C communication protocol and it’s easy to use. So, it’s great for teaching IoT concepts.

But recently, we started experimenting with Sensirion’s SHT4x sensors, more specifically with the SHT41. It’s also easy to use and it’s the best option in terms of accuracy/price ratio for temperature/humidity sensor nodes. Seems a better option when compared with the BME280 if you don’t need pressure readings.

We have several guides for more than 20 sensor modules with the ESP32, ESP8266, and Raspberry Pi Pico, you can check the complete lists below:

What project are you currently building? Which sensor are you planning to use? What’s your feedback on some of those sensors? Share your thoughts by writing a comment below.